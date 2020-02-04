Why we give hugs

Why do we give stuffed animals, namely teddy bears, for Valentine’s Day? What do they have to do with romance?

Personally I never looked at a teddy bear and I thought “romance” or “love”. It is a toy. Why would I give an adult a children’s toy to represent my affection for them? They have other stores and … things … for that.

Looking back at the history of the teddy bear, I discovered that they usually symbolize one of the few things.

First, they represent childlike innocence; suppose i’m young forever. Secondly, they can be used to indicate a specific important moment.

The most interesting piece of information that I discovered was that the color of a teddy bear really means something. According to Zoofactory.com, the color red symbolizes love, passion and desire.

Those are some intense words to describe the meaning of a teddy bear.

But they are not just bears. We have now filled everything from elephants to ostriches. All claim to be a perfect representation of love for Valentine’s Day.

When I typed the question in Google, I found two opposite thoughts about giving a stuffed animal for Valentine’s Day. A user said giving a teddy bear is someone’s way of showing romantic interest, and they want you to think about them every time you see it.

The other person said it just means they couldn’t think of anything else to get you.

Ouch.

.