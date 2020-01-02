Wide receiver Reggie Begelton receives release from Stampeders with impending NFL contract

Loading...

Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.ca

The Calgary Stampeders released wide receiver Reggie Begelton to seize an opportunity in the National Football League.

The 26-year-old Beaumont, Texas native was slated to become a free agent in February. Begelton has worked for the Minnesota Vikings, Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers in December.

Begelton was a CFL star and won the Stamps nomination for the Most Outstanding CFL Player Award in 2019 after becoming the fifth player in franchise history to record at least 100 catches in one season. He finished the second regular season in the league with 102 receptions and third in two receiving yards (1,444) and touchdowns (10).

In 33 regular season career games over three seasons with Calgary, Begelton had 149 catches for 2,335 yards and 12 touchdowns. Its production increases each season with the Stampeders. He has attracted a lot of interest in the NFL.

Begelton is six feet two inches, 205 pounds and catches the ball well. Even when Bo Levi Mitchell was sidelined due to a pectoral injury, Begelton remained productive – NFL franchises will certainly like Begelton to be QB-tested.