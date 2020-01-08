Why the conflict with Iran is different from the war on terror

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Early Wednesday morning, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a ballistic missile barrage at US military targets in Iraq. Although I have been out of service for six years – longer than I have been on active duty – I could not help watching the attack unfold on television and imagining what it was like to be the.

This attack and the events that preceded it were very different from the war I waged. It was the world war on terrorism which included engagements in Iraq, Afghanistan and everywhere else in the United States which pursued Al-Qaïda, the Islamic State and the related insurrections since September 2001. This conflict with Iran is more difficult to define.

In May 2011, I arrived at Kandahar Airfield in Afghanistan, as a young lieutenant in the United States Army during my first and only deployment. Dressed in new camouflage, I got off the colossal Air Force C-17 transport plane and I felt ready to finally participate in the war that I had spent the last decade reading in training manuals and securities.

My stay at Kandahar airfield only lasted a few days, a temporary stopover en route to the city of Kandahar. The aerodrome hiatus was an opportunity for soldiers new to Afghanistan to acclimatize to altitude and temperature (not too different from Salt Lake City), to drill on medical evacuations and to identify the latest advances in road bombs used by our enemies: the Taliban and the Haqqani network, among others.

Each day, while we waited for the short helicopter flight into the city, I walked tents for spikes near the airfield to the USO and the Kandahar airfield promenade – famous among soldiers throughout along the war on terror – for Green Beans coffee. Think: Starbucks for officers.

A few days after landing at Kandahar airfield, during one of these walks for coffee, I heard the sound of projectiles crashing onto the walls of the base, then explosions somewhere nearby. from the aerodrome.

“Rocket attack.” Rocket attack “, a digital and monotonous female voice with an English accent announced on a sound system. A seemingly casual warning from a faceless HAL 9000 meets the character of Mary Poppins who warned that rockets had been fired towards the airfield and that it was time to seek shelter in the nearest concrete bunker .

I immediately dived into a shallow ditch next to the road I was following with another young soldier. We were nervous, alert and so far so good. With our new uniforms covered in dirt, we quickly realized how exposed we were in our early shooting hole, but we could see a concrete bunker at a quick sprint. We went.

“Welcome to Afghanistan.”

“Welcome to Afghanistan,” said a soldier already sheltered in the bunker between two cigarettes. With his faded uniform and his Marlboro Man attitude, he could have teased this green officer for trying to hide in what would surely have been a shallow grave if the rockets had landed near the road, but he resisted.

We stayed in the bunker until the “clear” was broadcast on the AP. The young soldier and I dusted off our new uniforms while the Marlboro Man finished his cigarette.

Watching Salt Lake City ground-to-ground missiles rushing towards the American forces in Iraq on Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., I felt nervous again.

These strikes seemed different and much more disturbing than the first-hand rocket attack. But no different for the obvious reasons. Yes, I was watching from the security of an American newsroom now. Yes, the tactical and geopolitical differences between the small rockets fired by Taliban fighters and the cross-border ballistic missiles of an international superpower were colossal.

But Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Wednesday, caused by an assassination by an American drone of Iranian Revolutionary Guards General Qassem Soleimani, seemed different because the two countries were not at war. The two countries may be engaged in something resembling a cold war, but the Iranian generals are not leaders of the insurgencies, nor are the American troops the appointed antagonists of the Iranian military forces.

During the war, the exchange of rockets, drone strikes and ballistic missiles and the losses caused by these weapons (no matter how heartbreaking they are) are part of the business. Losses on both sides of the battlefield are expected. But it was not war, so what to expect? What are the rules?

In combat, the rules of engagement tell soldiers when they can and cannot fire with a perceived threat. Taking a life, including the life of an enemy, is not a simple task, but is easier when the rules are clear. For soldiers, these rules apply to their rifles and similar weapons used by their particular unit. The weapon systems used by the generals and the commander-in-chief are not only more strategic, but exponentially more deadly.

What were the United States’ rules of engagement in this emerging conflict with a sovereign nation? And what about its regional allies?

In the security of the newsroom, I wondered what the US and Iraqi military would have thought of as their own version of “rocket attack,” echoing through the air bases of Al-Asad and d ‘Irbil, and how America would react.

Although US military installations in the region were already on alert, did they have enough warning to search for concrete shelters before the missiles exploded near their targets?

Would it have been important anyway because of the destructive capabilities of ballistic missiles? In Afghanistan, I also saw firsthand the damage that our own Hellfire missiles could do to the enemy. I was wondering what it would look like to assess the combat damage of much larger ballistic missiles at an American air base.

Did I know someone currently stationed in Iraq and was he well? Over the years since I left the military, I have come into contact with many former brothers and sisters in arms. I started scrolling through Facebook and Twitter, wondering if my friends and former colleagues who are still serving were safe? Have they had the opportunity to send an “I’m fine and I love you” message to their spouses or partners in the safety of a concrete bunker?

In Afghanistan, when a soldier from our unit was killed, there was usually a communication failure until their families were informed of the loss. If this policy were in place, similar “I’m fine” messages might never reach anxious loved ones.

What were the spouses, partners and relatives of those serving in Iraq thinking while the live TV reports yielded few details during the continuous coverage? Were families grabbing their phones and refreshing email windows on their computers? Were they waiting to be reassured by our political leaders?

Most of these questions, and some of my own anxieties, were allayed after the dust was shaken and the “clear” was declared at Iraqi air bases. On Wednesday, the American president informed the country that no soldier had been injured or killed in the missile strikes, although Iranian media published a much more devastating assessment of the attack. Based on updated satellite images, several al-Asad buildings appeared to have been destroyed in the attack, CNN reported on Wednesday afternoon.

But the conflict was not yet over and there was no promise of a ceasefire or change. What the “clear” did not clarify was the understanding – for the American public and those who serve – of what the rules of engagement were going to do for Iran.