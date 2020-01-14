Why the eruption of the Taal volcano caused so much lightning

After sleeping for over 40 years, the Philippine volcano Taal woke up at the weekend and blew up a cloud of ash at least 10,000 meters high.

And in this threatening cloud, lightning and thunder struck through the dark volcanic ash column.

The deeply dangerous Taal – with over 24 million people within 100 kilometers of the volcano – made for a sparkling, sometimes mesmerizing light show. (Taal’s activities also resulted in a mass evacuation of almost 1 million people should there be a major outbreak.)

Volcanic lightning, however fascinating it may be, is widespread, said Sonja Behnke, a scientist at the Los Alamos National Laboratory who researched these volcanic phenomena and repeatedly observed volcanic lightning in places like Iceland and Japan.

How volcanic lightning happens

There are two main steps.

1. First, volcanic ash requires an electrical charge. When a volcano erupts explosively (in contrast to gentler lava eruptions from Hawaiian volcanoes, for example), it releases exploded particles of molten rock (also called “magma”) into the air, which become volcanic ash. In the towering ash cloud, these billions of particles collide and rub against each other, creating charged volcanic particles. It’s similar to how you generate static electricity by rubbing socks on carpet. “The ashes are charged when the volcano erupts,” said Behnke.

“It’s essentially the same reason we get lightning and thunder in storm clouds,” added atmospheric scientist Adam Varble, who researches thunderstorms at the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. “It’s the collision of particles.” But instead of ash particles, only ice particles collide in storm clouds to generate electrical charges.

2. To get lightning strikes, the charged particles must separate into different regions of the ash cloud of a volcano. In the chaotic cloud, this happens naturally when ash particles of different sizes fall down at different speeds and create different zones of charged particles, either positive or negative. (What gives a particle region a positive or negative charge is the “complicated physics” that is still under investigation, Varble explained.)

But the important point is, if you have two regions of oppositely charged particles, the space between them becomes an electric field that allows electricity to shoot or flow through the air. These are the flashes of lightning that you see roaming through storm clouds or volcanic feathers.

These bright flashes, whether in volcanic clouds or thunderstorms, are powerful and generate between 10 million volts and billion volts, Varble explained. (Toasters usually work between 120 and 220 volts.)

Taal certainly generated a lot of flash. This is probably due to the fact that the cloud has reached the ice-cold atmosphere so high that the water expelled during the eruption turns into small ice particles that also collide and generate static electricity, explained Behnke. This means that both ash and ice caused a double tangle of charged particles.

There might have been a lot of water in Taal’s ashy cloud because there was a lake on the volcano, which meant the eruption blew through a lake.

“It appears that volcanoes that interact well with water when erupted will produce more dramatic lighting effects,” said Behnke.

For volcanic researchers, the volcanic flash is more than just a natural spectacle. The U.S. Geological Survey is now using lightning to track volcanic eruptions when they occur, Behnke said.

Many eruptions occur in remote locations and are not directly observed by people. However, a flash of lightning can be seen from satellites, which gives scientists better insight into the continually erupting volcanoes of the planet.

“It’s very common in explosive ash-producing eruptions,” tweeted Alexa Van Eaton, a USGS volcanologist. “In fact, so widespread that we can use it to monitor volcanism around the world.”

