Why Senators Can Drink Milk During Impeachment: NPR

Then-Sen. James Jeffords, I-Vt.; then-Rep. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; and Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., drink a glass of milk in 1999. Senate regulations during impeachment against President Trump allow milk to be consumed on the chamber floor, a strange rule that sparked social media conversation.

On January 24, 1966, Senator Everett Dirksen of Illinois was thirsty in the Senate.

So he put aside a debate on labor law and asked the chairman of the plenary hall a question, with his characteristic muscular bass voice underlining his importance: could he get a generous portion of milk from a Senate side?

“Is it against the Senate’s rules if the Illinois Senator asks one of the pages to go to the restaurant and bring him a glass of milk?” Dirksen asked.

“There is nothing in the rules that prevents the senator from requesting a glass of milk,” replied the chairman.

A relieved Dirksen was grateful because “Water will become quite thin after a while. My lunch today will be a tall glass of milk,” said Dirksen.

This is how the Senate rule anchored itself: “Milk when speaking”, which made it possible to absorb the white matter on the Senate floor.

When Democrats and Republicans fought bitterly about the rules for impeaching President Trump, there was no word that only two drinks were allowed during the marathon chamber meetings: water and milk.

The nutritious unveiling went back to Dirksen’s historic moment of milk, but also sent reporters’ social media reports full of witness reports from US senators who took a sip of milk while doing the crimes and crimes against the President of the United States While weighing.

The first sighting occurred when Tom Cotton from Arkansas was spied on while drinking a glass of milk. Then he was given a second glass of milk. When speculation arose about his drink, Cotton himself confirmed the reports and took the opportunity to address the impeachment officer, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

“It’s true I had some milk with my chocolate,” Cotton tweeted. “I think I could have added vodka and had a white Russian (without the Kahlua). But @RepAdamSchiff would probably have accused me of collusion.”

Senator Richard Burr is said to have followed the example. Like Senator Ted Cruz.

Senatorische Milch is not a giveaway. If a senator wants to treat himself, he apparently has to get it himself. The Senate wardrobe only offers one drink on the Senate floor: water.

Another idiosyncratic custom of the Senate that the impeachment process has brought back into the public consciousness is the designated candy drawer.

Given the number of milk producing countries – 23 major states according to the USDA (Filibuster Minority) – it seems unlikely that milk will ever be banned from the Senate. But try to admit Coke if you’re just the two-part Georgia delegation.

“I am York Peppermint Patty. It has always been my favorite,” former Senator Rick Santorum told NPR. He was in charge of the candy drawer during the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1999.

“In fact, it is very important to keep the senators awake during these long hours of witnessing. Sometimes it is a good thing to get a little boost of energy when you are at your desk,” said Santorum.

While a Cotton spokeswoman told NPR that the Senator’s milk is a good way to flush the candy drawer’s abundant chocolate, milk drinking glasses may never reach dramatic heights during Trump’s impeachment process that Wisconsin Sen. Robert La Follette reached in 1908 ,

Around 1 a.m., La Follette threw back a glass of eggnog that he liked and pushed it aside.

With an iron will La Follette set himself through an 18-hour and 23-minute filibuster, a record that took half a century to topple.

When La Follette’s eggnog was examined, it was found that the mixture contained enough toxic bacteria to be fatal.

“Who had a motive to poison the senator? Maybe the kitchen staff – or at least half the senate,” jokes the historic Senate office, noting that the interior of the chamber could reach 90 degrees at that time.

“Most likely, however, the culprit was the scorching heat that ordinarily guaranteed summer away from Washington until the 1950s.”

The deadly acidification of milk should be prevented by the refrigerator in the cloakroom, which according to Cruz ‘chief of staff remains pleasantly cool.

Sam Gringlas from NPR contributed to this report.