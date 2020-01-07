Why you won't regret going to Europe in the winter

Loading...

Christmas may be over and a new year is just around the corner, but that does not mean that the festive mood is not fresh in the air. It doesn’t matter who you are or wherever you are, a small proportion of us will retain the cold and fresh winter period, because it’s just so cozy.

Some will think it’s funny and others will believe it’s insane, but anyway, it’s a reality.

Today we want to try to find out why so many travelers decide to go to Europe for the holidays. Of course, it’s a big continent with a great reputation, but actually digging under the surface and investigating why that reputation exists is vital to understanding the culture.

Winter is a special time, as we all know, but Europeans really go further than one way.

Markets

Via: niedersachsen-tourism.com

There is no one unique at home for Christmas (apart from the North Pole), but we would argue that Europe is getting pretty close.

The traditional Christmas market extravaganza features a variety of stalls, huts and perhaps even dining rooms in addition to a whole range of holiday songs and theme entertainment. With cities such as Vienna, Munich and Frankfurt starting the trend, it is no surprise that Germany was the first nation to implement this idea.

Unfortunately, while Christmas is over, the general market stalls are still hanging around for travelers to enjoy.

Cheap and cheerful

Via: Premium Europe

On a good day you can get return flights from England to France or Germany to Poland for around $ 25 to $ 30 and that is no exaggeration. You can fly to a completely different location within the same continent and barely get a half-day wage.

And when you are finally on the ground, eating and drinking are much cheaper than your average vacation outing in North America and beyond. If you are a beer lover, you are lucky. If you’re a foodie, prepare for food like you’ve never eaten before.

On the happy side of things, 90 percent of the people you’ll meet are absolutely gorgeous.

architecture

Via: GetYourGuide

If you can find a city in Europe without a beautiful piece of architecture, then we will find a flying unicorn.

Although great architecture can be viewed at any time of the year, we would argue that the festive touch that most of them get makes them all the more attractive. Plus, most cities in question tend to produce quite a bit of snow around the December period, and that won’t exactly shed people.

View multiple destinations

Via: CNN.com

The great thing about Europe is that it is not only incredibly easy to get from country to country and city to city, but it is also incredibly handy.

You can drive, take a bus, take a train or fly to where your heart desires, while you are actually in Europe, and it will never take you too long. If you book far enough in advance, you can get some great deals around the winter, so instead of just going to one place, you can make the best of it and really extend your trip.

The services in question also improve quickly, which is always great to see.

Safety

Via: Los Angeles Times

Violence is not something that you will see much on the streets of Europe, and although that sounds a bit broad, it is certainly progress if you compare it directly to what has been happening in the United States for years.

Although terrorism has been identified as a growing source of concern across the continent, it appears to have fallen sharply in recent years – and in the mid-January / February period it always seems as if the security level around the big cities is increasing with each passing year. That is of course great to see.

“Flight Shaming” inspired by climate change causes great damage to the aviation industry