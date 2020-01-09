Why T.J. of the Steelers Watt should be the 2019 NFL defensive player of the year

Loading...

When I predicted this T.J. Watt would be the Steelers’ player par excellence last June, I did it because I saw his career path qualify him as the best player on the team. But I haven’t seen him reach the level that could earn national accolades for the best defensive player in the NFL.

Not when the tastes of Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack each came from incredibly good seasons with little sign of slowing.

But Watt surpassed these guys in terms of performance in 2019 and made a difference. He was also joined by other deserving candidates who had more bags, but who did not deserve the title of NFL Defensive Player of the Year either.

Here is Watt’s case:

Watt’s main competition is shared between a small group of players. Patriots’ corner back Stephon Gilmore was the best NFL cornerback in 2019, recording six interceptions and never giving up a touchdown. Shaquil Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 bags while Chandler Jones was right behind him with 19.

But what sets Watt apart is how essential he was to defending the Steelers. Neither the Barrett Buccaneers nor the Jones Cardinals have had good defenses this season, with the former ranked 29th in points allowed and the latter 28th. They were outdone on bad defenses that shone brilliantly on a balanced defenseless list.

Even with that, Watt’s overall production makes the argument to negate their advantage in the production of bags. The eight defensive Watt passes, two interceptions, eight forced fumbles and four recovered are all among the top two leaders in the NFL.

By totaling the number of impact games, be it tackles, interceptions, defensive passes, forced or fumble, tackles for loss, sacks and quarterback hits, Watt is right with them. He has 141.5 games against 125 for Jones and 142.5 for Barrett.

But Watt had several moments during the Steelers’ season that kept his team alive in the playoff hunt. As their defense increased to drop the sixth lowest number of points in the NFL, while leading the league in forced turnovers and sacks, Watt played a central role almost every week.

Whenever an offense failed to stop Watt, he found a way to disrupt a game. Here’s an example where the Bengals tried to use the tight end C.J. Uzomah alone and it didn’t work. Watt used his inner hand to anchor his way to Andy Dalton and finish the game:

Barrett led the NFL in quarterback hits with 37 with the Packers’ edge rusher Za’Darius Smith, but Watt was just behind the two with 36.

But even when Watt was not the player hitting the quarterback, he forced the quarterbacks to leave their launch points and created opportunities for others. See how his rush forced him Sam Darnold to leave his pocket and run around waiting Vince Williams. Darnold forced a bad pass which was almost intercepted by Cameron Sutton between:

But what sets Watt apart from everyone else in this race is his talent for finding football and provoking reversals. The Steelers led the NFL with 38 turnovers and Watt represented eight forced fumbles, four recovered and two interceptions.

He was on a serious tear in mid-season to get his team’s soccer ball once it was clear that the Steelers’ offense was never going to be good. Look at the diapers that came in his bag Ryan Fitzpatrick. He sets up the tackle Jesse Davis with a great burst of line to force him to honor his outer shoulder. He then uses a fast swimming movement to cross his face towards the interior space for a clear shot on Fitzpatrick.

But even after all this, Watt goes straight to football, withdraws it and recovers it himself:

The

Watt may not have the most sacks, but he was the main driver of the sixth best defense of 2019. This should put him one step ahead of Barrett and Jones, as none were a key cog on a defense that drew national attention throughout the season.

But that made Gilmore a legitimate contender, as the Patriots were the NFL’s best defense, allowing only 225 points and he didn’t contribute to one. But Gilmore looked tough in the Patriots’ regular season final where they lost to the Dolphins at home and missed a week off in the playoffs.

And with the Patriots’ defeat to the Titans during the wildcard weekend, all of the best candidates for the title of defensive player of the year disagree with the finished summaries of the season.

But what could put Watt above the voters of the AP could be his consistency in production throughout the season. After a week’s loss to the Patriots, Watt recorded a sack, a fumble or an interception in each of the fifteen games for the rest of the season.

Dale Lolley couldn’t have been more fair when he wrote that Watt’s price was about to skyrocket. He has been the biggest defensive game changer in the league all season and has often been the biggest factor that led to their wins or kept them close enough to compete in their losses.

Take a step back and watch it, and he has the best case for the NFL defensive player of the year.

