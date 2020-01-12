Photo courtesy of Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

After the franchise’s worst season since its opening campaign in 2014, Ottawa Redblacks general manager Marcel Desjardins has aggressively redesigned his team.

It started with extensions for key Canadian players on the eve of the last game of the season, continued with the hiring of head coach Paul LaPolice, and in his recent tenure, the rights to outstanding free agent quarterback Nick Arbuckle were traded.

Arbuckle allowed the Stampeders to stay in the struggle for the West Division while franchise quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell recovered from a shoulder injury. In seven starts, Arbuckle completed 174 of 238 passes (73 percent) for 2,103 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions, won four games and lost three.

Although trading a selection in the third round just to have the right to speak to a pending free agent may seem like an expensive gamble, it’s a cunning move by Ottawa’s GM. If Arbuckle came out on the open market, he would no doubt be number 1 among the quarterback teams looking to improve.

The fact that Ottawa has an exclusive month to chat and enchant him cannot be overlooked. Perhaps the temptation to travel to Toronto and reunite with Ryan Dinwiddie, his former quarterback coach and good friend, is too great for Arbuckle to ignore.

But until February 11th, the Redblacks have Arbuckles ear. As such, here are four things Desjardins should highlight when making his sales pitch in the coming weeks.

Paul LaPolice

Ottawa’s new head coach not only has a reputation for building close relationships with his players, he’s also one of the (if not the best) offensive minds in the league. In three of the last four seasons, LaPolice has criminalized the top three.

LaPolice has a proven track record with every single quarterback he has worked with, from Kerry Joseph to Kevin Glenn to last season’s trio with Matt Nichols, Chris Streveler and Zach Collaros.

When LaPolice plays, his quarterback produces. Period. For a young and relatively inexperienced pivot like Arbuckle, the thought of pairing with a quarterback-friendly trainer and taking his game to the next level should be appealing.

A strong supporting cast

Unlike some teams in the league, the Redblacks have a strong offensive line with a lot of depth. Given that a quarterback is only as good as the guys blocking it for the front, Arbuckle should be encouraged that veterans like the offensive linemen Alex Mateas, Evan Johnson, Nolan MacMillan and Mark Korte are on contract for the 2020 season ,

In addition, Arbuckle is not expected to carry the cargo alone. Running back John Crockett forces the defense to respect the run, and receiver Brad Sinopoli has gone through several 100 capture seasons. Not to mention that Desjardins will certainly strengthen his reception team in the free hand.

First class facilities in a world class city

When renovating Lansdowne by OSEG, care was taken to provide TD Place with excellent team facilities. From conference rooms to medical facilities to the gym. Everything a player needs is within walking distance and the team practices at TD Place itself. This means that no time is wasted commuting through the city every day to practice.

Lansdowne has a variety of shops and restaurants, and the Glebe is just a few blocks away. The city center is further down. Ottawa doesn’t offer as much nightlife and entertainment as some other cities in Toronto, but there’s enough going on every week to keep you busy.

A dedicated fan base

Every player will tell you there is a lot to say when you play in front of a full house. In a typical season, TD Place at R-Nation is sold out every game. Even with a historically bad offensive and a team that limped to 3–15, Ottawa believers averaged 22,605 per game in 2019.

R-Nation’s passion, whether in the stands or at community events such as the weekly QB clubs that take place before the home games, is an asset. And something that Arbuckle might not find in a place like Toronto.