Why the best Super Bowl commercials were all cars and technicians

Super Bowls meant that Tom Brady picked up another trophy, along with polar bears drinking cola on not yet melting polar caps and the Budweiser Clydesdales. Now the most memorable – sorry, memorable good – commercials are cars and technology. Car ads have always been part of the 54 Super Bowls, but in the dot-com boom years, “tech ad” meant money went away. Do you remember Pets.com? Agillon? Epidemic.com? All goners. Maybe the automakers did a better job because there really are differences between the cars. And the technicians learned from the time when money was wasted around the turn of the century.

Here are the best Super Bowl 54 auto and technology ads (that’s LIV for traditionalists), as well as some that didn’t click quite as well, and the best non-tech ad. We link to ads from places (mostly automaker websites on YouTube) where no ads appear. Why should you pay (with your time) to see an ad to see an ad?

The best ads: Hyundai Sonata, Jeep Gladiator

Hyundai Sonata Smaht Pahk. Two car ads stood out. The Hyundai Sonata Spot for Smaht Pahk was the winner because it was fun, because it made fun of a socio-economic group that you can always make fun of (people from Boston, especially since New England left playoffs early) and before all because it will sell hyundai sonatas. The Sonata is the most important new car of 2020 (see our review), it’s the Extreme Tech Car of the Year and comes with standard safety features, almost all of which are based: Sonata SE $ 26,000. Sonata Limited, endowed with $ 34,000, includes Remote Smart Parking Assist, which is now referred to as Smart Park. Get out, press the keychain, and the sonata hits Hahvahd Yahd and steps back when you return. If you have a tight garage in Back Bay or Chahlston, you don’t have to squeeze in and out of the garage.

Too many Super Bowl commercials are run by advertising agencies to prove with customer funds who is smarter. There is less thought about whether the ad sells the product. The “Smaht Pahk” ad will do just that: Get your customers to consider Sonata and find that a standard car contains important new technologies.

Jeep / Groundhog Day. This is the other place that rises above the rest. Bill Murray repeated the 1993 film Groundhog Day, this time in a Jeep Gladiator, the truck of the year in several author / magazine competitions. It’s funny, it’s nostalgic, and if you don’t know that Jeep makes a pickup with orange punk’n’metallic paint and the doors and hood pop off (you do it yourself), do it now.

The concept of Groundhog Day is that weather man Bill Murray is caught in an endless time loop that starts every day when he wakes up at 6 a.m. with Sonny and Chers I Got You Babe, and again over Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania , must report. It was faithfully reproduced in the ad, except this time without Andie McDowell. And luckily for the jeep, the 2020 Super Bowl was played on February 2nd, Groundhog Day. Recognizing this location probably helped if you are old enough to remember the film when it was still in the cinema. If not, you should do so because the National Film Registry classifies it as “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant”.

Amazon before Alexa. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi consider what life was like before Amazon Alexa. The spot borders on slapstick: A woman from the upper class of the 19th century in the salon says to the maid: “Alexxa, turn the temperature down two degrees.” The maid takes a block of wood from the fire and throws it to the sound of breaking through the Window glass and the muffled cry of a man. A man in a 19th century town asks the newspaper boy, “Alex, what’s new today?” Everything is wrong. “In an oval office scene in the 1970s, a Nixon-like voice reminded me of deleting these tapes. In the next room, an administrator says out loud: “Yes, Mr. President. “Then quietly,” I’m not deletin ‘… “

Conservatives are likely to be angry if they conclude that the “fake news” line is kidding the current government rather than playing it (hmm, who runs Amazon?), And liberals think it’s fair that they are patriotism-prone Ended pre-game show It ended with a touching moment when four 100-year-old World War II veterans took part in the pre-game coin flip, led by Charles McGee, a Tuskegee Airman pilot, both against the Germans and against Racism fought.

Google / Loretta. An old man remembers his life with Loretta through old pictures that Google calls up with a clip from her favorite film Casablanca. If there is an ad saying “If they cry, buy it”, it is. Everyone wants their parents scanned or at least saved and their favorite photos identified for you. Not in advertising, but important to know is that facial recognition in China is getting so good – too good – that what used to be difficult to figure out who can be seen in a 50-year-old photo can now be done automatically ,

Old luxury (farewell party) / Genesis. Hyundai’s Genesis division has launched its first SUV, the GV80. The young and trendy Chrissy Teigen and John Legend flee from old people, curiously shaped dogs and a mansion from the old world in the GV80. She looks down from the stairs and says: “To old luxury: You had a good run, but now it’s time to choose a little … I’ll give you young luxury.” Then Teigen points to the open courtyard doors and shows on the GV80, which – whoops – has not yet pulled up (“Where have you been?” she asks driver Legend. “It should be a thing and you didn’t do it.”)

It doesn’t matter that Audi advertised essentially the same advertisement in a 2011 Super Bowl commercial – “Old Luxury” (even the same name). In this case, yuppie inmates live in a luxury prison (a LA mansion) filled with wealthy boomers / millennials. They unlock the cell bars and make their way to a waiting car. A security guard releases the dogs (conspicuous dogs). If that doesn’t work, he has ordered “Hit’em with the Kenny G” and while Songbird is playing, some refuse to leave while others do. Two refugees make it into the courtyard, a Mercedes stops (you can see the three-star bonnet emblem) and one says, “Lancaster, no, it’s a trap,” and Lancaster replies, “Nonsense, my father had one . “

But the issue works and goes back to 1988 and “Not Your Father’s Oldsmobile” for ages. In fact, it doesn’t always work. America’s oldest car brand, the idea of ​​Barney Olds, was killed in 2004.

The other auto / tech ads

Porsche did a good job at “The Heist”: the Porsche Taycan EV sports car was taken out of the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart. As soon as the robbery is discovered, the guards argue about who drives which Museum Porsche to track down the Taycan. This gives the viewer the opportunity to appreciate the history of Porsche and possibly understand that the Taycan is a continuation of Porsche history, not crazy shades of green. The voices were a bit muffled, especially if you saw the game with noisy friends, and work much better on a PC with subtitles.

A Toyota Highlander ad showed the car actually has a lot of space because the driver – 20 years ago this would have been a football ad for a mother – picks up different people in weird situations from different scenes that end up with her son.

A third Hyundai group (Hyundai, Genesis, Kia) was for the upcoming Kia Seltos, but more about the inspiring story of Oakland Raiders newcomer Josh Jacobs and the tough times of growing up. Some people wondered what Seltos is. Answer: The same platform as the slightly more spacious Hyundai Kona that will be delivered this quarter.

T-Mobile and Verizon have touted the 5G service that is still pending. T-Mobile used Anthony Anderson’s real, cheeky, talkative mother. Verizon essentially said that without 5G, rescue workers cannot do their job.

Microsoft, whose Surface tablets are used universally by the NFL, told the story of Katie Sowers, an assistant coach of the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a true story of endurance and success, but the story was told in two weeks before the Big Game.

Audi had an eTron Sportback spot late in the evening after the kids were in bed and they missed Maisie Williams who sang Frozen’s “Let It Go”.

GMC advertised LeBron James for rebirth of the lobster as an EV. The lobster is far away, so maybe it was okay to be reserved and relaxed. This was not a call to action for hand breeders.

Scout, Weathertech founder David MacNeil’s Golden Retriever, was treated for cancer at the University of Wisconsin Veterinary School. MacNeil took a 30-second spot, praised the badger vets, and encouraged donations. Wisconsin has not received as much PR in its column since the mention of Wisconsin alum / Wall Street Journal sports writer Jason Gay. Nice gesture – who doesn’t like retreivers? – and if MacNeil wanted to spend six million to get at least that much for donations to Wisconsin, then more power for him. Pets cure a lot of human ailments by being there for you.

Tom Brady made it into the Super Bowl (one of the 100 best NFL players in the past 100 years) and was also a spoke model for a Hulu spot. Amazon has advertised its drama Hunters. Quibi has announced its short video service starting this spring (no more difficult than 10 minutes) and hopes you will say, “I’ll be in a Quibi.”

Best in Show (Non-Tech): Lil Nas X.

The undoubted winner among the non-tech or auto ads was the showdown of wild west dance moves between Lil Nas X and Sam Elliott, with Old Town Road playing in the background. (The guy who ended up strumming on the guitar was Billy Ray Cyrus.) Doritos paid the bill and reaped the rewards as long as he remembered that it was Doritos and not Bud Light or Ax Body Wash. And yes, when Lil Nas rides away on a horse with cascade speakers, it’s a tribute to Sheriff Cleavon Little and the Gucci saddlebags in Blazing Saddles.

There were also ads that went through the show, especially Tide Pods. The claim was that you can wash much later if you have a stain on your shirt before you start playing – you have to remember to wash, not to eat detergent pods – and the stain comes out, at which point in the last display the Guy gets his now clean shirt stained again. There were many ads for upcoming films – Fast & Furious 9 (photo), Minions, Black Widow, No Time to Die – and the special effects of the trailer made people happy or annoyed that they had surround sound speakers.

Fox supplied a lot of promos for future programming, including one for the Daytona 500, where stock cars seemed to come out and roll across the field. Conspiracy theorists will see hidden hands at work when a Super Bowl show on Fox News (actually Fox Sports, but don’t let the facts stand in the way) plays the Donald Trump commercial in the middle of the first phase, where everyone is watching and Michael The Bloomberg spot was broadcast late in the extended half. Fortunately, Kansas City and San Francisco closed until the last minute. Three late goals in Kansas City made for a 31:20 win. So most of the spectators got stuck every three hours of the game and halfway through J Lo / Shakira.

At the last minute, some ads were revised to downplay or find out the death or helicopter (RIP, Kobe). So Mr. Peanut’s death and resurrection were pretty boring.

