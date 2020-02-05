Why you should never stop reading to your children

Publisher’s comment: February 5 is World Read Aloud Day. As we approached this date, we decided to dig up one of our all-time favorite Cog essays by Sharon Brody and make it an on-air commentary. You can read the original message published in January 2017 here.

Read aloud day? Okay, it’s a start. But I would argue that reading out loud is a way of life.

My children are adults, but somewhere in a parallel universe where the clock is standing, they stand by my side – I try to remember which accent I used last time for which character – and we turn the pages together.

Picture books, novels, poems and so many “fact books” … that was our infinite soundtrack.

Nestled under blankets with hugs in bed, or huddled with our peanut butter sandwiches around the kitchen table – there you would find us, day after day, year after year, immersed in other worlds. The written words float through the air.

You probably assume that this routine turned out by the time my sons were better readers than me, and longer. But no. Take it again.

Stack on the couch to listen and read, even with those long skinny teen legs fighting for position that gave us the comfort to fix up – long after the boys had reached the age when a wave of your mother in public the most terrible thing that ever happened to you.

We shared laughter, heartache, questions and surprises. We have shattered the “reading level” concept.

This experience has helped my sons to be the readers and listeners and thinkers and dreamers they are – and helped to forge unbreakable ties. The older the children grew, and the farther they traveled from the country as if they were, the more they seemed to appreciate the oasis of reading aloud.

So here is my unsolicited parenting advice: extend the ritual as much as you can. The magic of being read out does not only disappear because it is no longer a practical necessity.

But don’t believe me on my word. The experts agree. To name just a few of the benefits: reading aloud to children – including grand children – helps them to improve their vocabulary, improve attention, strengthen cognition, increase empathy and enhance the value of family shared time. to strengthen.

Time has this annoying habit to continue. My babies are men. Read out loud? That is something we used to do. But after having done it? That was the best thing.

