Why Sofia Kenin doesn’t go down without a fight in the women’s final

The most recent example: Her semi-final on Thursday against Ashleigh Barty, Australia’s No. 1. Kenin saved two set points in both sets and won 7-6 (6), 7-5.

“She just doesn’t back away,” said Tracy Austin, a former number 1 in the world. “She has an incredible focus and she is incredibly hungry. It is very obvious. Some players are basically not so sure if they do.” I love this fifth moment, gosh. I feel like Kenin just walks by and says, ‘Okay, bring it with you. ‘ “

Like Austin, a teenage prodigy who won the US Open in 1979 and 1981, Kenin is of average size but strong in the head.

Win or lose on Saturday, Kenin, who is coached by her father Alex, tops the top 10 for the first time, and her advancement into the elite reflects key trends in women’s tennis.

Although it was predicted in the 2000s that the game would soon be dominated by high-profile players with large serves and outstanding range, it has not succeeded.

Sofia Kenin showed her indomitable spirit against Ash Barty.Credit: Eddie Jim

Check out the honor table for the last Grand Slam.

Barty, who won the French Open last year, is 166 cm tall. Simona Halep, the former number 1 who won Wimbledon last year, is 168 cm tall. Bianca Andreescu, the Canadian teen who won the US Open last year, is listed at 172 cm.

Just like Kenin, although she didn’t look much bigger than Barty when she queued up for photos before the game on Thursday.

“It’s a great lesson for everyone that it’s not always about how tall, strong, and super-fast you are, but what’s under the hood,” said Rick Macci, one of Kenins’ childhood coaches who “she.” Mosquito “.

“She’s only there all the time and bothers you,” he continued. “She has had this innate mental strength since she was a child. It was already branded there.”

Macci, who lives in Boca Raton, Florida, worked with several future stars in his youth, including future No. 1 Maria Sharapova, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

Garbine Muguruza from Spain plays out of the shadows in her semi-final victory over Simona Halep from Romania. Credit: Getty

One of the keys for shorter players is to contact the ball early to avoid having to get out of the ideal hitting zone. It also protects them from being pulled out far where range is an issue. Kenin may not be as quick as Halep or as flexible as Andreescu, but her skills and control over early contact are exceptional.

“Your timing is better than anyone else I’ve ever taught,” Macci said of Kenin. “You will notice that she is not so out of balance and she can take the ball straight off the rebound like a wizard. Anyone can hit deep, but the angles she gets even if she takes the ball early are like that keen that she takes you off the square and then she goes to the neck. She’s got a drop shot from another planet. She’s what I think came closest to Martina Hingis. I am not at all surprised to see her in a grand to see Slam Final. “

Kenin made her first big Grand Slam move at the French Open last year when she angered Serena Williams in the third round.

Kenin has anything but a poker face on the court – she gestures, encourages herself and occasionally throws her racket to the ground. But it also has a remarkable ability to refocus, and once a rally is lost, it will usually turn around and walk quickly to wherever it needs to be to play the next point.

“She trains herself,” said Austin. “She has this fist pump and talks to herself. It goes fast and there is a lot of energy behind it. It really sets itself back and sometimes it is almost a Jimmy Connors effect, in which she uses negativity as a fuel and to her advantage . “

The New York Times

