Why should gymnastics fans in Utah expect to see a different Missy Reinstadtler this season?

SALT LAKE CITY – Where is Missy Reinstadtler? What happened to her? When will she be back?

Those are just a sample of the questions posed again and again by Utah gymnastics fans last season.

Even when the 2019 Red Rocks made history in the program with consecutive team scores of more than 197; even when MyKayla Skinner and MaKenna Merrell-Giles performed at exceptionally high levels; Even when the team qualified for the NCAA gymnastics championships for another time, fans wanted to know what was going on with Reinstadtler.

The questions made sense.

Reinstadtler was expected to be an important contributor to Utah, along with Skinner, Merrell-Giles and others. The New Jersey native was a 2018 NCAA All-American in everything, after all, not to mention a regional champion and an All-Pac-12 Conference gymnast. As a sophomore, Reinstadtler reached 54 of 55 routines and set career highs in floor exercise, balance beam and vault.

All signs pointed to a great junior season in 2019, but the break never came. The reason and the answer to all the questions was simple: injury, an ankle injury to be specific.

A year after performing 55 routines, Reinstadtler performed only 20. It was removed from everything and limited to a role as a bar specialist. And while he excelled there, Reinstadtler scored a personal record of 9.95 against Arizona State, his absence was felt throughout the alignment, particularly in the rotation of the beam, which became evident in the NCAA championships.

Many of the questions asked about Reinstadtler last season were hopeful in nature, as fans speculated that maybe she could re-form and help the Red Rocks make a long-awaited jump into the national title contest.

The truth is that any return to form could only occur after corrective surgery. That surgery occurred out of season and when Utah receives No. 12 Kentucky in the first game of the Friday night season, its effects will be on display. If you have to believe in Reinstadtler, it could be a spectacle.

"I feel good," he said. “My ankle feels pretty good, it feels strong. It definitely feels better than last season. We are happy with that. ”

"She will return very well," said Utah head coach Tom Farden. "We've added again in her vault and she has started to fall (on the floor). Beam is there and the bars have always been there. She has always done very well in those events."

However, Reinstadtler may not be back at all against the Wildcats. The rehabilitation process was long and ongoing.

"It was a long time without bearing weight," he said. “Four months passed before I could start running. I am again in full swing, doing everything again in all four events. We are still working on all the coherence aspect of that, so we have been trying to get the numbers, the exercises. "

"I feel a bit old in general," he added with a smile, "but I'm fine."

Regardless of whether or not you compete in all aspects, your mere presence on the floor will be of great help to a young and inexperienced Utah team.

The Red Rocks are largely composed of first-year and second-year students, eight in total, and of the five seniors, only Reinstadtler and junior Sydney Soloski have performed well enough at the highest stage of the sport as to earn All-American honors.

"Missy and Sydney Soloski, those two, that duo definitely have compliments," Farden said. “Both are returning to all Americans and both have seen significant time through their careers as Red Rock on the competitive floor. I think they will inspire the rest of the lineups. Those two will be leaders for floor performance. "

Not only on the ground.

Reinstadtler, Soloski and Kim Tessen are team captains this season, and that entails off-floor responsibilities, a position to lead the team.

It is a responsibility that Reinstadtler takes seriously, even if it falls outside its comfort zone.

"I've always been a quieter leader," he said. “My work ethic has always spoken for me. Usually, I'm not a very vocal person and I don't tend to go out of my way to be a leader. I have taken the role that has naturally come to me. This year, I have tried to challenge myself to get out of my way and help those who are fighting, to guide them in the right direction. Type of use of my experiences to guide them. I've been trying to be more vocal and practical with the leader. "

The success in that company will not be clear until the season comes to an end, and the same can be said of Reinstadtler's performance on the competition floor.

However, one thing is certain: Red Rocks fans will see a different Missy Reinstadtler starting Friday night, and some new questions may arise.

2019-20 red rocks

Old people

Missy Reinstadtler

5-4, Brick, New Jersey (Brick Township HS): one of only two All-Americans returning from the NCAA (2018 in general) in Utah. A team captain with career highs of 9.95 (asymmetric bars), 9.925 (balance bar and floor exercise) and 9.875 (vault). It is expected to compete throughout the year this season.

Kim Tessen

5-1, Orem, Utah (Mountain View HS): a team captain who won the honors of the All-Pac-12 Conference in 2018. She has competed primarily in bars and vaults in her Ute career, with highs of 9,925 and 9.95 in those respective events. It has routines ready for competition in the four events of this year.

Juniors

Alexia Burch

5-2, Sparks, Nevada (Spanish Springs HS): He competed in each game last season as a vault and beam holder. He recorded two new career records in 2019, 9.90 in vault and 9.90 in beam. He has worked to have an initial level routine in all four events.

Emilie LeBlanc

5-6, Holly Springs, North Carolina (Holly Spring HS): joined the Utes in August as a transfer from the University of Maryland, where they competed two seasons, reaching 53-58 routines. He competed in bars and beams like a water turtle, setting career highs of 9.90 in both events. It seems to be a blockage in Utah's initial role in bars and beams and tries to add a vault to its repertoire.

Sydney Soloski

5-0, Calgary, Alberta (National Sport School): the only captain of the no major team and an All-American 2018 (floor). He excelled on the floor in his two seasons in Utah, recording a personal record of 9,925 four times. He also competed in Beam and will be in the Vault lineup for the first time in his career against Kentucky.

Second year students

Isa crystal

5-3, Henderson, Nevada (Green Valley HS): competed in the first four games of the 2019 season before a shoulder injury ended its first year campaign. He earned the honors of Pac-12 Freshman of the Week after scoring a 9,925 in his first college bar routine. He competed in the all-around in the Red Rocks Preview and is expected to be an SUV for the Utes.

Adrienne Randall

5-3, Corona, California (River Springs HS): He was an important contributor to Utah as a freshman, both on floor and beam. He received regular praise for his work with beams, whose highlight was the Ruflova where he worked on his routine. Marked season and career records of 9.95 on the floor and 9.90 on the beam.

Cammy hall

5-3, Gainesville, Virginia (Patriot HS): It was expected to provide a shake to the alignment of the Utes' vault in 2019, but the ACL started just before the season. He will make his official debut in Utah against Kentucky, in vault, after a red shirt last year.

Hunter dula

5-2, Orem, Utah (Timpanogos HS): He started at the bars in all meetings except one last season, having won a place in the lineup the second week of the year. She reached a perfect 13 of 13 bar routines as a freshman and earned a personal record of 9.90 in the Pac-12 Championship.

Freshmen

Jillian Hoffman

5-1, Murrieta, California (Vista Murrieta HS): enrolled in Utah during the summer and participated in volunteer trainings. She was the 2017 junior Olympic national champion in everything and in bars and floors (Junior E). It is expected to be a regular alignment of the floor.

Maile O'Keefe

5-2, Las Vegas, Nevada (Odyssey Charter School): Like Hoffman, O'Keefe has been enrolled since summer. He was a three-year member of the US national team. UU. (2016-18) and is the first full national P&G champion to sign with Utah. He competed in everything in the Red Rocks Preview, with strong bar and beam presentations, especially.

Abby Paulson

5-3, Anoka, Minnesota (Anoka HS): He was a member of the US Senior National Team. UU. 2017 and an international Elite of five years. He finished second on the floor, seventh at the 2019 Junior Olympic National Championship. Like Hoffman and O'Keefe, he has been enrolled since the summer and competed well in the Red Rocks Preview, particularly in beam,

Jaedyn Rucker

5-3, Mesa, Arizona (Desert Ridge HS): He enrolled in Utah in the summer after suffering an ACL injury that ended the season. She was a dominant elite level gymnast in Arizona (she was a 12-time state champion and won all events and everything in the Arizona State Championship 2018) and a rising star in the junior Olympic scene (2018 JO National Jumping Champion) .

***

Red rocks in the air

No. 5 Utah vs. No. 12 Kentucky

Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City

Friday, 6 p.m. MST

TV: Pac-12 networks

Radio: ESPN 700 AM