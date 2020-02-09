Why the labeling of Antonio Banderas as “person of color” triggers such a backlash: NPR

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas was photographed after winning the Best Actor for Pain and Fame award at the Goya Awards of the Spanish Film Academy in Málaga, Spain on January 26.

As the night of the Oscars draws closer on Sunday, film fans are reminded of an ongoing diversity problem at the film industry’s most anticipated award ceremony: only a few nominees are not whites.

Only one colored person was nominated in the acting categories: Cynthia Erivo for her role as Harriet Tubman in the biography of Harriet.

However, some media have alluded to another actor as an exception to the # OscarsSoWhite dilemma: Outlets called Antonio Banderas, who was nominated for best actor for his role in Pedro Almodóvars Pain and Glory, an actor of colors.

The thing is that Banderas comes from Málaga, Spain and does not identify himself as a colored person. There are non-white Spaniards, but that’s not the case with him.

In an interview with Univision’s Jorge Ramos in January, Banderas was asked about the controversy. He giggled and said he’d rather take it with a bit of humor.

When I went to the US, I considered myself a Latino.

“I don’t know what I am,” he said to Ramos. “When I went to the United States, I considered myself a Latino because those are the people I am most connected with.”

Banderas then recalled having filled out an official form in the United States: when he checked the box under race for “white”, he was told that this was wrong, that he was of Spanish descent.

“I said, ‘Hispanic isn’t actually a race,'” Banderas said to Ramos, but he went ahead and checked the Hispanic box. “Great, I’m happy to be Hispanic, Spaniard, Latino, and if I’m a person of color, I’m a person of color.”

The idea that Banderas is a white European may be obvious to many, especially those in the Latinx community, but it is not the first time that a white Spaniard has been called a “person of color” or Latinx in the United States ,

After all, Spaniards are classified as Spanish by the US Census, which defines the term “a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American or other Spanish culture or origin, regardless of race”.

And Latinx is a gender-based variant of Latino / Latina, which generally includes people of Latin American origin.

Banderas has often played Latin American roles in films, including a Mexican Mariachi assassin in Robert Rodriguez’s Desperado.

A colored person?

After the academy announced the nominees last month, the news website Deadline wrote that the acting categories “were dominated by white actors, with Antonio Banderas being the only person of the color”, and later tweeted that “only two actors of the color in.” the major were nominated for acting categories. “ The publication eventually deleted both comments, although the previous version of the article is on other websites.

Vanity Fair wrote – and finally deleted – that “Spaniards are technically not colored, but it should be noted” that Banderas was also nominated.

And Reuters initially designated Banderas and Erivo as the only nominated “non-white” actors. The news agency later corrected the error, but some publications had already run with the original version.

The backlash in Spain was tough.

Spanish media pounced on the choice of words. Some publications accuse the United States of an “absurd obsession” with the breed. Others criticized Hollywood and said it was “appropriate” to see Banderas as a person of color who appears more diverse.

To make things even more confusing, the Spanish media have literally translated “person of color” – persona de color – an expression that is not used in Spain as it is in the US In Spain, the term “persona racializada” is normally used instead ,

In the ears of many Spaniards, because of the persona de color, it sounded as if the Americans were saying that Banderas was black. Twitter users joked about the term and said Banderas was a person of color – the color white.

Place Spanish in the same box

But others thought the term was offensive and called it racist.

25-year-old Juan Pedro Sánchez, who lives in Madrid and commented on the Twitter discussion, criticized those who responded negatively, saying that the concept of race and ethnicity varies from country to country. He said the Spaniards were far too quick to indicate that they were white.

“A lot of people in Spain are concerned when others mistake them for Latin Americans because Spaniards see Latinos as people with color and don’t want to be associated with it,” Sánchez told NPR.

Many people in Spain are annoyed when others think they are Latin American.

He says that this confusion often happens to Spaniards who travel outside of Spain. He experienced it firsthand when he spent a summer in Chicago in 2017.

“It’s a recurring problem, they put the Spaniards in the same box as the Latinos,” says Sánchez. “What bothers me is that I am not seen as a colored person, but that people ignore the fact that Spain was a colonial state. It erases this story.”

There is another part of the story that is sometimes overlooked. The degree of whiteness in Spain itself is complicated. There have been historically marginalized communities, including those of Roma or North African descent, who are often considered not to be white. At times in history, many Spaniards also felt like the “others” in Europe.

Not just about language

Spanish speakers have different backgrounds. Many people who are referred to as Hispanic also describe themselves as white, black, Middle Eastern, indigenous or Asian or as a mixture of these. But many Hispanic and Latin Americans don’t speak Spanish.

According to sociologist Jennifer Jones from the University of Illinois, confusing labels can lead to the assumption that someone identifies himself as Latinx or person of color just because Spanish is their mother tongue.

“There is only the assumption that everyone who speaks Spanish has a certain background,” says Jones. “I think there is this interesting deviation that has occurred since the so-called Hispanic category was invented and that was primarily understood by many people as a language rather than a country of origin.”

Jones says there’s a reason the Hispanic term is so vague. When it was first included in the US Census in 1980, the goal was to be as comprehensive and comprehensive as possible so as not to miss out on any groups. Before 1980, people of Latin American descent were classified as white by the United States government. However, due to their grouping with whites, there were few statistics about the Latinx community and therefore no way to identify their concerns and needs.

People fought really hard to have these categories.

“There was little consensus on what it meant to be Hispanic, so those who worked to create the term were reluctant to provide very clear parameters for it,” said Jones. “But they realized that there was a power in numbers to make demands on the state in terms of resources and support, to form a voting block and to have legal disputes on these kinds of issues. So they banded together into a kind of bond Art and asking for a category. “

Linguistic anthropologist Jonathan Rosa from Stanford University says that precisely because of this integrative language, people from Spain can now strategically access certain political and economic markets – and benefit from the ambiguity of the definition of Hispanic.

“People have struggled really hard to have these categories or to recognize artistic, sporting or intellectual skills,” says Rosa. “And I think there are legitimate concerns if someone who is not associated with the type of marginalization and exclusion benefits from it.”

Latin American music?

Rosalía, winner of the Best Latin Rock, Urban, or Alternative Album award for El Mal Querer, poses in the press room on January 26 during the 62nd Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

He gives the example of the Spanish flamenco trap singer Rosalía, who has won various Latin music awards since her international ascent at the end of 2018: an MTV award for the best Latin video, five Latin grammys and just last month a grammy for the best Latin rock, urban or alternative album.

“Then it is a sign of these really annoying forms of marginalization, in which there is not only one category [for Latinx music], but the only person who can be honored in this category, not even associated with experience That category is said to have been created to recognize, “says Rosa.

But this experience can be difficult to define. Even within the Latinx community itself, people are exposed to various types of marginalization. There are many factors, including race, socio-economic class, or level of education. A white citizen from Chile may be treated differently in the United States than a worker from El Salvador with indigenous roots.

“Things have to be complicated”

And then there are the different experiences between new immigrants and Latin Americans who were born in the United States or whose families have lived in the United States for generations. In addition, the terms Hispanic and Latinx have changed frequently to include or exclude different communities and nationalities.

As Banderas notes, Spaniards are considered Hispanic in the United States. This may mean that they receive treatment similar to that in the Latinx community.

In Rosa’s view, this is less of a problem than the danger of overlooking the history of Spanish colonization.

“People say you make things more complicated, but things have to be complicated,” says Rosa. “I’m just worried that we’ll end up flattening the story. My goal here is not to monitor Latinidad [Latinness],” he says. “My goal is to draw attention to this performance dynamic.”