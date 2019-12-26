Why Stephen Curry (not LeBron) is the NBA player of the decade

Loading...

Victor Mather

Editor-in-Chief and Senior Reporter

Let's see: the most points in the decade, the most field goals, the highest score in the most advanced statistics, the most most useful player awards (three), the most final MVP awards (three ). LeBron James even led the decade in minutes played. Or you could be the opposite and choose, perhaps, the leader in blocks per minute, JaVale McGee. But this is probably not the right choice.

Scott Cacciola

Sports journalist

Three NBA championships, including the first for the city of Cleveland. Three more MVPs to go along with the one he won last decade. More highlighted dunks and chase blocks and signature moments than any of its peers (no offense, Steph). But beyond just being the most dominant player of the decade, James was the figure around whom the rest of the league revolved. For potential title contenders, his presence – in Miami, Cleveland, Los Angeles – figured in all the calculations made by the other teams. What players could they acquire to help defeat the king? What choices could they pack to trade for more depth, more star power, more score and defense? Now in his 17th season, and at the dawn of a new decade, James is still going strong, positioning the Lakers for their first playoff run since the days of Kobe Bryant. Unbelievable but true: James' greatest achievement may still be ahead of him.

Dominant: LeBron James.Credit:Getty Images

The landslide for Stephen Curry

Harvey Araton

Hall of Fame Sports Writer

Stephen Curry. Heresy, right? Maybe not. Curry's impact on the way NBA games are played now – getting deeper and deeper – has been deeper than James' impact, although the King is arguably the best overall player in the decade and the largest producer of news. Just for the record, Curry has been MVP twice, won as many titles (three) as James – all against James' team – and was the most dynamic talent for a Golden State Warriors team that established the record (73) for most games won in one season. He was the most breathtaking long distance composer of a distant decade.

Marc Stein

Hall of Fame Sports Journalist

This is impossible. LeBron took his Miami and Cleveland teams to eight consecutive NBA finals and ushered in the era of player empowerment with "The Decision" in 2010 – followed by two other free agencies that tweak the landscape – when he returned to the Cavaliers in 2014 and then the Lakers in 2018. Stephen Curry rewrote the limits of acceptable shooting distance when the three-point pointer became the weapon of choice for this sport, and he served as the face of a team that participated in five consecutive finals and won three championships. A tie is the fairest result here, but I grudgingly acknowledge that ties are not allowed. So I go with Steph, as the most starred force most synonymous with the team of the decade, by the narrowest of margins.

Kevin Draper

Sports journalist

LeBron James was without a doubt the best player of the decade, but Stephen Curry defined him. Writing about the three-point revolution has become obsolete and mundane, but Curry has really changed the game. It wasn't that long ago, pulling pulls, or pulling more than a foot or two behind. # 39; arc, was verboten. But Curry and the Warriors redefined what should be defended, distorting and breaking defensive patterns in the process. Oh, and he also won three championships, two MVPs and led the Warriors to the best regular season ever in 2015-16. Let's not talk about what happened next.

Game changer: Stephen Curry.Credit:AP

Shauntel Lowe

NBA editor

It's weird not to choose LeBron James here, which with him is the best player in the world and all of them, but Stephen Curry has been the defining player of this decade. No one has changed basketball as they have done and no one has captivated the world as they have done. Suddenly there was a player for whom there was no bad shot. This is not true for someone other than Curry. It’s the right one.

Benjamin hoffman

Senior editor

Try to imagine Stephen Curry playing in another decade. The record for three points in a season when Curry joined the NBA in the 2009-10 season was 269 by Ray Allen, and only 21 players had already exceeded 200. In the 11 seasons since, Curry has broken the record for Allen five times, setting a potentially unbreakable record of 402 in 2015-16. But Curry didn't take advantage of that time – he created it. Before him, it was unheard of to ignore the stopwatch and shoot 30 feet from the dribble with ease. And even if he has his share of imitators (Damian Lillard, Trae Young, etc.), no one has mastered the art almost as well. Curry was at the heart of the best team of the decade, winning three titles in five years of total domination, and his size and smile helped him become the face of the NBA for a new generation of fans.