Why We Need Gavin and Stacey's Nostalgic Healing Power Now More Than Ever

After Gavin & Stacey’s Christmas renaissance that reached up to 17.1 million viewers, Kelly Parnell examines how nostalgic television could actually be good for our mental health, and why it is exactly what the nation needs …

It was, as they say in Barry, lush. And thanks to the mind-blowing success of the Gavin & Stacey Christmas Special, we can expect to see much more of Ruth Jones and James Corden’s sense of well-being humor on our screens (and maybe even more of Gavin & Stacey , since co-creators Ruth Jones and James Corden confirmed that they were “open” to the possibility of a new series).

Newly released audience figures are enough to silence even Uncle Bryn – Gavin & Stacey has just reached 17.1 million viewers and become the UK’s most watched comedy in 17 years.

But if you ask me, it’s as much about our collective desire to watch something that makes us happy as it is the genius of Jones and Corden.

Make no mistake, Gavin & Stacey was and still is, brilliant – a beautiful, uplifting, laughing, life-affirming, long-singing game as good as its first season 12 years ago.

But it’s not the best comedy in 17 years, it’s more the most desperately needed comedy of the year.

It comes at a time when we are all on our knees after Brexit, when our daily interactions on social media involve people who are shouting abuse for their opposing views and everyone is feeling more polarized than ever. It’s exhausting and disheartening.

So being allowed to watch something that fuels our nostalgia at a time when things felt simpler and good, silly, looked like ultimate mindfulness medicine – a balm for our shriveled souls. While the show did not escape completely unscathed (the use of the word “ fagot ” during an interpretation of The Pogues’ Fairytale of New York drew criticism) while watching Smithy and Gavin make their pretty little one dance on the doorstep, and Pete and Dawn croon crazy ballads wanted to return to a time when we were not slaves to our smartphones, where we were just happy. After all, when Gavin & Stacey started in 2007, we didn’t all tweet our reactions live – we were waiting to go to work the next day to recite the gags with our colleagues. Ah, the age of innocence in comedy.

It was like being gifted with the ghost of comedy past – a precious piece of television history that came down as well as a Mint Bailey. And we need more – more life-affirming and cheering things up.

Meanwhile, you don’t have to be a professor of media studies to predict that the pound signs are flashing in the halls of the BBC right now. In fact, TV executives around the world will be looking to take advantage of the Gavin & Stacey effect – so we can expect to see an uplifting comedy appear on everything from Netflix to ITV. Even Corden’s critic Ricky Gervais’s latest After Life release from one of the darkest television possible in the sense of life was the most watched comedy and the second most watched series on Netflix UK in 2019.

This is good news for Gavin & Stacey fans and for everyone, as it turns out, all of these good things are good for our mental health.

Psychology professor Constantine Sedikides of the University of Southampton says that nostalgia “elevates mood, self-esteem and a feeling of connectedness” and “increases the meaning of life”.

In the decade since Gavin & Stacey’s last broadcast, most of us have had life-changing experiences, notes television and media psychologist Charlotte Armitage, making it even more poignant. to review. “Watching a TV show that we watch regularly before life gets complicated gives us a comforting feeling of nostalgia. It basically takes us back to a time that seemed much simpler and perhaps happier than it could be now, ”says Charlotte. And there is nothing wrong with that.

“Television has always been used as a form of escape. Watching our favorite shows encourages the release of dopamine in the brain: dopamine is one of the neurotransmitters that is responsible for making us feel good, hence the reason why watching our favorite movie or TV show makes us happy.

“On a practical level, ensuring a balance in life is a protective factor against mental illness and, therefore, taking the time to enjoy entertainment is a form of healthy relaxation that is necessary for our well-being,” says -she.

As Nessa would say, “Crackin”. “