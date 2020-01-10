Why Urge Unanimous Baseball Hall of Fame Vote Stinks

Loading...

The problem with Mariano Rivera having been the first unanimous selection of the Baseball Hall of Fame a year ago, is that it set the new standard to encourage homogenized voting.

yes I vote for Rivera too. It was an easy choice.

And I voted for Derek Jeter towards the class to come, too, as I will detail below with the complete release of my ballot.

But that does not prevent me from finding a more and more disagreeable broader discussion, that which deals with the vote counts as significant for the election of a person. Because it is not. And it never has been. And it should never be.

Is rivera a bigger player than Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Ty Cobb or the greatest Pittsburgh player, Honus Wagner?

No. And none of these other members was unanimous.

Is throwing bigger?

Wow, no. Don’t bleed up close. But you can bet that the same outcry will come if it does not match his uniform number and will become number 2 with this distinction, alongside his compatriot Yankee.

In 1973, when the Baseball Writers Association of America waived the mandatory five-year waiting period and called special elections after Roberto Clemente’s tragic death, exactly 31 of 424 voters left it on their ballot. Despite everything, Clemente had succeeded as a player. Despite the overwhelming emotion of the time. Despite the calling of a special election.

This result, my friends, is the true standard of an extraordinary election. There has never been another like this.

And yet this result, that is to say the way in which this Clemente vote turned out, suits me perfectly.

Know why?

Yes, he entered. He was elected.

When a visitor approaches the Clemente exhibition and plaque in Cooperstown, N.Y., they will not see any mention of a vote count. They shouldn’t either. Because all that matters is whether it has been deemed worthy of the ultimate honor for a player. And it absolutely was. In a way that no one before or since has been honored, in fact.

People who haven’t done it for Clemente’s idiots or nuts?

I suppose so.

But did they deserve to have their votes removed or to be flogged in the public square, when the most common cries are now arriving on social networks?

Surely not.

Because it is not a poll or survey. It is a real election, with only two results: winning or losing. Get 75% of the vote or not. And much like real elections, they are ideally anchored in democracy, which means that qualified voters are free to choose as they please. Even in our presidential elections, out of 300 million people, you will have citizens who will vote in writing for Mickey Mouse, Spongebob Squarepants, Hitler, Stalin, their pets, you name it. And it doesn’t matter. This does not imply that there is ultimately only one winner and one loser.

Again, I voted for Jeter. But, as was the case with Rivera, a small part of me is hoping that there is at least one nutjobe somewhere in the BBWAA who doesn’t, if only to exasperate those who expect that all votes correspond perfectly to their own thoughts.

I write it in this column every year, and I will do it again: voting at Baseball Hall is by far the best in professional sport, if only because it is infinitely more open than that of football or hockey , which takes place in a select committee. Baseball writers who have votes have almost always released their votes, and now BBWAA, which is looking for even more transparency, is now posting all of our votes, including those for annual individual honors, on our association. official site.

As a result, naturally, the bite went crazy. And that, I think, makes it terribly unfair to very great talents such as Rivera, Jeter that unanimity becomes a public problem, even if it is unfair that voters feel compelled to vote in any direction and, i ‘dare to say, that some voters can and are overly influenced by it.

The system works. It is sometimes unsightly, but it is only because everyone can see it.

Before continuing further, here are the selections I made for 2018 before the December 31 deadline:

Derek Jeter

Curt Schilling

Larry Walker

Throwing doesn’t need my testimony. There will be enough of that in New York, where the clutch narrative – rightly beaten for decades by advanced analytics – remains as dynamic in the media there as it was at the time. Reggie jackson only shot in October. They’re still absorbing this stuff, and no one in recent memory has delivered more than Jeter.

I have to add to his credit. Great legitimate player. I’m just saying it has been enlarged several times.

Schilling is my only memory and, as always, is a strange case that deserves to be told.

I voted for him in 2016, because his references in baseball clearly justify it. But he went so far beyond the pale with a few remarks and actions after that – look at them, this guy is not worth my time – that I felt he was going through disgusting territory of the character section of the qualifications. It’s obviously subjective. Someone else might see it differently. But again, this is why many of us vote.

Anyway, Schilling hasn’t made any noise since then, and he’s been back on my ballot for two years in a row.

I have a right to hope that he will get a flat tire on the way to the ceremony, right?

Walker is on the room ballot for the 10th and last time, and he is on my ballot for the first time. And every time that happens, I think it deserves an explanation, because it’s not like he came out and tore it up at Coors Field last summer.

I have studied Walker’s case for years and, like most voters, have returned respectful of the basics of his career – .313 batting average, 383 circuits, 1311 RBI – but never blown away. And yes, it is partly because of the Coors effect, which inflates everyone’s attacking numbers at all levels, not just home runs. Apparently, I had a lot of company: in 2014, its total votes reached 10.2%, when 18 other players received more votes.

But time flies, context changes and a really depressed class this year combined with Walker’s last year of eligibility to inspire a final look. In this context, I read analytical arguments rooted mainly in its 141 OPS + and 72.7 WAR. I gave more weight to his seven gold gloves, an astonishing achievement which, as long as we quote the factor Coors, is all the more impressive. I remembered from my personal experience watching my entire career, 1989-2005, as one of the Pirates’ opponents in the National League. I reread the role he played during the season of the championships of the former Montreal Expos in 1994. I heard Clint Hurdle talk about how Walker was “the smartest baserunner I have ever seen”. I was also contacted by the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame, where he is already honored, and learned of its role in inspiring children north of the border.

Oh, and that too: from 1997 to 2002, this period now known as the steroid era by most baseball historians, the top five players in OPS + were, in order, Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, Manny Ramirez, Jason Giambi, Jim Thome and Walker, followed by Edgar Martinez, for whom I voted.

All of these players except Thome, Walker and Martinez were known cheaters. Which solidifies a position for me that Walker ranked among the best legitimate players of his generation.

It all adds up.

From a human point of view, I know that Walker is now widely considered to be so close to selection. So my thinking is not going to know if it is worthy of knowing if I feel strong enough to vote to keep it out of the way, if that makes sense.

I hope it will succeed.

THE BACKGROUND

For anyone new to this site, here are the three voting standards that I have set for myself and that I have shared with each of my four ballots to date:

1. The research I have committed to is almost entirely mine. I studied the history of my own finalists in as many forms as I could find, from old statistics to new ones, major achievements with memorable impact.

2. The difficult decision approaches were based on a combined objective of deep reflection, consistent application of my own precedents, but also on an open mind to concede when I was wrong.

3. The guidelines I followed are the ones outlined for us by the BBWAA, which are also the same guidelines that Hall wrote for the very first class in 1936. And you’d better believe that this includes the character clause , which has not changed in all these years. (If you want to scream after Cobb was a really bad guy, they’re probably not there to hear it anymore.)

Here is the official clause, by the way, verbatim:

“5. Vote: The vote must be based on the player’s record, his ability to play, his integrity, his sportsmanship, his character and his contributions to the team or teams on which the player played. “

THE CHEATERS

A few points about cheaters, as this only consumes around 99% of all debates in the room:

• When the hall and / or the Major Baseball League decides that it wants voters to stop weighing “integrity, sportsmanship, character”, they can delete this clause. They are the only ones authorized to do so. Not the writers. Only them.

• It has become the cool thing in some circles to dismiss DEPs as if they shouldn’t matter to the Hall. Which is absurd. To cheat is to cheat. This goes against the very fabric of sportsmanship, and therefore of sport.

• It has become just as cool to bash BBWAA for acting as holier than you or judge, jury and executioner. It is also nonsense, for the reason I have just described and for the fact that the Hall and the MLB are too happy to pass the buck to the writers. They are blocking players they don’t want in the room, and we are grieving.

Which, to be completely honest, suits me. I will follow the guidelines precisely as they are written and I will weigh “integrity, sportsmanship, character”, with the inclusion of those related to developing countries, because deceiving the public, your peers and the game does not exactly correspond to these three characteristics .

In other words, I will vote for Bonds and his cronies only when the directive is changed by Hall and / or the MLB. But I don’t hold my breath. To reiterate, they don’t want bonds in the room. Unless, of course, they can explain why the former commissioner essentially refused to recognize that Bonds had broken the holiest record in our country’s long sporting history.

Either way, you don’t have to end this on a negative note. The hall itself and the entire American pastime should be celebrated, and I extend my best wishes to the three gentlemen above. The results will be announced on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 6 p.m. on the MLB network.

