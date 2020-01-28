Why today's biblical swarms of locusts are unstoppable

In 1937, the Army National Guard deployed flamethrowers in slow moving trains to quell a relentless grasshopper plague in Colorado.

But the flame throwers failed. And explosives too. The locusts easily endured and devoured farmland.

Over 80 years later, large swarms of locusts can still not be held back. Last week, the United States announced that desert grasshoppers – the most devastating type – were coming to East Africa, and insects could increase their populations 500-fold in the coming months. “Kenya has not had a grasshopper threat of this magnitude in 70 years,” said the U.N.

A single swarm of grasshoppers, an insatiable grasshopper that can spread over 460 square miles of land, has been a scourge for thousands of years – at least through the eyes of people. More recently, at the height of World War II, the British formed a grasshopper unit to fight pests in Africa and the Middle East. In 1976, a New York Times reporter considered whether “swarms that darken the sky”. and “abolishing the land of harvests” could be eliminated by advancing technology. Locust disease continues today.

“It’s not surprising to me that we still can’t get a grip on this,” said Iain Couzin, director of the Max Planck Institute for Animal Behavior, which researches locust swarms.

The best thing mankind can do today is to predict where the swarms will form before a massive population outbreak can occur, and ultimately eat large chunks of the crop, which are often the food of the rural population. “You have to catch it early,” said Rick Overson, research coordinator for Arizona State University’s Global Locust Initiative.

Flock of locusts in Kenya on January 24th.

Picture: Ben Curtis / AP / Shutterstock

Desert locust motion and prediction released on January 28, 2020.

Once grasshoppers get wings as mature adults, there is no turning back. “They are powerful aviators,” said Overson. “You can be in one country and move to another by the end of the week.” And “during the epidemics” of the desert grasshopper, flocks of the United States can “hit 20 percent of the earth, more than 65 of the poorest countries in the world, and possibly damage the livelihood of one tenth of the world’s population”.

After an outbreak or the start of the swarm, the blunt strategy is often to drop millions of gallons of chemical pesticides on the insects, which harms the environment and human health, said Overson.

However, knowing exactly where the grasshoppers start to swarm can be enormously daunting, especially when it comes to African desert grasshoppers that naturally live in remote, mostly uninhabited regions of 16 million square kilometers or more than 6 million square miles , The creatures usually live as loners, but when the right environmental conditions (such as after a good rainy season) are coordinated, the creatures attract intensely, change their color and often grow with longer wings and become more muscular. They turn into a huge swarm.

“Locusts are highly cannibals”

“We will not solve this problem as a human society anytime soon,” said Overson.

It is crucial that humanity should not strive to completely erase swarms of locusts just because their populations can explode. After all, swarms of locusts are wild natural events. Attempting to kill the insects, even if it could, could have unforeseen environmental consequences. “It’s one of nature’s wonders,” said Couzin, “we don’t want to stop it. We just want to manage it.”

Locust swarms are similar to forest fires, Overson explained. Sure, nobody wants their house to burn down. However, widespread forest fire suppression, a natural phenomenon, has led to overgrown forests that contribute to explosive inferno in the western United States. What could kill billions of grasshoppers do? It is best not to find out.

The main task today is predicting to prevent some super swarms from devouring human food. The United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization is currently trying to predict swarms. Where will the locusts strike? Locust populations can explode after the right rain, time, or mild winter, Overson explained.

But there are a lot of other things to better explain the stressed couzin. “We are at the tip of the iceberg, what we need to know” to make better predictions, he said, for example how billions of insects react to changing weather, what hundreds of kilometers have to be done – and how much grasshoppers eat each other.

In the green “recession zone” grasshoppers live naturally before swarming.

A Kenyan farmer picks up a desert grasshopper in January 2020.

Picture: DAI KUROKAWA / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

“Locusts are very cannibalistic,” Couzin said, noting that they start cannibalizing when the crush starts and the food starts to go away. “Once resources are limited, they turn on each other.”

Although about one in ten people on earth are affected by swarms of locusts, there is a lack of financial resources for swarm research. In part, this is because the shoals exist in boom and bust cycles, so there may be less research interest in the years or sometimes decades between the outbreaks. Couzin also pointed out that swarms of locusts usually do not penetrate the rich world. “It affects poor people,” he said, so the richer nations lack interest.

However, mankind is not a completely unhappy observer, as grasshopper clouds swarm down from the horizon. It is very likely that civilization will give these swarms a boost, both Couzin and Overson agreed.

“We are trying to change the dogma that people are passive victims of swarms of locusts, “said Overson.

We irrigate vast areas of land and provide grasshoppers with the carbohydrate foods they (and we) love. Climate change could make the swarms more extreme as precipitation events on a warming planet become more intense and swarms may arise that feed on abundant growth after flooding. These questions require more research.

In the coming months, grasshoppers in East Africa will devour plants and farmland before their feed runs out and they fade – until the next swarm. It is what they are meant for.

“It’s pretty extraordinary,” said Couzin. “The locusts found this trick to survive in booms and busts.”

“It works well for them,” he added. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t work well for us.”

,