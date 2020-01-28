Why we need to integrate IVF into the conversation on the gender pay gap

With a multitude of industry leaders now offering women financial support for fertility treatment, author Caroline Corcoran asks why big business – and society – is not doing more to help future parents

When I underwent three cycles of IUI (intrauterine insemination) and IVF to conceive my two children, I worked for myself as a freelance journalist.

This meant that I was not paid while I sat in the waiting rooms for my fifth blood test of the week; that I gained nothing every time I cried for fear of injecting a cocktail of hormones into my stomach; that no one paid me when I took a bus to the hospital to transfer my embryos, or the lining of my scraped uterus, or one of the many other reasons why you have to take time off from work when you are undergoing fertility treatment.

If I had been employed during all of this, my salary would have plunged into my bank account, no matter how absent, emotional or traumatized I was. And, in many ways, it would have been a relief.

But honestly? I can’t imagine how you could undergo fertility treatment while working a 9-5 job. And I suspect that, as IVF becomes more common, many women experience the same thing, making it one of the most important and taboo contributors to the gender pay gap.

leaning



For the record, I know several women who quit their jobs, stepped aside or were demoted to give themselves a better chance of getting pregnant. They wanted to do more yoga or do acupuncture in case stress caused infertility. They wanted to inject themselves on their own bed rather than in the office toilet. They must have been able to jump when the hospital said to jump.

Because the hospital will say jump. You have no warning about it: your schedule is at the mercy of your body, your hormones, your cycle, your response, and when the hospital calls. It’s an almost impossible request if you work a strict 9-5 with a full week of meetings.

Fertility treatment is often a long and drawn-out process involving a plethora of procedures and years of dedication. You can see why women end up leaving the jobs they love and the careers in which they flourish.

Let’s be progressive



Fortunately, some avant-garde companies, including Goldman Sachs, have announced that they will now provide financial support to expecting parents who are trying to conceive, which is an encouraging sign. In reality, however, money is only a small part of the support we need to give to employees who are currently leaving the workplace trying to have children. And we need to take a more holistic approach to tackle some of the systemic problems that women face.

For starters, there is currently no legal requirement for employees to schedule leave for fertility appointments. This must change. Access to mental health services would also be useful: less than half of workers facing fertility problems say that they feel supported by their boss, despite the enormous mental load undergone by the IUI or IVFentails.

Flexible working gains



The increasing number of women currently undergoing fertility treatment is another reason why a better work-life balance in the UK is essential to closing the gender pay gap. When you go through an exhausting and exhausting series of IVF, you cannot be part of an open face work culture eight hours a day. Nor should you expect it.

Of course, not all companies can afford to disconnect staff for potentially multiple IVF cycles. But a lot can adopt flexible work. Many may let women work from home from time to time to let their love and emotional roller coasters play with a cup of tea in hand and a pair of pajama bottoms. It would certainly help make the whole thing a little more lovable; a little more human.

And, although we often focus on parents in the flexible work debate, we must also recognize that those who struggle to conceive also need some latitude. At 3 p.m., you may not need to pick up a child, but you may need to collect five different types of progesterone.

Flexible work also helps people to keep their personal choices: personal. It allows women to decide if, and when, they share their IVF journey with their colleagues, rather than feeling compelled to reveal their struggle for fear of speculating on the reasons why they miss meetings.

This is the key. The idea of ​​talking to my coworkers about what was going on in my stomach, or seeing raised eyebrows when I whispered that I was OOO aGain tomorrow would have been a huge source of anxiety for me during what was already a very stressful time. The only thing worse than wondering if you’re going to get pregnant? To think that everyone is wondering too.

IVF: the new normal



In 2017, more than 75,000 IVF treatment cycles were performed across the UK, with numbers increasing year by year. Let’s be clear, this is not a niche problem. The reality is that the woman you are having tea with in the office is most likely to use seven different types of hormones; stores syringes in his bag; and jumps when his phone beeps in case there is news on his embryos. IVF is now common.

But as with many things, the world of work is stuck in the past. Our current status quo is not in place for IVF because its systems were created at a time when none were current. Simply put, the workplace must adapt to reflect the world we live in today – fertility treatments and two-parent families included.

IVF is just another reason why flexible working and a better work-life balance should no longer be new. In fact, if we really want to tackle the gender pay gap in 2020, this is absolutely essential.

* Through the Wall (£ 7.99, Avon) is Caroline Corcoran’s first novel and deals extensively with IVF and the emotional journey of fertility issues