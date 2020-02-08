Why Raptor’s injury to Kapt Lowry can be problematic

Kyle Lowry passed Vince Carter for number 3 on the all-time Toronto Raptors scoring list, and was one of six double-digit Raptors players when Toronto expanded its franchise-best-winning series to 13 games and defeated the Indiana Pacers 115-106 Friday night in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

It wasn’t nearly as dramatic as their 19-point comeback at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday evening against the same Pacers team, but Friday’s match was just as competitive a matchup between two Eastern Conference heavyweights as you could have hoped with 11 different lead changes and seven ties.

Stream the Raptors NOW with Sportsnet

Stream 200+ NBA matchups from the entire competition, including more than 40 Raptors games. Plus the NHL, MLB, Grand Slam or Curling, CHL and more.

However, if you are looking for a drama from the Raptors, it came in the form of a few injuries.

The first time when Pascal Siakam was accidentally poked in his eye by teammate Ronde Hollis-Jefferson and was forced to leave the game temporarily late in the second quarter. Siakam scored 13 of his 15 points for the incident, so it seems that it affected his accuracy, but at least didn’t force him to leave the game completely.

The same could not be said of Kyle Lowry, who was forced to leave the game late in the third quarter and did not return.

Here’s a little more about Lowry’s injury, plus a few takeaways, from Friday’s game in Indianapolis.

Lowry down

With just over two and a half minutes left to play in the third quarter, the Raptors all-star guard drove to the basket on the left, pulled a little just before getting into the paint and tried to draw a foul on defender Jeremy Lamb. Lowry went up with an uneasy attempt to impose and then crashed hard, accidentally ramming his right shoulder / neck area into the leg of teammate Serge Ibaka.

This resulted in Lowry writhing with pain on the floor and stayed for a few minutes before he went to the dressing room. He was eventually excluded for the remainder of the whiplash competition.

In the end, Lowry’s departure from Friday’s game had no impact on the floor, as Toronto managed to hold onto its lead and get away with the win.

After the game, head coach Nick Nurse from Raptors told reporters that x-rays were negative for everything that was important, but it is unlikely that he will be available for Saturday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets in Toronto.

Although it is not the best news, it is positive to hear that Lowry’s injury does not seem too serious.

That said, everything that has to do with the neck should still be a cause for concern.

In particular, Lowry’s neck and the possibility that he misses one game can increase to more. The Raptors have proven to be careful with their injured players and this case with Lowry cannot be an exception.

And yes, the Raptors have done nothing but treat injuries throughout the season – including an 11-game stretch without Lowry that saw the Raptors go 9-2 – but beyond the obvious fact that the Raptors were worse off without their Sixfold all-star in the line-up for possibly a longer period, the lack of Lowry games can be particularly problematic at this point.

If there is a strange pair of podcasting, this could be it. Donnovan Bennett and JD Bunkis disagree, but you will agree that this is the best podcast by Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors chose to stay on the transaction deadline and afterwards Raptors General Director Bapt Webster said he would like to take stock of his team at full or near full strength before seeing which additions he would like to see the buy outlet market.

Norman Powell has been eliminated indefinitely with a finger injury, so it is unlikely that the Raptors would wait for him to pull the trigger for a possible move, but with the expectation that Marc Gasol would be back after the all-star break, that would have been a reasonable time to then thoroughly inventory and then assess the Toronto team.

If Lowry is out for longer than the first sigh of relief, however, it will certainly throw a key in the front office plans.

Not to mention: the time after the all-star break is seen as the final piece for the hits after the season, and a good time for coaching staff to sharpen things up in preparation for spring fighting.

Again, if Lowry is out for a while, this can also affect this aspect of the team.

Winning their 13th consecutive game is really a fun story to be celebrated, but it is undeniable that Lowry went down was a big setback with potentially larger implications.

Sign up for Raptors newsletters

Get the best out of our Raptors coverage and exclusive products directly in your inbox!

Davis balls out in the absence of Lowry

For more positive news now, Terence Davis was spectacular for Toronto in the end, and the main reason why the Raptors stopped the Pacers in the fourth quarter without Lowry.

The Raptors unsigned rookie gem scored 11 of his 17 points in the final period and placed an exclamation mark on the game with an astonishing volleyball-like point of a block in the second row of seats on Pacers keenly ahead of Doug McDermott on a corner three-point attempt . Davis’s cutting 1:46 left dive set the Raptors to 10 and sent the Pacers to bed for the evening.

It has been said many times before, but it is quite clear that not a single moment in a regular season is too big for Davis. The young man is fearless and has the talent to come to the occasion in some of the most suitable times.

Friday evening was just the last example.

Ibaka makes art

After Friday’s game, Ibaka was interviewed by ESPN and asked about his “drip”.

Because he didn’t miss a beat, Ibaka replied with what has quickly become a signature rule of his: “I don’t do drip or money or fashion. I do art.”

“I don’t drip … I do art.” @ Sergeibaka to @Sedano pic.twitter.com/37HVfQu5qa

– ESPN (@espn) 8 February 2020

This was a reference to what he does with his personal style, but the art that Ibaka was referring to could also apply to what he has been doing on the field lately, with a second straight look at the Pacers who again prove to be the perfect canvas are for him to paint on.

Ibaka followed a 30-point, seven-rebound performance on 13-for-21 shooting – including the winning start-triple with 30 seconds to play – Wednesday night with a 22-point, 10-rebound game on 9-for -17 Photographing on Friday.

Not as strong as Wednesday’s game, but the 22 points were still the game high and only the last in what has been a strong series of performances for Ibaka.

In Friday’s game, Ibaka averaged 23.4 points per game with 64 percent shooting since January 28. Fortunately, this coincided, with the exception of one game, with Gasol’s second stint on the injured list.

At the moment it is not really a secret, but Ibaka is currently playing the best basketball of his entire Raptors tenure, and perhaps throughout his career.

He was excellent again on Friday, but spectacular, which means that he might not get much attention for his performance in the evening. And that is a pretty good indication of how good he has been.