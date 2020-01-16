Why the Warren-Sanders collision was inevitable and possibly escalated

WASHINGTON – As long as they are rivals, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders cannot remain friends forever.

The hope and old allies of the White House have spent the past year throwing red meat at the party’s progressive base with calls for massive structural reforms of the political and economic life of the nation. The differences that existed – how quickly the transition to government-funded health care, how wide to levy a wealth tax – were generally around the margins.

But like them he said – she argued about whether Sanders told Warren that a woman could not be elected to presidential shows, the friendship ends when voting starts. With the first votes of the Democratic primary just a few weeks away, the couple are not alone against the rest of the field – Warren and Sanders run into each other. And with that comes an urgent need to draw a contrast.

“Friends are arguing,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the 1.7 million-member American Federation of Teachers. “Running months and months, and with the proximity of Iowa, it’s no surprise that nerves are fraying.”

Weingarten called it annoying back and forth damaging and unnecessary because both candidates still share deeply progressive values. “How many different ways can we call this counterproductive?” She asked.

A lot is at stake because support in the Democratic primary can amount to a finite number of voters and a zero-sum political game in which only one candidate, Warren of Sanders, can consolidate sufficient progressive support to pave the way to nomination of the party and possibly faced with President Donald Trump in November.

A poll showed that neither Warren, a senator from Massachusetts, nor Sanders, a senator from Vermont, has withdrawn to become the progressive standard bearer. This applies less to the more moderate candidates of the race. Former vice president Joe Biden has maintained consistent leadership in most national polls about other centrist candidates such as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The flare-up between Warren and Sanders has led to progressive activists who are worried that the situation may deteriorate further and push undecided voters towards moderate alternatives. Six leading groups on Thursday even issued a “declaration of unity” expressing their “belief that the surest way to defeat Trump is that the Democratic Party nominates Warren of Sanders.”

“Sanders and Warren, as well as their campaigns and supporters, will have to find ways to work together,” they wrote. “The crossfire reinforced by the media is not useful and does not reflect the relationship between two Senate colleagues who have worked well together for most of the past year.”

At the Capitol on Thursday, Warren and Sanders refused to comment further on their spits, which put larger questions about sexism in the foreground. Both campaigns have consistently tried to trivialize it as no more than a short-lived feud, but that was undermined when the pair collided during Tuesday’s debate in Iowa and Warren refused to shake Sander’s outstretched hand.

And it was reset on Wednesday evening, when CNN, which co-sponsored the debate, published audio of the tense, post-debate exchange in which both Sanders and Warren accused the other of calling them “a liar.”

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Commission, took the fight off during a visit to Wisconsin on Thursday and said: “At this point in the primary process, skirmishes like this one are taking place, but they should never be covered up – and they won’t cover up – the fact that what unites us far beyond what our differences are. “

In the case of Warren and Sanders, however, agreement can be reached on so many top issues creating more tension. In the healthcare field, Warren had long been an enthusiastic supporter of Medicare for All’s promise of universal government-sponsored insurance, but promised to work towards it later in the first three years of its presidency. In the meantime, she said, she would give many Americans a “choice” to keep their current, privately-provided health insurance.

Sanders has already uncovered that contrast and said he would send a full Medicare for All plan to Congress during his first week in office if he was elected.

Then there is a wealth tax. A planned 2% charge on fortunes worth $ 50 plus million has become such an important part of Warren’s campaign that during rallies it is often interrupted by supporters singing ‘2 cents’! 2 cents! But Sanders then released his own version that goes even further.

Even if there is no new round of open bickering about these and other issues, the question remains how Warren and Sanders will circle each other in the weeks prior to the Iowa caucuses without increasing antagonism. That is where the Trump accusation process, which began in the Senate, could alleviate tensions. For the near future, it will pull both candidates off the campaign track and in a room built on decorum that will only be strengthened during deposition proceedings.

“This is the most important thing to do without a vote for war,” said Jim Manley, a former Democratic Senate top assistant. “You just have to do your best and forget that you are taking your little fight to the senate floor because no one will tolerate it.”

Associated Press writer Scott Bauer in Madison, Wis., Contributed to this report.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press