Why we give Valentine cards

Another holiday, another round of traditions that come down to moving through the movements without wondering why. So here I am with another “Explained” series.

First, why in the world do we send those sappy cards?

The tradition goes back to the Middle Ages. You know, those nice and crazy Middle Ages in Europe.

It is believed that the earliest known Valentine’s greeting or card was sent in 1477 long before one of our favorite cartoon characters existed.

In it, Margery Brews wrote that John Paston was her “right beloved Valentine.” Does it not melt your heart?

It would take a few hundred years, but in the end the idea is to send your special someone a special message on Valentine’s Day, usually with a religious or poetic verse written on it. It is thought that the Victorian era is when Valentine’s special “papers” were brought to market.

The tradition got a boost in the 19th century, with postage costs becoming something that the average person could afford. By the end of the 19th century, Valentine’s Day cards were massively produced.

The rest is mass market, pain-in-a-parents-ass, history.

The cards we have today are very different. I don’t remember seeing religious and poetic verses on my Scooby-Doo valentines as a child.

My favorite Valentine of all time is that of the Simpsons that Lisa gives to Ralph because he didn’t get one. It is hard to imagine that someone in the Middle Ages writes: “I choose you, you choose.”

