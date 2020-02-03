Why the Maple Leafs should worry about the Florida Panthers

It is the trade deadline season, which means that it is also the playoff push season: the importance of each game is accelerated and the meaning of every lost point is increased.

That is a detour claiming that when the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers are confronted on Monday evening, this will affect the playoffs.

Thanks to a three-game winning streak from the all-star break, the Leafs have themselves back in a play-off spot and are going to Monday’s third game in the Atlantic, six points behind Tampa Bay for second place. It will be difficult to make up for that with a Lightning team that has been out for two months and has the best record of the NHL since December 1 (20-6-2).

But as the Leafs and their fans hope they can make their way to home ice advantage in the first round, they can’t watch Monday’s game. Rather, it would be wise to keep a message in mind that the original Jurassic Park movie was infamous:

Objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.

Florida is chasing Toronto with two positions, but has two games in its hand, so a regulatory decision would have a huge impact on this race anyway. And remember, it was just over three weeks ago that the Panthers hammered Toronto 8-4, hunting for Freddy Andersen.

The Panthers have long been a laugh at NHL – and as someone who had a deep-rooted interest in the team in my youth, I know this very well. So it’s easy to blow this year’s team off with everyone else and, frankly, they have to prove something before they talk a big game.

But there are elements of the 2019-20 Panthers that these Leafs and their fans should worry about – at least until a playoff spot is officially locked.

They have a violation similar to that of Toronto

We all know that Toronto can score. That is the main strength of this team that was unlocked after Sheldon replaced Keefe Mike Babcock and leaned in a more offensive style. The Panthers may not have an individual challenge for the Rocket Richard, as Toronto does with Auston Matthews, but they scored at a pace this season to match the Leafs.

During the season, both the Panthers and Leafs averaged 3.60 goals per game, which is in second place in the NHL. If we only measure this from the moment Keefe stepped behind the Toronto couch until today, the Leafs have a leading 3.97 goals per game, while the Panthers are third at 3.59.

Both teams have four 40-point players and the Panthers have so far a 10-goal scorer (seven) than the Leafs this season.

They have many trading assets

The Panthers have no flagrant weakness that they need to improve (no, we don’t place Sergei Bobrovsky in that category), but it is worth noting that they are in the lower half of the competition and allow high chances of 5-up 5, so maybe they can add some depth to the blue line.

Whatever they do, this seems to be near an all-in season for the Panthers and they can be an exchange card. And if GM Dale Tallon decides to jump into the mix, he has all kinds of assets that he can move.

Florida has its own first round choice, but can also explore dangling younger players such as Grigori Denisenko or Aleksi Heponiemi, a few attackers that the team has high hopes for, but that would also be attractive to many freerates in the competition.

Even the name of Mike Hoffman is in the rumor mill. The pending UFA is a large part of this team with 18 goals, although 16 of them were in power and he usually occupies a spot on the third line. It may be hard to lose that for the push, but if the Panthers feel that Owen Tippett sniper is ready (19 goals in 46 AHL games), then Hoffman might be packaged for a return and Tippett would get a shock for the pros

Whatever they want to do, it means that the Panthers have more to offer on the trade market than the Leafs, and therefore may have more options to upgrade their team before February 24.

Sergei Bobrovsky is a sleeping giant

After signing a seven-year contract with $ 70 million free agents last summer, Bobrovsky did not bring much to the Panthers with his sub-900 savings percentage this season. However, it has been a strange year for big goalkeepers, from Pekka Rinne to Carey Price, Braden Holtby and even Frederik Andersen in the fold of Toronto.

Just like Andersen and the Leafs, if the Florida keeper managed to return to a level he is known for, the team would leave him. And although he was not at his Vezina peak, Bobrovsky slowly turned a corner, with a .908 savings percentage in the past three weeks.

Bobrovsky may never return to a level that earned him his contract, but Florida finished 10th in the east last season with the second-worst goaltending in the league. They are now the fourth worst. So, for God’s sake, if Bobrovsky can even lead them to the middle of the competition at a saving pace, Florida has the other pieces needed to become a force.

They have Joel Quenneville

Some Leafs fans may still have a sour taste in their mouths for how the Mike Babcock era ended, especially given the fanfare with which it started. And that can also be opinions about what it is like to have an established NHL coach with a glowing resume.

But underestimate Joel Quenneville at your own risk.

The fact is that Quenneville has no active equal in terms of how decorated he is in the NHL. The triple Stanley Cup champion should also have more than the Jack Adams he won in 2000, but voices tend to be rewarded by rewarding a coach in charge of a team that is expected to be good, such as the Blackhawks for most of his decade there.

Perhaps the biggest improvement that Florida enjoyed under Quenneville is that they compete more often over the finish line and are now very difficult to come back to. For whatever reason, the Panthers had the second worst winning percentage when they were in the lead after two periods last season, and were the only team with a percentage of less than 500 points in matches that they led after 20 minutes. This year, in both statistics, they are in the top half of the competition and they are one of only six teams who have not lost a match in the regulation they ran after 40 minutes.