Why the Cadillac Three is the most stubborn tire in Nashville

‘You can do this, Years! I believe in you.”

The Years Johnston of the Cadillac Three has his arms above his head as if he is in the middle of a triceps extension in the gym, except that he grabs a small ax instead of a barbell, staring at a target with laser focus. Johnston, along with his bandmates Neil Mason and Kelby Ray, were gathered this Tuesday morning in an axial settlement in East Nashville (yes, that’s one thing), and Chelsea, the resident who throws sharp things against the wall, accompanies Johnston through his first official chuck. He grins at Mason, who is his assigned competition, and lets the thing fly. “Let’s tear,” says Chelsea.

The ax misses the target about a foot and hits the wall with a peculiar thump. Johnston looks back at Ray, waiting his turn while enjoying a beer before noon, and shrugs. “It must be something with the ax,” he says, retrieving the fallen weapon and getting ready to wave again, rubbing his hands together for a minute to warm his palms. Chelsea evaluates its shape, which looks solid. “You just have to let go,” she says, “and keep going.”

And with that he waves and cuts the ax straight into the target. Let go and follow it – that is the advice that Johnston can relate to. To make it like a band for 15 years without a hit or a sound that easily adapts to a certain genre (the Cadillac Three is just as much country as hard rock), you have that certain balance of steadfastness, consistency and surrender. You let go of some dreams (for TC3 that is a hit on country radio), but you continue to a fourth record.

It is the week before the release of the new Cadillac Three album, Country Fuzz, and we have chosen to throw axes on this specific morning because it is suitable for the brand. “It’s a country and it’s blurry,” says Johnston. “It’s a big country to do, throw axes at wood.” None of the band members have ever tried this specific endeavor before, but they are pretty serious about pole, to the point where Ray and Johnston once wore their own personal signals, and they get a lot of pre-show ping-pong.

But here in an ax-throwing hall in the middle of East Nashville, around the corner from an apartment where Johnston lived as a “poor child from Inglewood,” tells more of the story of the Cadillac Three than any activity designed for tourists and bachelor parties looking for an adrenaline boost.

“This used to be the garage for the car next door,” says Johnston, although it is now almost unrecognizable. All three members of the band were born and raised in Nashville and attended local public schools (except Johnstone’s stint at a religious one, of which he was kicked for too much fighting). “That was the crappy gas station across the street where you could be killed, and we went to the daycare in the church before the Walmart came,” says Johnston after he passed the ax to Ray and returned to his beer. His western-inspired sweater, which he thinks “something like Kevin Costner would wear in Dances With Wolves” is hurled over the seat next to him. “Now they are just bars, up and down.”

Unlike many of their peers – including some for whom they have written songs for or with – the Cadillac Three have evolved more like a hungry rock band than an aspiring country singer, someone who enters Music City with little live experience among his and would like to subscribe to the radio success formula. Instead, under the names American Bang, the Cadillac Black and finally the Cadillac Three, they made playing a priority a priority, performing on every occasion in Nashville.

“That was our whole business when we started working,” says Mason, recording his bandmates to take a break from swinging axes. “We literally put down posters everywhere you could find a wall. That was just always our mentality. ”They were just as rural and as vague as they are now, on the same line between the regular Music Row – Johnston and Mason could easily rest on their career as songwriters alone and scored hits for Jake Owen and Frankie Ballard, among others – and scrappy rock & roll.

Country radio, it seems, sees the band as too much of the latter. Their debut single ‘The South’, with country radio bros Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley, and the beautiful dashboard ballad ‘White Lightning’ were both criminally overlooked, despite becoming two of their most popular songs with fans. As born and raised Nashvillians, the call of a hit is intriguing for the group (Johnston has promised to buy them all if it ever happens), but not enough to sacrifice their identity. If they are anything, they’ll double up on Country Fuzz with who they are and come up with 16 southern rock songs that become funkier, louder and even a little prog. They tend as deeply as ever to hard-to-define country music, and have even introduced a Country Fuzz merchandise line, of which they all wear a bit of equipment today.

“All our national star friends all say,” If you only had one Top 20, you’d be in arenas, “Mason says.” We laugh, but in the back of our minds we think, “Well … yes.”

The remarkable thing about the Cadillac Three is that songs like ‘White Lightning’ in concert look like hit singles – the dedicated fan base of the trio recalls the words in a huge, collective chorus. With their second show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in March and consistent sold-out tours abroad (“There are rednecks everywhere,” says Mason), they are building something sustainable by not focusing on the ephemeral boost of a Number One, but to communicate with their fans.

“I feel bad for artists who are in this city and it is all they have,” says Johnston of acts that achieve fleeting radio success. “They get a hit or a Top 10, but they can’t sell out their hometown because it happened so quickly. It can ruin careers. Those artists are thrown into the game very quickly and they will never recover if they have the hit that everyone wants and the label is happy. In a sense, I am really happy that “The South” died on (Number) 32 because it led us to fight harder. “

Like their friend Kip Moore, the Cadillac Three build their empire with hard tickets, not spins, and strengthen their legacy with consistency and unsatisfactory experiments. “We want to be a band that you want to be in,” says Johnston. “We happen to come in ourselves.”

Mason nods. “There is a big difference between having a number one and having a number one where people connect to who you are,” he says. “Some artists, the number one happens and the fan base is transferred. Other times the radio only embraces the song. In our case we had to go out and do it in a way where we win each person one by one. “

Country Fuzz does not sound like it is intentional or naughty, but it feels like it was made explicit for their fans. Simply put, this is an album that doesn’t follow trends. They split in a number of White Zombie on “Slow Rollin,” a little Seventies funk on “The Jam,” and put out their distinctive swamp on “Back Home.” The only song they hadn’t written on the album, “Back Home” “could actually score some airplay – more likely, if it were sung by a clean any-bro with a good Georgia-boy twang, and Mason’s Ralph Molina-inspired game was replaced by digestible canned drums.

But the Cadillac Three, which took two and a half years to make the self-produced Country Fuzz, is not about to make such concessions.

“It’s every bit of dirt that you can put on something – and get away with,” says Johnston, before picking up the ax again and allowing it to fly. This time it hits its target.