Why recruitment practices are a bottleneck for striking teachers

A teacher recruitment process introduced by the Ontario liberals in 2012 has become a bottleneck at the negotiating table while the Ontario teachers continue to strike.

This week, Sam Hammond, president of the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario, said an agreement was within reach for maintaining a “fair and transparent” recruitment process for occasional teachers. But government negotiators demanded big concessions, he said.

Hammond referred to Regulation 274, a recruitment process that gives preference to occasional teachers with the most seniority when it comes to recruitment for long-term and permanent positions. Last April, Education Minister Lisa Thompson called the regulation “obsolete” and said changes were coming – but what those changes are has not yet been made clear.

It seems that Regulation 274 has become the next battlefield in the strike.

“We are worried about recruitment practices because the principals are being prevented from hiring the best person for the job because of the regulations, and it is an obstacle to joining new teachers,” said Alexandra Adamo, press secretary of minister of Education Stephen Lecce on Wednesday.

“The teachers’ unions believe: Seniority> Merit”, tweet Lecce. “We believe that your child must be taught by the best person possible. Where do you stand?”

In their own tweet, the Ottawa-Carleton Elementary Occasional Teachers’ Association said that the ordinance prevents unqualified and inexperienced teachers from being adopted, that responsibility is enforced and that nepotism is prevented. “Highly qualified and experienced OTs with stellar evaluations must be hired before new diplomas! We have earned our chance to get a contract. Hands off Reg 274. “

Here is an introduction to this long simmering debate.

Question: Why was a new recruitment process introduced?

Formalizing the recruitment process would eliminate nepotism, argued the previous liberal government of Ontario when it introduced the regulation in 2012. Proponents say the changes have made the recruitment system more transparent. According to Regulation 274, school boards have two lists: a schedule of daily occasional teachers (OTs) and a long-term occasional list of teachers for long-term work (LTOs) such as maternity leave.

The LTO list is organized by seniority and teachers must have a certain level of experience to be eligible for an interview to be on the list. When a long-term job becomes available, the five highly qualified teachers must receive interviews and the director must choose one. If fewer than five are applicable, the client must follow a number of other seniority processes.

Question: What are the negatives?

Daily incidental teacher service is not transferable between boards, which means that teachers have to start from scratch as they move from one blackboard to another. Northern and remote administrations have argued that this has hampered their ability to recruit because recent graduates who work in the north for a few years lose their seniority if they decide to move to the south.

In December, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the regulation hinders efforts to involve educators from different backgrounds.

Another criticism is that the scheme allows a teacher to be on the LTO list without ever actually being observed in class.

The need to interview five candidates can also be an administrative burden for clients. And teachers who have qualified in Ontario but work in a different province or country have told the Ontario College of Teachers in a survey that they are reluctant to return to Ontario because of the required seniority.

Question: Who opposes Regulation 274?

MPP Lisa MacLeod, then the education critic, introduced a bill in 2013 for a private member to repeal the regulation. A Toronto-based group called People for Merit-based Teacher Hiring, who says their members are parents, teachers, and headmasters, claimed that Regulation 274 could triple the time it takes for a director to hire a teacher.

“When seniority is given priority, other factors such as the enthusiasm of a candidate, special interests, cultural background and general educational capacities take a back seat. The emphasis on seniority is also disadvantageous when trying to hire special education instructors or teachers with an interest in performing extracurricular activities that schools and children need, “says the group’s website.” Imposing seniority-based teachers can also create a vacuum for qualified teachers in the future, as newly trained young teachers have difficulty securing educational positions. “

School boards are also against it. According to the final report on Regulation 274, issued in November 2014, school boards have identified a number of problems, including low morale among those who failed the LTO list, teachers moving from one LTO to the next before the first assignment was completed and recruitment problems if there is no suitable candidate for a job. There were also problems with teachers who had registered 50 times or more without success. There is no limit to the number of times a teacher can apply.

The school board of Ottawa Carleton District has released the results of a consultation that called for the repeal of Reg 274. The board said that removing strict requirements for hiring seniority will support student performance and school boards to enhance the diversity of increasing the educational staff and reducing the administrative burden.

On 15 January 2020, the Minister of Education, Ontario, Lecce, Ontario, announced a strike compensation fund for teachers for parents.

Antonella Artuso / Postmedia

Question: Who is in favor?

Teachers’ unions have argued that the previous system led to preferential recruitment of recent graduates, favoritism, nepotism, and undervalued experienced teachers.

Chantal Mancini, a high school teacher and former local president of the Hamilton Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, argues that although seniority is not a perfect system, it is the “fairest and least subjective.” Teachers spend six years in college. Their two-year training includes multiple practice placements under the supervision of experienced teachers who evaluate the performance of the prospective teacher, she said. By the time a teacher has reached the formalized interview, he or she has already successfully completed an interview process for the schedule and has successfully done substitute teacher work in schools on a daily basis.

“After this, to get back on the blackboard of the blackboard of a blackboard, a newly certified teacher must again beat the fierce competition by doing well in an interview. Once they are included in the selection and work at school, they are only returned for daily work if they are successful. By the time an occasional teacher is “qualified” to sign up for the LTO list, they have already successfully taught at different locations, “she said.

Getting an interview is not a guarantee to be on the LTO list, and getting on the list only qualifies the teacher to participate in more interviews for specific positions for which they are qualified, Mancini said. “If you have been an OT for 10 years – and nowadays there are more and more – you are subjected to an endless cycle of interviews, even though you have repeatedly proven your competence.”

Question: How do teachers view the labor market?

The number of graduate teachers began to surpass the number of retired teachers in 2005. The Ontario College of Teachers predicted last year in its annual “transition to teaching” report that the 10-year surplus would end, with a shortage of teachers in few years in the coming years.

New teachers are doing well, but it’s complicated. It is assumed that 3,500 fewer secondary teachers will be needed in the next four years. Nevertheless, around 5,000 retirements per year are expected in the next five to ten years. The forecast is that in the coming years there will only be 400 more new graduates than retired people.

There is also a differentiated pattern of career development for recent graduates, according to the report. More than three-quarters of teachers with French qualifications have a permanent job for five years in their careers. For English-speaking teachers, only 30 percent have a permanent job after five years.

Over the past decade, a staff of supply teachers has been seen who largely act as precarious employees, said Michael Mindzak, an assistant professor of education at the University of Windsor who has done research into unemployment and teacher understaffing. The experience with precarious work is not only economic, but also personal, social and psychological, he said.

“There were not enough permanent, full-time jobs in the last decade. That is the underlying problem. “

Dave Wildman, president of the Ottawa-Carleton Association for occasional teachers, said that English teachers can stay on the supplier list for five or six years before being shot at an LTO. There has also been a lot of frustration about not knowing what changes could be made to Regulation 274.

“The biggest concern is that staffing procedures will disappear and that they have lost their investment. Everyone is keen,” he said. “Getting back to where we were before, where there was no responsibility or transparency is very frustrating for members, especially when they see someone walking into an LTO just outside of school. “

Question: What comes next?

Provincial consultations on Regulation 274 were held until the end of May, with contributions from teachers, teacher federations, organizations and associations, school boards and the public.

In its recommendations, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board said that fair and transparent recruitment practices could be included in a policy / program memorandum on recruitment practices for each school board. These may include a posting protocol for job vacancies, including a timeline, hiring of teams trained in fairness and diversity, debriefing of candidates on request and procedures that address conflicts of interest, such as reporting relationships with family members.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

The family of the murder victim says she was shot in the rented Val-des-Monts house

Airbnb limits the ability of young people to rent homes after shooting deadly

Belleville teenager accused, gun seized in robbery in Pinecrest area