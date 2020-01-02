Why Ty Detmer rushed to the locker room after the defeat of BYU in 1990 of No. 1 Miami?

Loading...

One of the most memorable victories in BYU football history was Cougars' 28-21 victory over No. 1 Miami at Cougar Stadium in 1990.

Field Marshal Ty Detmer had 38 of 54 for 406 yards and three touchdowns and the Cougars shot down the Hurricanes.

“In my third year, we were playing at No. 1 in Miami and we ended up beating them. Craig Erickson was a hopeful Heisman at the time, as I was, ”Detmer recalled in a new ESPN video.

The victory sent the BYU faithful to a frenzy in the countryside.

“After the game, the crowd ran to the field. I was in Provo and it was the first time I had been to something like that. My first thought was: "Man, they'll catch me here and I'll be the last one in the locker room and coach (LaVell) Edwards is going to talk." I better hurry up and go in, ”said Detmer.

Detmer ran to the locker room, only to discover that he was the first to enter.

“I made my way to the railing in the stands and went down the railing. I went down the railing. I ran to the locker room and was the only one there. I had to wait about five minutes for the first players to start leaking, ”said Detmer. "I look at him now, Coach Edwards probably wouldn't have been really mad at me if he had been the last to enter."

