Why the East Coast had such a wimpy winter

Meteorologists descended to Boston in mid-January for the 100th annual meeting of the American Meteorological Society. January is Boston’s coldest month, but during the weather conference, meteorologists had a temperature of 75 degrees.

“I was wearing shorts and a T-shirt,” said Jeff Weber, a meteorologist for research at the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research.

In general, the winter on the east coast has been pretty sad this year.

An important reason why the polar vortex – a circulating air stream that forms above the Arctic in winter – has remained rigid and in place, usually keeping its cold air locked up in the north. That is why little of this exceptionally cool air has been dumped into the US this winter.

The result? Mild winter temperatures and often low snowfall.

Arctic explosions, such as those in January 2019, occur when the polar swirl becomes unstable and wobbly, causing ice-cold air to spill south. But this winter, “instead of a weak polar vertebra, we have had strong polar vertebrate conditions,” said Andrea Lang, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Albany researching changes in seasonal winter weather.

The polar vertebrae remained strong because other weather systems, sometimes from the Pacific Ocean, did not come along and knocked the spinning vortex out of its place.

A frequent culprit in disrupting the polar vortex is a powerful airflow that flies around 30,000 to 35,000 in the atmosphere (where jet aircraft) that we commonly call the jet stream. The jetstream shoots around the Earth from west to east at speeds of 120 to 250 miles per hour, but can dramatically weaken and meander when it is disturbed by powerful storm activity or when it encounters loads of hot or cold air.

But this winter season, the meandering jet stream did not knock the polar swirl off its pole, Lang explained. Instead, the jet stream is bent dramatically to the south, right through the heart of the central US, as shown below.

“This is an extremely amplified wave,” said Weber from UCAR.

A meandering jet stream.

That big downward bend in the jet stream, called a trough, still has some ice-cold air coming down from Canada (but not from the polar vortex) and cool places like Iowa and Kansas, Weber explained. Meanwhile, the super kinked jet stream – which works like a wall that separates cold northern air from warmer southern air – has warm air pouring into the east coast to New England.

“This is the dominant pattern we’ve seen (this winter),” Weber said.

This pattern may not admit much this winter, which would mean a continuing weak winter for the east coast, he added. That’s because there is a robust area of ​​high air pressure in the western Atlantic that acts as a barrier to hold that big jet stream in place.

Yet there are “hints” that the polar vertebra could be disturbed in February, Lang said. Atmospheric scientists watch how weather patterns develop over the Pacific to see if something, such as a meandering jet stream, can disrupt the robust polar vertebra of this winter.

However, peaks in the polar air from the polar vertebra are nowadays fairly common. The polar vortex has been regularly disrupted in recent decades. Between 1989 and 1998, the vortex was never thrown up in such a way that it split in the winter – as in 2019. (This caused the polar vortex to fluctuate both in the US and in Europe, causing extreme cold.)

Atmospheric scientists are deeply interested in why a disturbed polar swirl occurs more often. There are indications that the continuously warming North Pole – the fastest warming place on Earth – has led to a weaker and less stable polar vortex, which means more outbreaks of freezing Arctic air.

Only not this winter – at least so far.

