Why William decided to wait so long before he married Kate

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought the knot together in 2011 after eight years. The marriage was watched by millions of people around the world, while the couple said “I do” at Westminster Abbey in London, and almost nine years later they now share three beautiful children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently opened William’s proposal, as he revealed: “When deciding where I could best introduce Catherine, I could think of no more appropriate place than Kenya to sit on one knee,” and Kate called him a “real romantic.”

The couple met at the University of St. Andrews during their studies and they went out private until 2004 when they were photographed together while skiing. William and Kate also signed a marriage pact in 2007 after a short split.

So why did the couple decide to wait before exchanging a vow?

According to a report from the International Business Times, William was quoted in 2005: “Look, I’m only 22 for God’s sake. I’m too young to marry at my age. I only want to get married when I am at least 28 or 30. “

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl also writes in her book, The Making of a Royal Romance, that William did not want to feel under pressure in marriage like his father, Prince Charles.

She writes: “He knew that his father had been pressured to marry Diana because she was considered the suitable bride. He hesitated to bow to the same pressure and swore not to be rushed to the altar.

“He made his feelings clear and told a journalist at an unexpected moment that he was not going to get married soon.”

So basically he just didn’t want to feel anything.

And it just happened that William was 28 – as he predicted – when he married Kate!

The rest is, as they say, history.