Wi-Fi products that are suitable for 6 GHz band will soon be called Wi-Fi 6E

Last September, Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Ajit Pai, said that the FCC was interested in "opening up 1200 megahertz spectrum in the 6 GHz band for different types of applications without a license", including WiFi.

Now it seems that the industry with WiFi devices is already preparing to develop products that can use that released spectrum in the 6GHz band. According to a press release published on Friday, January 3, the Wi-Fi Alliance has even come up with a name for this new class of devices: Wi-Fi 6E. These devices are also expected to still offer the same features of Wi-Fi 6, namely things like faster data rates and lower latency.

As the Wi-Fi Alliance notes, once the 6GHz band is open for use, the types of devices that will use it first are expected to include "Wi-Fi 6E consumer access points and smartphones, followed by enterprise-grade access points." In addition, Wi-Fi 6E is also expected to be used in & # 39; industrial environments & # 39; will be used for applications such as & # 39; machine analysis, remote maintenance or training of virtual employees & # 39 ;. Other possible applications for 6GHz band and Wi-Fi 6E also include augmented reality and virtual reality.

In particular, the opening of the 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi is also expected to help deal with what the Wi-Fi Alliance calls a "Wi-Fi spectrum deficit." This specific shortage means that the increasing demand for Wi-Fi will ultimately exceed the actual capacity of the currently available spectrum without a license. By opening 6 GHz to Wi-Fi, 6 GHz is expected to help resolve the deficit "by providing contiguous spectrum blocks for 14 additional 80 MHz channels and seven additional 160 MHz channels required for applications with a high bandwidth that require faster data throughput, such as high-definition video streaming and virtual reality. ”In addition, it is assumed that the use of Wi-Fi 6E devices uses this capacity increase to“ deliver better network performance and support more Wi-Fi users at the same time. , even in very dense and crowded environments. "

Since the release of Wi-Fi 6E products is still pending the official approval of the opening of the 6GHz band for Wi-Fi, it is still unknown when these products will be available to the public, but companies will expects them to move quickly once the approval goes through.

