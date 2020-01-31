Why Wisconsin now only sees ads for Michael Bloomberg

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4619493002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=michael-bloomberg%2Cdonald-trump%2Csadness%2Coverall-negative%2Cdisaster-accident-and-tragedy%2Cfear%2Csuper-bowl-ads&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&ssts=news%2Fpolitics%2Felections&series=" name="snow-player/4619493002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/01/30/USAT/8c7739a7-b380-41b1-aa61-11a9ae40a6b2-16X9.png?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Former New York Mayor, Michael Bloomberg, speaks about affordable housing during a Friday campaign event in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Mark Wilson, Getty Images)

If you are a Wisconsin voter, you can apologize if you think the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, is the only democrat to become president.

While the other contenders tackle it in four early states, the billionaire businessman floods the country with TV ads, including many in Wisconsin.

The first four states attract a lot of attention: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

But the lion’s share of the delegates to be picked follows, starting with primaries on March 3, Super Tuesday. That is what Bloomberg is looking for to make his move.

This undated image of the Michael Bloomberg campaign shows a scene from Bloomberg’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Photo: Associated Press)

Bloomberg even has a 60-second spot on Sunday night during the Super Bowl broadcast.

President Donald Trump’s campaign has the other major political Super Bowl ad.

This undated image of President Donald Trump’s campaign shows a scene from Trump’s 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Photo: Associated Press)

And Bloomberg, who isn’t included in Monday night’s Iowa caucuses, has a post-Iowa ad push set to play in 27 states, including Wisconsin.

The primary Wisconsin will be held April 7.

RELATED: Michael Bloomberg promises to rebuild the Democratic ‘blue wall’ during the stop of the Milwaukee campaign

Bloomberg advertisements – including a digital rise on Facebook – appear on devices. Since his late participation in the race, he has spent more than $ 200 million in advertising.

So far, Bloomberg’s campaign has spent $ 4 million on TV ads in Wisconsin, including $ 1.5 million in the Milwaukee market, according to Advertising Analytics.

At the national level, Bloomberg has spent $ 26.8 million on Google and $ 18.2 million on Facebook according to Acronym, which keeps track of the online data. Wisconsin has a 3.1% stake in Bloomberg’s Facebook ads, Acronym reports.

The Bloomberg campaign also builds locally on its national advertisements.

For example, the Super Bowl ad focuses on Bloomberg’s attempt to combat gun violence and includes a Texas mother whose 20-year-old son was shot and killed.

A digital ad in Wisconsin will expand the theme, with Khary Penebaker discussing his mother’s suicide. Penebaker is a member of the Democratic National Committee and has approved Bloomberg.

Will all these expenses make a difference?

The RealClear Politics average of the national polls shows that Bloomberg is fourth in the Democratic race, far behind Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

In the Poll of the Marquette University Law School in January, Bloomberg and Andrew Yang were tied for fifth place among Democratic primary voters in Wisconsin.

