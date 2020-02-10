Why Rome really is the eternal city of Italy

While Paris is the city of lights and Los Angeles the angel city, Rome has a nickname that is more than two thousand years old: the eternal city. Although the original name refers to the power of the empire – something that is no longer relevant in our modern society – there is an element of truth in the idea that Rome is an eternal place. Perhaps, with a rich historical heritage that has been preserved over the centuries and the growth of its own sustainable culture, Rome is truly eternal.

The history behind the epithet

The story of Rome begins with twins who were abandoned on the banks of the Tiber River. Their names would echo throughout history: Romulus and Remus. Suckled by a she-wolf, the boys eventually grew up and disagreed about the location of the city they would find together. Romulus won the argument, killed his brother and named his city after himself.

According to the Italians, the epithet of “The Eternal City” or La Città Eterna, as the Italians know it, was originally used in the first century by the poet Tibullus. The idea of ​​Rome as an eternal city originated from the power and power of the empire in ancient times. For citizens who witnessed the empire that stretched over Europe and parts of Africa, it seemed incomprehensible that Rome could possibly put an end.

Romans believed that their city was the top of the world, and their views were supported by other prominent poets who began to use the title in their own work. Fast forward to our modern era and the name has still not lost its contact. Although the days of the Roman Empire are long gone, the city itself seems truly eternal, even after all those centuries.

The time is still in Rome

When you visit Rome, there is a sense of time standing still. No matter how much the world seems to be advancing outside, there are parts of Rome that will always remain the same. Perhaps the idea of ​​Rome remains as eternal, because the great examples of art and architecture from the ancient world lasted into modern times. The preservation of the greatest sights of the city gives Rome itself an endless feeling.

No trip to Rome is complete without a tour of the most famous sights, some of which have been around since the days of Tibullus. One of the world’s most popular destinations, Rome has sights that are swarming with tourists, but they are still worth seeing.

It should come as no surprise that one of the sights that you should not miss is the Colosseum, the most famous remnant of the Flavian Dynasty that dates back to around AD 70. Take a tour of the building both during the day and at night to learn more about fascinating history.

Close to the Colosseum is another memory of Rome’s formidable heritage: the Roman Forum. The square in the center of the city has various remains of prominent buildings that once stood in ancient Rome.

Those interested in the ancient history of Rome will also want to visit the Pantheon. Once a Roman temple, the church stands on the site of another temple that had its roots in the reign of Augustus. Although most of Rome has undoubtedly made progress with the rest of the world, it is easy to stand in buildings such as the Pantheon and feel that you have been transported two thousand years ago.

It is not only ancient history that has been preserved by Roman monuments; many of the buildings and works of art serve as a reminder of Rome in later periods, such as the Renaissance. The Vatican Museums are a refuge for works of art from the Renaissance, while the Sistine Chapel shows Michelangelo’s “Last Judgment”. In the world famous chapel you will also find work by other great Renaissance artists such as Sandro Botticelli, Cosimo Rosselli and Pietro Perugino.

The gateway to Italy

Rome is certainly not the only city in Italy that deserves praise. But you could argue that because of its central location and worldwide popularity, it serves as a kind of gateway to the rest of the country. Many foreign travelers first fall in love with Italy’s other treasures after they have responded to Rome’s tempting appeal.

Every region in Italy is unique when it comes to culture, food, history and even language. You can’t get a feel for the whole of Italy by visiting Rome, and some claim that mass tourism has not even made the city authentic to the Italian experience. But with its vast history and position on the world stage, Rome has developed its own culture – one that will stand the test of time.

