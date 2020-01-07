Loading...

At first, the BBC’s Dracula looked like he had it all. The brains and talents of Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, back for another top-class literary adaptation. A promised new variant of the original to make the deadly count “hero of his own story”. A fascinating, largely unknown main character (at least in Great Britain) in the form of Claes Bang, who could hope for a turn in the hand of Benedict Cumberbatch.

And finally there was a prestigious performance on New Year’s Day at 9 p.m., followed by Luther and (of course) Sherlock to start the year 2020 with a bang (or at least Claes Bang).

The stage was prepared for great success – but somehow it didn’t quite come together. Despite somewhat positive early reviews, overnight ratings for the first episode were surprisingly low at 3.6 million (the big budget drama was hit by Doctor Who, Emmerdale, and Coronation Street on New Year’s Day) and even fell for the second and third episodes lower from under 3 million (2.85 and 2.7 million respectively). For comparison, Luther from Idris Elba made 10.36 million in the same slot last year (he dropped to just under 9 at the end of his run), which should be a bit of a disappointment.

The viewer’s reactions to the third episode of the series, in which Dracula can still be seen to this day, were largely negative and ended the previously praised drama in an acidic tone. While consolidated seven-day ratings for Dracula are sure to tell a slightly different story, this is definitely not the beginning that the creators had hoped for, especially as Gavin & Stacey’s Christmas special soon proved that TV scripts are still big numbers can pull.

So what went wrong? Why didn’t people get used to Dracula at all? Well, there could be a couple of reasons. Many have quickly compared Dracula to Moffat and Gatiss’ earlier series Sherlock (including me – see the first paragraph), and it’s not hard to understand why. Famous literary adaptation – tick. Three 90-minute dramas? Tick. Disrespectful, brilliant attitude to beloved source material? Big tick.

Yes, many of the elements that made Sherlock so successful were there – but when we emphasized that, we may not have noticed that Dracula was a completely different beast. With all the frills, Sherlock was a mystery drama in which a detective (at least in the early years) solved an interesting case, a genre that is incredibly popular with British viewers. Just have a look at ITV’s drama edition, which can be seen all year round, and you will see a whole host of suspect technicians eliminating suspects – Sherlock is really just a rare version of it.

Dracula, on the other hand, is clearly a creature of horror, a genre that is not for everyone (those who love it love it, but it is not as universal as solving crimes). Advertisements that annoy bloody, explicit violence may also have deterred some traditional television viewers who may have preferred something tamer at the beginning of the new year.

And while both Sherlock and Dracula are well-adapted literary characters (the first and second best), they have a slightly different shape. Sherlock is a British cult hero, a regular movie goer that people in the UK like to remember due to older adaptations. Dracula is more complex – a Transylvanian character created by an Irish writer who was mostly popularized by American films (at least for the modern audience – Hammer Horror was at this stage some time ago) and who is usually the monster on the verge of a story is not a serial lead.

Dracula (Claes Bang) and sister Agatha (Dolly Wells)

When the first episode was screened, series star Dolly Wells was surprised to find that the audience hadn’t responded to the revelation of their character as the new Van Helsing – but really, this character simply has no profile in the British psyche in the way characters do by doing Sherlock. I mean, what do we expect from a Van Helsing besides being “a guy chasing Dracula”? Is there anything about this figure that is as familiar as a Dr. Watson?

Speaking of which, in contrast to Dracula Sherlock, at least one well-known TV lead actor also benefited – Martin Freeman, whose turn from comedy works like The Office to Drama was one of the fascinating selling points at the time.

And Sherlock also started with a time window where there was less pressure. Many people compared Dracula’s first episode rating to Sherlock’s original premiere (which scored almost 9 million points in the first episode). This is partly unfair because the time has passed – 2010 was a completely different television landscape than 2020 – but also because they were broadcast in completely different slots. The first Sherlock series was broadcast in July and only reached the prestigious New Year slot from the second series, when it was already a great success.

Frankly, I’m not convinced that New Year’s Day is really a big TV day, just like Christmas Day – you don’t have a captive audience at this point, and people are more open to leaving home and doing other things – and I think Sherlock went as well as in this slot because it was Sherlock, not because it aired on January 1st.

Other popular dramas did well there, sure – as mentioned above, the fifth Luther series had over 10 million viewers last year – but here, too, Luther was a beloved, established series. Dracula was brand new, invisible, with no particularly famous faces in the cast or a real unique selling point. “From the creators of Sherlock” doesn’t mean much to viewers at home, and the genre and other specials (as well as Moffat and Gatiss’ secrecy regarding the project if, for obvious reasons, not many characters or certain key action points are announced) could be significant be pushing them away from giving the show a chance.

Given the quality and positive response to the first episode of the series, solid word of mouth and a good catch up process could have helped attract more viewers to Dracula in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, the BBC followed in Luther’s footsteps and decided to broadcast all three episodes on consecutive days. This left the late generation an intimidating block of episodes, each of which had 90 minutes to find out before the next episode aired.

“It was not always something we had planned,” said Moffat RadioTimes.com said Beginning of December. “Not specifically. We didn’t know what the plan would look like.

“I don’t know what the result will be. People could choose to wait longer. But I think the way we look at TV is not so much” I watch it while it is running ” , but “This is now being delivered to my hard drive.” I watch it in my spare time, thank you. That’s how we think. “

And the reason for this release strategy is a bit puzzling. Of course, the series was co-financed by Netflix, which released all three episodes on the BBC the day after the third episode aired, which may indicate that all episodes in the UK should be released quickly before going to the US The BBC gave me announced that Netflix will not be able to rotate Beeb’s arm when released due to the terms of their agreement

Perhaps the BBC was aware that the third episode could be divisive and wanted viewers to leave the series with the memories of the first and second episodes – but it seems unlikely that they really intended to influence the perception of the show in this way. Instead, based on the reaction to Luther last year and Sherlock two years earlier, the reasoning is as simple as the fact that they must have thought that this strategy might work. In the end, it probably hasn’t done any liking to an already risky drama.

Overall, Dracula may be remembered a little differently when the dust settles, and it goes without saying that attracting millions of viewers in the fragmented modern television landscape is always an achievement. But maybe it could have gone even better if everyone had stopped treating it like Sherlock before it even started.

Lightning doesn’t always strike twice – especially if you’re hiding in a large Gothic castle.

Dracula is now streaming to BBC iPlayer