Why should the $ 1.8 million allegation of R. Kelly be released from prison in the midst of COVID-19 DENIADO?

We already know that Twitter doesn’t want R. Kelly back on the streets and it seems like the justice system feels the same. For the second time in a row in less than a month, R. Kelly failed to convince a judge to release him from federal custody amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

R. Kelly is a flight risk and was rejected by pitch

Initially, Kelly’s first reason for being released early was immediately downplayed. At the time there were no cases of COVID-19 at the Chicago correctional facility where it is located. He cited his age and health as two main causes of concern as to why he might be at risk of contracting the virus. Now, there are six confirmed inmates infected with COVID-19 in the correctional facility as well as seven staff members. In his emergency release note, he states that the singer is under “tremendous stress and anxiety” because of virus issues.

His charges include assault, transportation to engage in illegal sexual activity, and coercion of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, and several others.

He is currently awaiting trial in Illinois for allegations of sexual abuse and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago. His reasons for his release were denied with the judge saying “the risks associated with the defendant’s release have not changed,” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly wrote in her decision for USA Today. Donnelly added, “He continued to undermine the risk of him fleeing, citing his attendance record in connection with the 2002 state criminal charges against him.”

RELATED: TWITTER CAN’T FORGIVE ABUSERS BILL COSBY AND R. KELLY AS THEY BEGIN FOR RELATIVES DUE TO FORCING THE 19 IN PRISON

R. Kelly is a threat to the community

Kelly’s attorney filed an emergency motion for the release to argue that Kelly is in danger of catching COVID-19. At least 6 MCC inmates tested positive for the deadly disease, including a inmate housed on the same floor as Kelly.

RELATED: THE “AFRAID” WATCH INTRODUCES SPEAKING ABOUT THE MOST CONNECTED CORONAVIRUS CONDITIONS

The U.S. district judge also ruled that Kelly “poses a danger to the community” because it could “obstruct justice or intimidate potential witnesses” in the case of her sex crime.

One of Kelly’s lawyers also reports that Kelly’s claims of not being a flight risk do not provide “credible evidence.”

However, Kelly remains locked up at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center until further notice.

.