Widow mourns because crash claims new Lucan father

Nicole Cooper is seen with her husband, Tyler Cooper, who died on January 15 of injuries sustained five days earlier in a crash. (Facebook)

The widow of a Lucan man killed in a single-vehicle accident says she is afraid to live without him, but knows that he will watch over her and their six-week-old son.

Tyler Cooper, 26, died in the hospital last Wednesday from injuries sustained when a vehicle left Saintsbury Line and hit a tree on January 10, Middlesex OPP said Monday.

Cooper and his wife, Nicole, married 18 months ago after an eight-year relationship. Their son, Jack, arrived in December.

Nicole wrote an emotional Facebook post about her “soulmate and the greatest, most loving person we have ever known”

“Tyler, you had a light in your eyes that lit up this world. We are so scared to live without you, but we know that you watch over us and guide us every day, “she wrote. “Jack will always know the love that you have for him and that you were involved at every moment. We will never let him grow up without knowing how wonderful and loving you were.

“We will never understand why such a wonderful, loving and compassionate person has been taken away from us so young, but your legacy will live on,” she wrote.

Tyler loved hanging out with friends and family, watching the Colorado Avalanche play while drinking a beer, said a colorful obituary. “Most of us will present him with a ball cap and a big warm smile. . . (with) the love of his life, Nicole, “it added.

The crash had left Cooper with a catastrophic brain injury, the obituary said, noting that his desire to be an organ donor would save as many as eight lives and improve the lives of dozens of others.

“Anyone who receives Tyler’s heart has something very special,” it added.

Cooper, a high school alumnus in South Huron District, worked at JMR Electric according to his Facebook page.

Visitation is today at 1 p.m. and 6 to 9 pm at Hensall Arena, on Oxford Street 157, where a funeral service and celebration of life are being held Tuesday.