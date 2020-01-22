Wife shoots, kills her child's father in Clinton Township apartment, police say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 27-year-old woman was accused of killing her 10-year-old friend, who was also the child’s father, in a Clinton parish home.

Katryce Anita Curd, 27, from Clinton Township, is accused deadly shoot ron ramon brazier28, around 10 p.m. The police announced on Sunday at their apartment on South Grange Street between 16 Mile Road and Harper Avenue.

Katryce Anita Curd (WDIV)

Officials called into the apartment said they found Brazier with a bullet wound in the stomach. He was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where he died, according to the authorities.

“We are less than a month from the new year and we have seen several tragic events resulting from domestic violence,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith. “We continue to urge victims of domestic violence to report these cases of abuse to their local police department and to contact Turning Point at 586-463-4430.”

Curd and Brazier had a son who is now 7 years old but did not live together.

Curd’s lawyer informed the judge on her indictment that Brazier and Curd had been in a relationship for 10 years.

Curd called the police after the shots and was taken into custody. She was indicted on Wednesday at the 41st District Court in Clinton Township for second degree murder, manslaughter – a legal form and two firearm violations.

She faces life imprisonment for murder, 15 years for manslaughter and two years for every firearm violation.

Curd is being held in Macomb County Prison on a $ 250,000 cash deposit. If released, she must wear a GPS tether.

