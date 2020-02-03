Why the decision of Huawei in the UK leaves the fate of global 5G wireless in the hands of the US

Hope for global 5G Wireless

The epicenter of the global power struggle for a cost-effective wireless infrastructure in recent months has been the United Kingdom. The question of whether the country allows a Chinese supplier at the core of its 5G Wireless telecommunications network is actually less about information security than about geopolitical alliances.

Last Tuesday, the British government made a crucial decision about the future of 5G as a global standard. It chose to forbid the Chinese Huawei to participate as a supplier for the core of its wireless networks, while at the same time continuing to participate as a seller for the base station, the antenna and radio access equipment outside the core, as long as its share in the installation is no longer than 35 percent.

It was a typical British decision to stand in the middle of the road, with the aim of at least partially pleasing everyone, with the risk of postponing everyone and isolating themselves. But no matter how you look at it, Huawei is certainly not free.

Medium risk

The success of 5G Wireless is highly dependent on the continuation of global alliances. Yes, such alliances ensure that a 5G phone that works well enough in one country works just as well as in another country without the user having to perform some sort of internal operation. But they also form very important patterns for the 5G market in the future:

Company specifications for the components and equipment that are part of the network. This ensures interoperability, the future availability of replacement parts and the existence of production processes that do not require exorbitant capital investments. Specifications, in turn, provide standards for compatible software and make it easier for support and repair personnel to obtain the certification and skills they need to apply themselves to every part of the network.

Supply chains with multiple suppliers, in a healthy market that keeps prices low and margins high. When individual suppliers split a market, they can have locks on their respective customer groups and can force those customers to pay random premiums. But they, in turn, reduce the interest of the end consumer in the market as a whole, which means that capital investments from outside are reduced.

Aligned calendars among the manufacturers of infrastructure, support and devices. Different countries may have varying frequency bands for their respective 5G buildouts, but that should be the only significant difference that smartphone manufacturers face when producing devices for the North American, European, Asian, and Indian markets. Smartphone manufacturers want their devices to support the latest upgrades of antennas and radio access standards as they are deployed.

All of these factors together guarantee an inexpensive structure for stakeholders, enabling higher margins. Without global alliances, the cost structure will fall apart, the economic incentives break into split groups and the future of technology itself will be endangered.

The decision of the British government about the involvement of Huawei in its 5G supply chain is therefore a high point with potentially global changes. The UK was influenced by pressure on three global fronts:

internally, by a still noisy number of citizens who have managed to break the UK from the European Union and continue to argue for a further separation of the European internal market;

From his former EU sister countries, who are planning to turn this internal market into an economic institution for themselves, who continue to show their willingness to engage Huawei and other Chinese sellers – and who can jointly make the UK an uninhabited island if they allowed world trade Organization supervises trade rules;

From the United States, which currently employs a weird variation of isolationism, seeking validation for its own foreign trade policy of alliances and “special relationships” with countries that seem willing to practice the same passive-aggressive principles.

The problem with the US interest in this case is that this time it does not have the technological capability to support its consequences and veiled threats. The current 5G effort was largely launched in China, with Huawei taking a leading role early on. It is true that China as a state has supported Huawei financially, causing many to start crying. But perhaps this is what the rest of the world is really jealous of: not Huawey’s bravery to leave a back door open for Chinese supervision, but rather this dual identity as a company and a barely disguised government department. While US Senator Mark Warner (D – Va.) Has enacted legislation establishing a $ 1 billion fund for “Western alternatives to Chinese equipment suppliers Huawei and ZTE,” only one billion dollars cannot offset the technological capability of a single telco .

Special relationships

“The UK has been doing business with Huawei through Openreach for a long time. They have been working with surveillance in the country for years,” said Doug Brake, who is leading broadband and spectrum policy for Washington, DC-based information technology & Innovation Foundation. Openreach, to which Brake refers, is the division of top British coordinator BT responsible for the deployment of fiber optic infrastructure. It mainly collaborated with Huawei until last November, when it began an evaluation process in search of additional partners.

“So if the UK comes out and wants to publicly mark them as a high-risk seller, drop them off at only 35 percent of the access network – don’t even leave them in the core network,” Brake said, “really puts Huawei in a tight box ”

For its part, Huawei did what it could to thwart every possible interpretation of tightness or a box. When omitting any security notification or operating back doors in the infrastructure, Huawei vice president Victor Zhang issued a statement that partially read: “This fact-based decision will result in a more advanced, safer, and more cost-effective telecommunications infrastructure it is suitable for the future. It gives the UK access to leading technology and ensures a competitive market. ”

In what is generally interpreted as a conciliatory counter-movement, the European Union followed a series of regulatory guidelines on Wednesday morning for its Member States – countries that no longer include the UK from this weekend. The EU government calls these guidelines a “toolbox with mitigation measures” and treats it as a multiple choice set of approaches to respond to 5G security threats. Although the EU will continue to publish security guidelines, it leaves decisions on whether Huawei or anyone else complying with those guidelines to each state individually.

“Member States”, reads an EU leaflet in the toolbox published on Wednesday (PDF), “must … Ensure that each operator has an appropriate multi-vendor strategy to prevent or limit high dependence on one supplier and dependence on suppliers considered a high risk. ”

As the EU insists, the toolbox calls on Member States to “take the first concrete, measurable steps to implement key measures by 30 April”.

The UK guidelines for 5G also focus on the term “high risk”. But in a surprisingly frank recognition, after it seemed to lay the foundation for declaring Huawei a risky seller (HRV) at a future date, the guidance actually calls for a definition of “high risk” itself. This term will eventually be formally adopted as part of the country’s Telecoms Security Requirements (TSRs), which should not be surprising to see somewhere at the end of April. The guideline reads in part:

The TSRs are not intended to completely limit the specific risks for actors from national states or high-risk suppliers. NCSC (the British National Cyber ​​Security Center) believes that the specific characteristics of some suppliers may cause an increased national risk. NCSC therefore believes that the market would be assisted by a clear advisory opinion setting out how the presence of a particular vendor can increase security risks, what a high-risk vendor is and how the specific security risks of those vendors can be managed .

Despite leaving that question open, the guidance of the UK seems to be in line with that of the EU. Both parties seem to agree that their main concern is to maintain a multi-vendor approach to market regulation, which in turn reduces the chances of a single vendor infiltrating the system on behalf of a nation state that supports it.

Brake believes that the British guidelines “make it clear to everyone that Huawei is not a company with which large operators want to do business, certainly not in large metro lines. I think it is a very reasonable compromise, based on a fairly detailed technical risk assessment … I think it is VK has this good. ”

Three minus one

You only have to peel one layer of veneer to discover the biggest flaw in the UK and EU joint approach: while the “list” of high-risk suppliers would of course be limited to Huawei alone, the list of suppliers would with a lower risk. The Finnish Nokia and the Ericsson of Sweden are the two remaining suppliers in the core equipment for network equipment. According to US estimates, Cisco currently has a global market share in 4G LTE package core (the Internet Protocol-based switching system) of around 40 percent. But 5G Core is based on a very different, cloud-native approach to distributing network functions – an approach that is already challenging Cisco with its Ultra 5G Packet Core architecture. To leverage its existing strengths, Cisco must present its implementation as an architectural alternative to both Ericsson and Nokia.

The revised EU Electronic Communications Code (PDF), adopted in 2018, focuses on reducing the amount of regulation required for markets where there are many competitors. Already, EU regulators are not inclined to approve proposed mergers, especially in the telecommunications field, leaving markets with only three competitors. Leaving Huawei out of a European or UK 5G market for any level of violation can reduce the number of sellers in different critical market segments to two. That would trigger regulatory protocols and safeguards that nobody would want to see – not even those who would do the regulation.

“As far as Huawei and security are concerned, it has been sufficiently studied to show that there are no noticeable holes and back doors,” noted Marko Insights chief analyst Kurt Marko in a note at ZDNet, “although the software quality is worse than what one would expect from Cisco, Ericsson, Arista, etc. The remaining concerns seem to be: (a) developing a monopoly on certain 5G technologies and becoming a sole or dominant source similar to the way Qualcomm dominates mobile radio technology; (b) the potential for future security issues / espionage through hidden hardware capabilities that may be enabled by a future firmware / software update.

“I have not heard a convincing theory about how this would work,” Marko continued, “making a changing policy based on a future bogeyman an untenable position. Here the UK seems to be entering into a significant compromise: Keep (Huawei) hardware off the most critical parts of the network, where a security hole or back door would have a huge radius, but allow it elsewhere because the alternatives are limited and expensive. ”

And then there is this small problem: maintaining a market mix from multiple suppliers is easy when you are trying to regulate search engines or shampoo. But every supplier in the 5G space contributes one or more parts of a united network – parts that must be able to work together based on a mandate.

“Many operators have encountered real challenges in combining equipment,” said ITIF’s Brake, “especially communication between the legacy 4G LTE network and new 5G equipment.”

When the 3GPP stakeholder group developed its 5G telco deployment plans, the synchronized phasing out of 4G LTE was presented as an “option”. Ultimately, it was the only rational way for 5G to succeed – simply removing the new network in one go and switching a switch on a particular milestone day was not really feasible for anyone. Interoperability between the two generations must therefore be maintained.

“That is the real challenge facing Eastern Europe in particular,” Brake continued, “because they have much more older Huawei LTE equipment. The US has been very effective in communicating the risks of using Huawei equipment. But these are private companies in these countries that are already stuck for money and have no good answer to how to switch from the old Huawei LTE equipment, they need better alternatives, better answers than this extremely expensive proposition to try to get the old LTE out and replace it with 5G from a more expensive supplier. ”

The issue of interoperability at the level of the radio access network (RAN) has been addressed in recent months by members of the O-RAN Alliance. The members of the operator are all four major US telcos (three if you complete the T-Mobile link with Sprint), plus British telco BT, French Orange, Spanish Telefonica, Canada’s Bell, India’s Jio, Japanese NTT DoCoMo, SK Telecom in South Korea, and China Mobile. A number of small suppliers are also participating, along with Ericsson and Nokia.

Huawei is strikingly absent in this group. Last April during the company’s analysts’ conference, Huawei CMO gave Peter Zhou a curious explanation: open interfaces, he argued, enable their suppliers to encourage manufacturers to implement their own brand designs, resulting in unique parts that fit together , but that leads to seller nevertheless locking.

It is a reflection of the argument that it was argued in the 1980s that an “open” PC operating system would lead to non-standardized hardware and expensive components. That argument then also failed.

The front door

Last week, US Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin made a final plea, asking the United Kingdom to ban Huawei completely. After trade negotiations in London, Mnuchin showed the first signs of a warning prior to the UK decision, reporters refused to offer details of the 5G part of their discussion and to call the ongoing case complicated.

Later, US government officials told reporters that they were “disappointed” by the UK decision and stopped a full reprimand. For the Senate, Senator Ben Sasse (R – Neb.) Has issued a legally non-binding statement comparing Huawei with an infection and firing a shot across the bow of the UK: “Our special relationship is less special now that the UK “In the Cold War, Margaret Thatcher never signed a contract with the KGB to save a few cents.”

From left to right: Dominic Raab, UK Minister of Foreign Affairs; Dean Godson, director of policy exchange; Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State.

Sen. Sasse’s rhetoric from the McCarthy era was contradicted the next day by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said during a joint Thursday panel with his British counterpart, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, that special relationships such as theirs give rise to disagreements such as these during lunch. But then Pompeo took an extraordinary extra step: wiping the entire original premise of the Huawei threat, and replacing it with the fundamental fact that these so-called 5G leaders are based in China. Said Sec. Pompeo:

This is not about one company. This is about a model that the Chinese Communist Party has where they make demands on these companies that say you will, and there is not only a legal requirement, but there are deep financial investments. You have senior leaders in these companies associated with the Chinese Communist Party. We think that. . . It is not a technical back door. They have the front door. And so we want to make sure that when we think about how we are going to structure our networks, we are doing well.

No mention has been made during the panel of the continuing threat from the US with regard to tariffs for imported British cars should Britain continue its plans to impose a tax on digital services. However, Pompeo has eliminated all semblance of threats to the UK’s continued participation in the so-called “Five Eyes” information cooperative, despite the fact that US government officials have confirmed such a possibility prior to the President’s visit in May last year.

Second Raab noted that, instead of spending so much time on Huawei, the two countries should expand their efforts to encourage and support companies looking for innovative technology as a whole. As an example of such a breakthrough innovator, Raab offered Epic Games, the publishers of Fortnite, whose British offices had visited the two leaders earlier in the day.

This is what news management looks like: one moment facing the world press is facing nothing less than what Pompeo called “the central threat of our time,” and the next moment the same press led to watch how cut scenes are edited in a Star Wars -game. The last event comes as demonstrably the two major Allied nations on the planet encountering an infrastructural gap that could very well determine their evolutionary course for the next decade. The Brexit was supposed to have been the big divorce, but this could still be the real break.

But what does this mean for 5G and the broader domain of communication technology? The US can no longer rely on their previously innate ability, which has served well in the past, to gather and feed a group of top stakeholders (including Microsoft, Apple, Intel, IBM, Cisco and the usual suspects) the name of “openness”, but mainly to center the development core somewhere along the west coast. When telecom companies needed a better, more viable wireless infrastructure than 4G LTE, the emerging tech companies in China first met their needs.

This is, despite the prominent hammer and sickle on the shield, what democracy looks like. For the US to maintain even an interest at this table, it must stop bickering about the arrangement of the seats.

