Why we love Corsair, Lenovo, Dell and more

The popularity of gaming PCs has skyrocketed in recent years. Sure, there are a lot of people who haven’t left their beloved consoles. But a large number of gaming enthusiasts have shifted their attention. And for a good reason.

For starters, the games are cheaper and the width is really amazing. After all, console-exclusive (mostly) belong to the past. With your PC you can play the latest strategy and simulation games as well as the top offers for e-sports and first-person shooters. Thanks to the open platform of the PC, you also have access to a variety of original, independent games. Regardless of your preferences and preferences, you are guaranteed to always find something that suits your mood, your skills and your desires.

Possibly just as critical, PCs themselves are leaner and more affordable. They no longer have loud, chunky towers that overtake vast expanses of space. They are now relatively quiet, performance-conscious machines that are small enough to remain inconspicuous.

In addition, gaming PCs offer impressive graphics that can compete with those of Xbox and Playstation. And they’re even compatible with a variety of controller options. You can use everything from keyboard and mouse to steering wheel and joystick. So you can kick your ass with any equipment. The best thing is that PCs can be easily modified. You have the option of constantly changing your computer to ensure a perfect gaming experience.

We assume that you now urgently need a new gaming PC. When shopping, you should definitely pay attention to the following aspects:

Games you play: We ask you to take into account the games you play when buying a PC. That’s because they dictate the components you need or want – be it super-fast processors, high-end graphics, etc. If possible, think about additional games that you may play in the future. This way you have a system that is ready for use.

CPU and cooling: You will find that many high-end gaming computers are equipped with six-core processors. This is ideal if you want to use the device for additional tasks such as photo and video editing. However, if you only buy your PC for games, you don’t actually need six cores. Many gamers suggest reducing their resources and using them for improved graphics or better solid-state drives.

Camp: When it comes to storage, you have two main options – solid state or hard drive. Since their prices have dropped, solid-state drives have understandably grown in popularity. After all, they have a faster start time, load games quickly, and have a minimal noise level. Solid-state drives tend to use less power. However, if you use your PC for work or activities that go beyond gaming, you should probably choose a hard drive. This is definitely the way to go if you need archive storage for videos and photos.

Memory: RAM is certainly another important component of your gaming PC. This is because games can actually take up space. It is therefore recommended to purchase a PC with at least 8 GB RAM. If you can kick it up to 16 GB, even better. In this way, you can improve the overall performance of your computer and reduce potential bottlenecks.

Graphic card: There is no denying that good graphics are essential for the gaming experience. More expensive computers usually come with high-end cards. But don’t worry if you can’t afford a more expensive model. Most PCs continue to offer mid-range graphics cards. And if you’re a person who never changes the default settings on your computer, it shouldn’t matter. You can also exchange your card for a better one at any time in the future.

Audio and communication: Many of today’s most popular games come with surround sound. Fortunately, the vast majority of PCs have built-in multi-channel audio codecs that offer a complete experience. Of course, you can also consider purchasing a high quality headset and microphone.

Accessories / external components: We understand that the computer is the star of the show when it comes to buying play equipment. However, don’t underestimate the value of good accessories. These also have a big impact on your gaming experience. You need a keyboard, a mouse, a headset and other accessories that are comfortable and guaranteed to work perfectly.

Possibility to upgrade: When you buy a gaming PC, your ability to upgrade is critical. After all, it’s common for gamers to swap a component or two when new games and products appear. This is a lot cheaper than buying a brand new computer. Therefore, you want to buy a PC that allows you to access parts such as motherboard, GPU and RAM.

Sparpreis: Unless you have unlimited funds, the price tag also plays a role in your decision. If you’re looking for a decent computer with basic to medium specs, you can expect to pay around $ 699. When you’re ready to spend around $ 1,000, you’re sure to find a solid tower with medium to high specs. And if you feel flush and ready to lose $ 1,500 or more, you can buy a very high quality system with top notch specs like multiple GPUs and at least two hard drives (either hard or solid state).

Now that you know what to look for, you can read our top tips. If you are interested in a Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday or Prime Day deal, you should pay attention to these computers. Be sure to press the gray arrow at the top right to expand the cards below.

Super slim and compact design

If you have limited space, but are longing for the HD and 4K performance of a larger computer, consider the Corsair.

1. Corsair One Pro

If you have limited space, but are longing for the HD and 4K performance of a larger computer, consider the Corsair.

Processor speed:

4.2 GHz

R.A.M:

16 gigabytes

Camp:

960 GB

Are you (or your roommates) fed up with other, smaller PCs causing excessive white noise? Then you should definitely try the Corsair One Pro. Hardly audible, it works at 20 dBA in idle. And that’s just the tip for its attractiveness. In fact, this sleek and sexy PC is made from aircraft grade aluminum and has customizable LED details. And thanks to its exceptionally compact size, it is guaranteed to fit (and complement) any room.

The Corsair is also intelligently designed with custom CPU and GPU liquid cooling technology for high-end performance. And it offers amazing streaming, 4K and VR experiences. In addition, the One Pro is equipped with outstanding components such as an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card, an Intel Core i7-7700K processor and CORSAIR’s award-winning DDR4 memory. Frankly, it’s so good that even your grandparents will be begging to play with it.

The Amazon reviewer crashmastr writes:

“In the last week, I’ve been running games in 4K resolution flawlessly, and even with full load, I haven’t heard for hours that the fan got noticeably louder (a sharp contrast to the gaming laptop that it replaces). Although it’s pretty heavy (almost 25 pounds), the space requirement is very reasonable and there is a nice selection of connectors on the back. The heat from the machine escapes directly to the top, so I would not recommend placing it directly under the thermostat of your home, but otherwise it should be fine and I have never found it to be much more than “warm” After an initial rockfall start and worry, everything went smoothly with this Corsair ONE and I am very happy with my purchase. ”

The eye-catching iBuyPower definitely improves your gaming experience.

We are aware that this could be a strange comment about a computer. But the iBuyPower Snowblind is likely to draw attention. This is because the side wall of the tower is a see-through, fully functional LCD display. You have to admit it’s pretty cool. Even better, you can use the panel to monitor your PC’s performance and display animated wallpapers. The display is connected to your graphics card via DVI and can therefore almost act as a second monitor. You can even use it technically to play, but this is not recommended.

Fortunately, the PC itself is great for your gaming needs. After all, it has premium components like an Intel Core i7-8700X processor, an Nvidia GTX 1080 Ti graphics card and a 500 GB solid-state drive. What do you want more

You really get it for your money

Runs great, but can also be updated at a later time.

3. CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme

Runs great, but can also be updated at a later time.

Processor speed:

2.8 GHz

R.A.M:

8 GB

Camp:

1 TB

If you want a machine with a lot of power and without a lot of available income, you should get the CyberpowerPC Gamer Xtreme. On this fantastic computer you can easily run all popular games – and boot at high settings.

It is also able to deal with virtual reality. The PC is equipped with a Radeon RX 580 graphics card, an Intel Core i5-7400 processor and a 1 TB hard drive. If you’re still looking for a high-end machine after reading all of these cute details, you’re in luck. This is because opening the Xtreme is a breeze and it’s ideal for future upgrades.

The Amazon reviewer Animus_182 writes:

“That is the one. I am very happy to be able to write a positive review for this PC because (so far) it has met all my expectations. I will do my utmost to cover any doubts, especially those related to Warcraft. It may seem a bit biased, but I am absolutely honest with the item I paid for and I will NOT be compensated for a good review of what you need. Whatever people say about WoW’s low requirements, they know that has changed. Maybe not as much as shooters or sandbox open worlds, but graphics and functions have improved a lot over the years and now PCs need decent specifications to convince with normal settings at over 50 fps. ”

Very portable • Excellent audio

Doesn’t work as well as higher priced machines

Powerful game system in an intelligently designed, movable cube.

Have you always dreamed of taking your game on the road, but feared dragging around on a cumbersome desktop? Well, Lenovo has the answer to your gaming prayers. The Legion C530 Cube is a unique system that was developed with portability in mind.

The C530 weighs only 15 kg and is equipped with an integrated handle. It can be easily transported around the room or in the country. And don’t be fooled by its tiny size. The eighth generation Intel processor and 128 GB SSD have the performance of a larger PC. You can also choose to use an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, 1050 Ti, or 1050 graphics card. And if you want to upgrade your Legion in the future, you can easily access it with the tool-free upgrade system at the push of a button.

Affordable • Upgradable

A great brand with even greater support.

Are you playing with the idea to start playing? Then we have the PC for you! The Acer Aspire GX-281 is a great machine for every beginner.

For a start, it has a fairly affordable price. In addition, Acer offers excellent customer support. Trust us – this is very practical if you become familiar with all facets of gaming. And while this is definitely not the highest quality option, you will still be privy to a decent gaming experience. This is all thanks to the AMD Ryzen 5 1400 quad-core processor and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. Similar to the computers listed above, the GX-281 can be updated easily in the future.

Amazon reviewer iedesign writes:

“Best price for every computer I’ve owned. I had bought games that I couldn’t start on my older computers (The Door, Obduction, Quern, Fear for Sale, etc.) and they all work fine (Crossing has a bit of video separation). You will hear the fan for a second when you turn it on and then absolutely silent. The DVD is a bit funky (press the button and it opens about 1/2 inch so you have to pull it out (no deal breaker). The device is fast and quiet. It doesn’t come with much software that you need disable (Norton — Gone!) All in all, it’s a nice little machine for the money and casual player! ”

Great HD gaming experience • Tidy storage

Less electricity than other machines

Perfect price for everyone who just wants plug and play.

If you have a big need to play but only have a low balance in your bank account, don’t be afraid. The good people at Dell have their backs. Your Inspiron Gaming Desktop combines a modest price with a smooth gaming experience.

This special PC is equipped with an eighth generation Intel Core processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics card, a 1 TB hard drive and restrained case lighting (which is easy on the eyes). It is important that the Inspiron is also configurable. So if you have one more coin, you can move your rig up one step (if you wish).

Dell customer Carter J. writes on the Dell website:

“For such an affordable gaming desktop, you can play some graphics-intensive games with NVIDIA GTX 1060 and 8 GB DDR4 Ram (with expansion slots). At first I thought the price was too good to be true. but DELL made an amazing product! The Dell Inspiron 5680 is a fantastic gaming desktop if you ask me! ”

Another Dell customer, Kiddo, writes:

“It took me the longest time to find out which gaming and office PC is right for me. I took a chance with the Dell Inspiron and it was the right choice. It is fast, quiet and powerful. A real gaming experience for all new and experienced PC players. If you have a limited budget and want something that not only does the job, but also meets all your quality and value requirements, then this is the PC for you. I made the right choice, now you can too. 10/10. ”

Stunning graphics • Never overheats

Are you looking for a gaming system with power and pop? Then look for a CyberPowerPC tank.

We won’t crush words. If you are looking for a powerful machine that offers a comprehensive experience, we recommend the CyberPowerPC Gamer Panzer. It was built with the NVIDIA GTX 1080 and is probably one of the best graphics cards on the market. As if that weren’t enough, it features an Intel i7-770K 3.8 GHz quad-core processor to ensure a smooth gaming experience from start to finish.

The tank also has a tempered glass side window and a liquid cooling system. With this PC there is no fear of overheating. Oh, and if you’re still on the fence, CyberPowerPC offers lifetime free technical support. What a find!

Amazon reviewer Mr. Onion writes:

“My first desktop purchase instead of building my own, and I really like it! It worked perfectly without loose cables and was very well packaged. Plenty of ventilation and clean cabling, as well as water cooling and included lamps in the case and on the keyboard to choose your favorite scheme. Starts super fast and without bloatware. Contains the manual and driver CDs, if desired (you will need an optical USB drive in this case). I LOVE playing what I want when the graphics settings are on! I paired it with a new expensive ViewSonic G-Sync monitor that also had no problems or dead pixels. I can’t wait to test VR soon. The only problem was a one-time rattle on the exhaust fan for liquid cooling, which was fixed by a quick press on the back of the case. In addition, the display connection cable was too short. You should probably buy your own cable, as stated in most reviews. I also had to wait a few weeks for these to be available after the i7-7700K chip came out. ”

High upgradeability • Slim aesthetics

A good choice if you are looking for a gaming PC on the market that offers impressive accessibility and functionality thanks to its tool-free design.

8. Alienware Aurora R7

If you are looking for a gaming PC with impressive accessibility and functionality on the market, the Alienware Aurora R7 is a good choice. The tool-free design enables upgrades to ensure a future-proof system.

Processor speed:

4.6 GHz

R.A.M:

64 GB

Camp:

2 TB

If you are looking for a gaming PC, you want to invest in a future-proof system, which means the PC can adapt to all new gaming developments that could appear in the future. One way to make sure you make that much money is to go for a high-upgradeability gaming PC. The Aurora R7 from Alienware impresses with its barrier-free design, which offers you plenty of space for new and additional components.

The Aurora R7 has a housing without tools, so removing the cover for upgrading is a breeze. Alienware’s Aurora R7 is not only upgradeable, it is also powered by an Intel Core i7 8700 processor, which is faster than previous versions of the gaming PC. With all of these factors, the Aurora R7 is an impressive gaming PC.

Amazon reviewer David writes:

“Quiet, lightning fast, should last for years. So far it is worth the price in my opinion. I connected it to my HDTV (via HDMI) and my monitor (DVI to HDMI) so that I can work on it when needed and play with it my 55-inch TV. I play loot, graphics are great for both. I’m also a software developer who handles Visual Studio development very easily. Highly recommended! ”

Highly upgradeable • Slim design without tools

Limited additional storage position

You get a smooth gaming experience, customizable features, and an impressive amount of storage.

9. OMEN Obelisk from HP

The OMEN Obelisk from HP offers a smooth gaming experience, customizable functions and impressive storage space.

Processor speed:

3.2 GHz

R.A.M:

32 GB

Camp:

1 TB

Do you know what is fun? Color matching. Especially when it comes to the impressively designed display of the HP OMEN Obelisk. You can change the system’s RGB lighting and RGB patterns, or turn it off entirely, by saving your custom settings in the Omen Command Center. Apart from all performance data, this function is striking.

Thanks to a top-class Intel Core i7-9700 processor, the Omen Obelisk efficiently processes resource-intensive programs, keeps the game running and does all the tasks. With 16 GB of memory for effective multitasking, the OMEN Obelisk offers an impressive system for a fairly decent price.

It should be noted that serious gamers will want to choose a different keyboard and mouse because the pair that comes with the OMEN obelisk isn’t exactly top notch. Don’t get us wrong, they’ll do the job, but for such a powerful gaming PC, you want to upgrade to something that fits.

Keyan, the reviewer of Best Buy Tech Insider, had the following to say:

“This PC is particularly suitable for gamers who want good value for money and solid performance in Full HD in most games today, but don’t want to build their own PC or spend hours working on the settings. If they want to overclock the CPU And if you are looking for a relatively compact PC at a fair price that is very game-ready these days and has components that can be easily upgraded for the PC, this PC should be on your list in the future. ”

Impressive graphics • Small price, but great performance

Not much personalization • Not very future-proof

A good pre-built PC option if you want to play now and don’t have to worry about future security.

10. SkyTech Blaze II

With a glowing LED design and an impressive amount of RAM, the SkyTech Blaze II is a solid pre-built option.

Processor speed:

3.9 GHz

Processor speed:

3.9 GHz

R.A.M:

8 GB

Camp:

1 TB

Despite its small size and relatively low price, the Blaze II from SkyTech is equipped with a strong punch. The midrange gaming PC with a 6-core Ryzen 5 2600 allows you to play your favorite games at impressive speeds. With 8 GB gaming memory and a heat spreader, you can avoid program delays and power outages.

For the price, the SkyTech Blaze II offers an impressive system, but it is not suitable for independent upgrades. But with the money you save for the powerful system, you won’t break the bank completely and you can get the most out of it before it’s time for the latest and greatest.

Here’s what Amazon reviewer Coltan had to say about the PC:

“This is a good midrange PC. So far it has proven itself very well in the games I tested. It can deal with a sea of ​​thieves at maximum graphics settings with 1440p and 70 fps and about 120 fps at 1080p. On the back of the PCs There is a switch to activate the “silent mode” which makes the PC run very quietly and makes a big difference in sound. The setup process was very simple and straightforward. Nevertheless, the experience has been great so far. ”

