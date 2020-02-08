Why you might want to buy $ 10 LED lights, even if $ 3 ones are brighter

Photo: Andrew P Collins

If you have an older or generally immature car, a simple way to modernize it is to replace the light bulbs in the interior with LEDs. LEDs offer much more brightness and use less power than regular light bulbs. They also look cool and super fresh. There are cheap, expensive and enough in between. Here’s how to decide which one to get.

(For the purposes of this message, we are only talking about interior lights. Light domes, door lights and map lights, cargo lights and the like. We will visit the outdoor lights for your headlights and rear lights again.)

LED replacement lamps have come a long way in the last 15 years and are therefore immediately available. This is what you can get now.

Options for LED interior lamps in 2020

Unbranded / no-name bulbs on Amazon and eBay (very cheap, a large number of available colors and sizes)

Lower branded products from labels such as Dorman and Pilot that you see in parts stores (fewer colors, generally slightly better build quality than online orders and only slightly more expensive or cheaper)

Well-known brands that cost a lot from established lighting companies such as Osram, Philips, PIAA, Sylvania (minimal colors, only common sizes available, noticeably better build quality)

The price delta between cheap and premium brands is huge. Prices of lamps for the cabin of my Montero SUV, I easily found sellers with the “3175” size that I needed for just $ 1.50 each. And yet, knowing this, I still paid around $ 9 each for 3175 lamps made by Philips.

Ironically, I actually came to this conclusion after watching a YouTube video that shows how much brighter a cheap no-name LED lamp seemed to be than an expensive brand name. This screenshot makes it fairly clear. The cheap is on the left:

But you can watch the entire video if you want:

<noscript><iframe src="https://jalopnik.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=youtube-video-fkoWvhMNVY8&start=0" data-chomp-id="fkoWvhMNVY8" data-recommend-id="youtube://fkoWvhMNVY8" id="youtube-fkoWvhMNVY8" data-recommended="false" width="800" height="450" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

After some more research and reviewing more reviews, it became clear to me that many people came to the same conclusion as “Mike” in this clip: the cheapo lamps provide just as good or better brightness as the brand names for much less money.

But for me, increasing the brightness in your interior lamps has a decreasing efficiency. First, every LED that you are going to order now will be much brighter than an incandescent bulb in the factory. For another, there is definitely such a thing as “too bright” when it comes to illuminating the cabin of your car. You want to be able to see when you open your car door, you don’t want to be blinded with light shining from every shiny surface. In addition, extremely bright LED lights look stupid in housings designed for incandescent light bulbs because they place a huge hotspot in the middle.

My goal in installing LED interior lighting was to make my Mitsubishi feel a bit more classic, more luxurious, “more premium”, as press releases from car companies like to say. For me, the high-end lamp was by far the superior choice to achieve that goal.

Simply put, the expensive lamps look more seamless in the interior design of the vehicle. They are also more consistent with each other and their advertised colors, which are expressed as temperature in lights. The cheap ones are more obvious as retrofits. This is what the Philips 3175 “6000K” lamps look like in the dome, cargo and door lights of my Montero:

That pure, cool white simply looks more professional than the blue-tinted blinding light that I have seen in cheaper lamps.

Verdict

If you are only looking for maximum clarity for your money, the cheap ones are clear. I have seen enough reports to reason that reliability will not really be a problem. And even if your bulb-shaped lamp of $ 1 dies … whatever.

However, if you like elegance, and I cannot imagine that I am the only one, the expensive lamps look considerably cleaner. Although they are much more money than non-labeled bulbs, it is still a cheap upgrade.

Unsorted tips on shopping with LED lamps

SuperBrightLEDs sells the cheap type of lamps, but not only that, the site has a great tool for finding out which ones fit in different locations in your vehicle.

Diode Dynamics is the only outfit I found in my research that sells premium lamps in interesting colors. It is also an American company where several people have a positive opinion. I just ordered some red lights for my card lighting and leave a comment on this message about their performance when they arrive.

Some LED lights are listed with the same part number as your light bulbs, but be careful, they are not always exactly the same size. Preferably find a sales person who can give you the exact dimensions of the LED light you are looking at. You may need to bend your factory enclosure a little to fit LEDs, but that shouldn’t be a problem.

Good luck, and let there be light! I look forward to seeing some accounts and photos of retrofits of LED interior lighting of people in the comments here.

