Why the new Australian Football Federation boss James Johnson is not discouraged by the toughest performance of Australian sports

Whether FIFA has really reformed under the new boss Gianni Infantino depends on who you ask. In fact, a skeptic might say it’s the same hiding place, just a different villain.

However, Johnson believes that what he has seen and learned during this time can be transferred to his new job if he starts the nightmarish job of getting all of Australian football’s stakeholders to go in the same direction.

“In the previous FIFA administration, you had a pyramid, and the clubs, leagues, and players were outside of that pyramid because FIFA only spoke to its national associations,” said Johnson, who was then head of the FIFA professional football division.

“[My] focus was on initiating a very specific process of stakeholder relationships. Some of my experience has been to build trust with stakeholders early on and to conduct debates that focus on what is important to stakeholders [it] and then create various forums where you can bring stakeholders together to have meaningful conversations that deliver results.

“I would like to bring this knowledge back to Australian football.”

If Johnson can take care of cats in Zurich, he can probably do it at home.

And that’s why he’s not only looking forward to the challenge, but believes that – oddly perverse – it could turn out to be a bit of “fun”.

This is not a word that is often associated with the very selfish, often manic-depressed Australian football community. But Johnson himself is a product of it – the first time that there has been talk of the FFA, which has been cycled with varying degrees of success by the leaders of Rugby Union, AFL and NRL over the past two decades.

For Johnson, this job is not an experiment or a simple paycheck, but a “privilege”. In contrast to his predecessors, Johnson doesn’t have to let him explain anything.

Because the game is in his blood, he understands all of his problems and after playing in the National Soccer League before working for PFA, FIFA, AFC and most recently the City Football Group, he knows what makes everyone tick brings.

“I think it is the right decision to have a footballer in Australian football at this point because the size of the football problems we have to deal with … there is a lot, there is a long, long list” said Johnson.

“With my background – a local product launched in leadership positions outside of Australia – I think the mix of the two will be helpful and add value in addressing some of the problems we face.”

Johnson emerged from his first press confrontation on Wednesday as a real football diplomat who is optimistic about what lies ahead and is firmly convinced that the Australian game has barely begun to scratch the surface of its potential.

He said the right things, but was frustratingly light on the details. This is to be expected under the given circumstances.

He promised that a big “vision” for the game would come, but said that it would only be formulated with stakeholder consultation. He wholeheartedly endorsed the call for a national second division, but expressed no opinion of what it might actually look like. He said that the local game should “think globally”, but he probably has to show us what that means.

He also suggested reducing the cost of playing football and said this was the “most common complaint” he had heard from his contacts at all levels of the game. But he said it was not clear why it was so expensive and that he had no answers.

What Johnson did was promise not only to listen to what Australian football has to say, but to actually listen and then act in the best interest.

Under his supervision, he wants the FFA to “eat, sleep, talk, debate” and set the agenda, not respond to it.

It’s a pretty good start at the moment.

JAMES JOHNSON, NEW FFA CEO, HAS THE FIVE GREATEST PRIORITIES

Unify the game: Football remains a painfully broken sport. Johnson needs to bring everyone together and creating a national second division to unite the belligerent “old football” and “new football” tribes would be a good start.

Hiring employees: An extract from high-ranking FFA representatives recently means that a lot of empty desks have to be filled and important portfolios have to be assigned to new faces.

2023 Women’s World Cup bid: After the final decision in June, Johnson’s ties to FIFA and AFC will certainly not compromise Australia’s hopes of hosting the tournament with New Zealand.

Find more money: Major sponsors like Caltex and Aldi have cut ties to the FFA, and others like Fox Sports are wavering. Johnson needs to convince the Australian company, broadcasters and the government to continue with the game.

Sort A League: Until the formal separation is complete, it is still the problem of the FFA, and the decreasing number of viewers and ratings of the A-League are still an existential problem for the whole sport.

