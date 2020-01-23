Filipino singer Marcelito Pomoy has already impressed AGT: The Champions this season. Marcelito, who can sing with both male and female voices, was chosen by the super fans in the semi-finals.

Marcelito won Pilipinas Got Talent in 2011 and apparently has already been invited to apply on the AGT stage. In an interview with the Filipino show Tonight With Boy Abunda, the singer revealed why he had rejected the show.

Why did Marcelito reject Pomoy AGT for the first time?

Marcelito performed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, where he performed two songs and shared his experiences. After this appearance, he apparently received an offer to participate in America’s Got Talent. However, it was only the standard edition of the show, not the Champions version.

Marcelito Pomoy talks about the first refusal of “AGT”.

“Since I’m already a champion here in the Philippines, I thought,” said Marcelito, “if I lose something in the” ordinary “… it’s like my profit is just gone.” about participating in champions, however, explains that his wife received an invitation for him to appear on the show this season.

Watch Marcelito Pomoy on “AGT: The Champions”.

Marcelito thought he would get the golden buzzer

Marcelito did not receive the Golden Summer from Judge Howie Mandel, who was encouraged by the other judges and the audience. “You are so worthy of the golden buzzer and I think you are one of the most incredible singers,” Howie said to him. “But it’s very early in the night and I can only choose one.”

“I really thought he had hit the golden buzzer,” Marcelito said to Boy Abunda. Many of his fans thought so too and were disappointed that he hadn’t received it. The situation got worse when Simon Cowell stole Howie’s Golden Buzzer to send Boogie Storm to the finals.

Many disagreed with this decision, and Howie himself said he would have preferred to hit the Golden Buzzer for an appearance like Ryan Niemiller or Marc Spelmann, both of whom went on with Marcelito.

Nevertheless, Marcelito has a good chance of winning and Boy Abunda told him that he “made the Philippines proud”. We can’t wait to see his next performance.