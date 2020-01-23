Why so many high-profile video games have been delayed

It is not every month that four major video games are struck with major delays. The studios behind Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Avengers, Dying Light 2 and Final Fantasy VII Remake have all stated that they are reducing their games and joining one of the ranks with statements with sterile words such as “polish” and “fine tuning.” some of the most anticipated titles this year, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Skull & Bones, Doom Eternal and The Last of Us Part 2, all of which have also been delayed.

Making any large budget, large-scale media product is like choreographing a ballet. The requirements for designing video games in particular – testing combat systems, designing sound effects, detailing backgrounds, designing levels, tying the story together and catching bugs – is more like choreographing half a dozen ballets that can be performed simultaneously and synchronously.

“I think delays are good for the industry,” said an employee of ID Software, the studio behind the highly anticipated Doom Eternal, delayed last fall. (They asked to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions.) “We get the time we need to make something better.” Several interviewed game developers WIRED agreed and added that delivering those glossy trailers is better in the highly competitive game market. determining factor for success than when the game comes out. “In game development, it’s essentially art. Every painter works on his painting until the last second. The gallery will open tomorrow and we will raise the eyebrows, “the employee said.

At the same time, game delays can prolong the crisis – a term that describes game developers working overtime to reach a release date. In a Q&A investor, the co-CEO of CD Projekt Red, the studio behind Cyberpunk 2077, admitted that the recently announced delay would result in more crunch hours for employees, not less.

Game delays were never uncommon, but now that the global game market has risen to $ 160 billion and the high-polish games are being released quickly, it’s time to understand why they happen.

How release dates are set

“There is no longer a good time to release a game,” said Michael Douse, publication director at Larian Studios, who announced the indefinite delay of Divinity: Fallen Heroes in October. “There are only fewer shit times to release a game.”

Today, dozens of PC and console video games are released every quarter. Although some rules and guidelines influence when large and small game studios determine their publication data, a busy market causes a lot of chaos.

Michael Douse, Larian Studios

“Blue oceans and red oceans are the first place to start when looking at an ideal scenario,” says Douse. A blue ocean is a time frame where no tons of games come out, or more specifically, games that will compete with yours. A red ocean is when another game sponsors relevant press attention or the bandwidth of players for a particular game genre or technician. Releasing your $ 60, 100-hour role-play in the same window as the $ 60, 100-hour role-play from another studio might not be great for business. Better to aim for the next blue ocean.

Aside from competitors, a developer or publisher can link the release of a game to many calendar events: Christmas, Black Friday, the release of a next-generation console. Some games transcend the calendar; evergreen titles such as the Mario franchise have long sales tails after release, so their actual publication date may be less significant.

Then of course there is the problem when a game is actually ready. “Many, many games are being sent too quickly,” Douse says, adding that a premature release can affect Metacritic assessment scores with 10 or 20 points. While some game developers have a lot of power over when their game comes out, others are required by the shareholders of major publishers and external financial pressures, which can go directly against a more viable schedule.

