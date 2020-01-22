Why Zion Williamson's debut is so important on the NBA calendar

It’s been three months delayed, but on Wednesday evening 2019, number 1 general pick Zion Williamson will finally make his debut in the regular season of NBA.

This is a big problem on the NBA calendar, because Williamson is perhaps the most hyped NBA prospect we’ve seen since LeBron James with the potential to become a new face of the competition.

Here’s a brief look at why the NBA world is so excited to finally see Williamson play and what we can expect from him.

He was a bona fide high-school phenomenon and an NCAA superstar

Check out everything about this Williamson mixtape from his last year in high school:

Are you now starting to understand the hype?

Williamson’s extraterrestrial athletics have been drooling for years and when he committed to play for Duke in college last season, he essentially confirmed everything everyone was talking about in high school basketball in Williamson’s time.

At Duke, he was a legitimate superstar and won the National College Player of the Year consensus for an average of 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game, while gaining an incredible 68.0 percent out of the field.

Athletics clearly translated to college level, but more than that, Williamson also succeeded in showing that he was more than just a dunker, with an advanced handle, strong court vision, good shot mechanics and excellent defensive potential – and not just as a weak -side shot-blocker and ball hawk in passing lanes – that made him an easy number 1 overall choice in the 2019 design for the New Orleans Pelicans.

We didn’t really see him in the Summer League and he teased us briefly in the preseason

After Williamson was first elected overall, the hype to see him back in action was palpable, with many looking forward to the NBA Summer League to get their first glimpse of him in a pseudo-NBA uniform.

Unfortunately, a bruised left knee who suffered from Williamson in his first Summer League match knocked him out of the game early and excluded him for the rest of the event.

This injury kept Williamson sideways until the preseason, where he looked fantastic, with an average of 23.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game at 71.4 percent shooting, with all the air acrobatics and explosive performance of athletics to which we have become accustomed to seeing from him after his year at Duke.

There would again be a setback, but just as for the pre-season final of New Orleans it was reported that Williamson would miss that right-knee pain match, followed by an official announcement by the Pelicans after the game stating Williamson would include the season opener and be switched off between the next six to eight weeks.

His official NBA debut should wait.

Injury

It turned out that six to eight weeks was not the right diagnosis, because the pelicans were extremely careful with Williamson and extended his rehabilitation period by one month.

Given that he had been injured on both knees in the past six months, it makes sense that New Orleans was just as careful as it was with him.

Knee injuries are always scary for basketball players, but perhaps also double for someone like Williamson, who is incredibly unique – listed at six-foot-six and 284 pounds with a special kind of athletics and jumping ability that seems absurd with the mass he carries.

Williamson said Tuesday prior to his debut with reporters that he learned more about how he could keep himself well on the ground during what he called a “long and strenuous” rehab.

“I learned a lot about my body during this period,” Williamson said. “That came a lot from watching movies and where I could use my energy and try to read smarter and not use up so much energy.”

Film is an important part of the team’s plan to help Williamson understand how to take better care of his body, especially when it comes to landing his powerful, majestic slam dunks.

“I think it just doesn’t land with straight legs and let all my strength go into my legs,” he said. “They are many technical matters.”

The Pelicans and Williamson believe that they are now ready, and what a crazy rehabilitation period had been for Williamson now seems to be over.

“There were a lot of times when I just wanted to hit a wall or kick chairs because it’s frustrating not being able to move your body the way you want, not being able to make athletic movements,” Williamson said. “It’s tough, especially since I’m 19 and haven’t played my first NBA game yet. So it was heavy, but I fought through it. “

Playoff yacht

Although it took a long time, from a competitive point of view, Williamson probably couldn’t make his debut at a better time for the Pelicans.

Thanks to a recent turnaround where New Orleans has gone 11-5 since December 18, the pelicans are in the middle of the hunt for seed 8 in the Western Conference.

Currently there are 3.5 games behind at number 8 Memphis, the goal is in sight, but it will not be easy, as they have to leapfrog four other teams, including the Grizzlies, to slip into last place after the season.

However, a player of transcendent-looking talent such as Williamson may be the missing ingredient to help New Orleans over the hump, especially on the defensive side, the biggest weakness of the Pelicans as the fourth-worst defending team in the entire league.

Similar to what Rookie of the Year precursor Yes Morant does with Memphis, Williamson could be that shot in the arm that New Orleans needs and – who knows? – if he is able to place the pelicans in front of the grizzly bears, it may not be a foregone conclusion that Morant is called the best rookie of the competition this season.