DETROIT – Jason Carr: In today’s world that has become technically crazy, I can’t believe I’m old enough to remember the early 1970s. My grandmother’s AM radio in the kitchen boomed WJR, Richard Nixon stepped down on TV and I ate sockeye salmon straight from the can with Saltine.

Sockeye Salmon

Now there is a sentence that I never thought I would write.

Anyway, old foods – am I right or am I right? Wiener sausages, Chef Boyardee, spam. We have come a long way since I was in kindergarten. But it wasn’t just the processed stuff bought in the store. It was also family recipes and strange inventions.

Grandma (that’s what I called her) used to buy frozen spinach, boiled it, and then added butter and vinegar. I thought it was pretty great as a child, but I never made it for myself. Not sure why. The same applies to Grandpas S *** on a shingle. Do you know what that is? It’s creamed on toast. Bleccchhhh!

My mother made these strange tuna melts with hamburger buns and, if I remember correctly, mustard. Oh! Mustard has always been the key to a good liver sausage sandwich. And then Mama discovered Gulden’s spicy brown mustard and started putting it on my grilled cheese. Otherwise I wouldn’t have grilled cheese today.

Here’s what we’re working on at Local 4 News Today on Friday, February 7th:

Every morning – weekend weather

Brandon Roux: The snow showers will try to get past Friday morning as we have our second hard morning commute in a row. Temperatures drop in the middle of the mid to late 20’s and then only warm up again in the late 30’s, with winds reaching NNW 7-15 mph, sometimes 20-25 mph. It will be bitterly cold all day, but the snow will fade and swirl heavily in the afternoon. It’s going to be a cold Saturday with teenagers in the morning and mid to mid-twenties in the afternoon with a few thunderstorms and a few sunbeams.

Get the full forecast Here

Check the traffic conditions in your neighborhood Here

5:45 a.m. – month of black history

This month at Local 4 News Today we’re celebrating Black History Month with some really great stories. Profiles about amazing people and incredible places. Make sure you prepare yourself for a new story every morning. Friday we will introduce Detroit Kronk Gym.

6:10 a.m. – Fitness Friday

Interested in the bike tour? Do you want to exercise and feel like you’re at a party? Rhonda takes you to a unique practice game in Detroit Metro.

6:40 am – Wear red for women’s heart health

It is a new step to help women prevent heart disease and survive heart attacks. Dr. Frank McGeorge will have the critical message women need to hear and how you can help spread the word.

ICYMI

❓Today’s trivia remake❓

Every weekday morning at 6 a.m. we ask you an important question about Local 4 to get the chance to win a prize.

Thursday Question: What does TCBY stand for?

Answer: The best yogurt in the country

Be sure to watch every day at 6 a.m. and in the evening Click on this link to get a chance to win.

National Holidays: February 7th

Bubble Gum Day – First Friday in February

National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

National Day of the Periodic Table

National Send a card to a friend’s day

Story highlights: February 7th

In 1795, the 11th amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified that dealt with the sovereign immunity of states.

In 1904, a fire started in Baltimore that lasted over 30 hours and destroyed more than 1,500 buildings.

In 1964, the Beatles reached John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York to begin their first American tour.

In 1998 the Emperor Akihito opened the Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan.

In 2014, the Sochi Olympics opened with a celebration of the greatness of Russia in the past and hope for future glory.

In 2014, during a visit to Michigan State University, President Barack Obama signed a draft law on agricultural spending that benefited farmers in all regions of the country while curtailing the food stamp program that had led to a two-year lawsuit.

Celebrity Birthdays: February 7th

Celebrate Friday birthday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 6 o’clock show.

Who do you share a birthday with?

Comedy writer Robert Smigel is 60 years old.

Actor James Spader is 60.

Country singer Garth Brooks is 58 years old.

Actor-comedian Eddie Izzard is 58.

Comedian Chris Rock is 55 years old.

Actor Ashton Kutcher is 42.

Links to Local 4 News Today

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.