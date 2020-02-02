Why Sullivan turned to Murray for Big-Game vs. Caps

Matt Murray, Pittsburgh Penguins, started Sunday in the first big game of the year, when they faced the Washington Capitals in Capital One Arena. Murray has a few big postseason wins in that building, including the triumph of Round 2 Game 7 2017, which propelled the Penguins to the Stanley Cup and continued the Penguins control over Washington.

Penguin fans were singing the steps of the museum loudly that evening. And that is a primary reason that Murray was in goal on Sunday. Not that game specifically, but everything it represented.

And Murray was just as brilliant on Sunday as he once was in those earlier play-off games. Washington flashed the Penguins in the third period, but Murray and the Penguins survived for a 4-3 win. The final shot clock of the third period was only 13-5, but that is because the Penguins blocked a few shots and Washington left some great scoring opportunities.

The last period was played in the Penguins zone and Murray was sitting on his head. Call it a stolen two points.

In other words, Sullivan has long praised Murray as a goalkeeper in a big game. He is the man whose presence and attitude helps his team to breathe just a little easier in tight situations where breathing is difficult. That does not mean that Tristan Jarry was not worth the start, but it does mean that Murray is proven.

“The third period. It was pretty crazy, “Murray said. “Give them the honor. They are in the rankings for a reason. They are a super good team. They are dynamic. “

Where Washington is in the ranking, comes first. The battered and bruised Penguins, who followed Washington with double digits early in the season, entered with only four points.

Murray’s final start was full of controversy after the same Penguins fans showered him with cheers and anger after the Boston Bruins scored two goals in the first two minutes and two seconds of the January 19 game.

The Penguins players were not happy with their loyal players.

It is a new chapter in the season. After a disastrous November and December, Murray won five in a row, including that game in Boston, raised his savings rate to .900 and lowered his GAA to 2.84.

Make those six in a row.

“I thought Matt was great. He made a number of major stops, especially in the third period. His rebound control was strong. He followed the puck very well, “Sullivan said. “He played a very strong game for us.”

But to the question – Why Murray? – preventively answering, the answer is as complicated as it is simple. Matt Murray is still the Penguins net-less. His resume and stack of big profits and big saves in high pressure situations are not forgotten, at least on the inside of the Penguins organization.

Beyond Sullivan ‘we have two good goalkeepers’, mantra, when he puts his head on the pillow one night for a must-win situation, it’s about trust and confidence.

For those reasons, Murray would be the starter if Sullivan had to play one game for the season tomorrow. Despite his weaknesses in mid-season, Murray played his best matches when the pressure was the most intense. Murray has two Stanley Cup rings as starting keeper.

Even if Sullivan bypassed the question on Saturday, that’s the story.

“We only try to make game-to-game decisions, but we also try to keep the big picture in mind when we try to manage the workloads of the goalkeepers and try to win the game right in front of us,” as Sullivan used his often repeated chorus Saturday.

Despite the fact that Sullivan suppressed the importance of the game beyond two points, it mattered. This game made a big difference. They are the two best teams in the Metro and two participants in the Eastern Conference. They all know they probably have to go through the other person to get to the Stanley Cup.

Ultimately, the Penguins will have to choose a keeper. Teams did not flip flop netminders during the crucial parts of the season and especially in the play-offs. One goalkeeper must get the net on a full-time and permanent basis. That keeper will have to record a rhythm in good and bad times.

Despite Jarry’s superior performance in the first half, that keeper is still Matt Murray.

Jarry was more than a pleasant surprise this season. His game not only yielded an All-Star bid, but he also led the NHL in savings percentage and goals by more than two months on average. He also gets the chance to play a few big games. The Penguins have the Tampa Bay Lightning twice in their schedule in the next two weeks.

But for the first clash of the titans, Sullivan went with Murray. And you saw why.