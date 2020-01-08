Why we are looking forward to London Fashion Week 2020

Loading...

From designers to how to get tickets, we’ve got you covered

One of the most coveted events of the year in the UK, London Fashion Week 2020, showing fall / winter 2020, is fast approaching. Organized by the British Fashion Council, publishers and fashion influencers will flock to the center of the capital to get a feel for what everyone will be wearing next season.

From the week’s program to those present and the best moments of London Fashion Week, here is everything you need to know about the events of the season…

London Fashion Week 2020 dates

This season, LFW will take place from Friday February 14 to Tuesday February 18 – just after New York Fashion Week.

London Fashion Week 2020 Tickets

Unfortunately, unless you are a fashion buyer, blogger or press, it is very unlikely that you will be sitting on the FROW anytime soon. Great creators such as Burberry, Molly Goddard and Victoria Beckham are strictly invited only and generally include the likes of Beckham, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner among their FROW guests.

However, since last season, BFC has opened some of its shows to the public, and you can buy tickets here. You will need to request tickets for the days you are interested in, for shows such as De La Vali and Temperley London, which will take place at the BFC showroom on the Strand.

Tickets are available in standard and VIP access and offer full access to the London Fashion Week Hub, previously exclusively open to the press, industry and media.

London Fashion Week 2020 calendar

After a few seasons of change, we are excited about our regular designer shows this season. Victoria Beckham is back again, as are Simone Rocha, Rejina Pyo, ERDEM and RIXO to name a few.

The full schedule is available at londonfashionweek.co.uk, and you can keep up to date with events as they happen through our best street style and parade appearance changes, as well as all the gossip and trends.