Why Ponder Woman Operates Most effective As An Anti-Heroine

With Wonder Woman 1984's pending release (delayed to August 14th because of COVID-19), it's worth analyzing the Amazon's missteps and mischaracterizations over the seven years.

I'm aware that Wonder Woman (2017) was a critical and commercial success—baffling, to me, considering its plethora of plot-holes, in-universe incongruity, and that damn moustache.

Why General Ludendorff did not use the super-soldier serum on the German military, rather than the poison gas to kill both sides—particularly when it would've extended the war, and provided Ares more power—bugs me to this day. But I'm petty like that.

Yet, I'm in the minority that thinks a Wonder Woman who wouldn't be caught dead saying something so cheesy as 'I believe in love'—as seen in Batman v Superman—is the best characterization of the Amazon. But, before I'm accused of pulling this variation out of my backside, let me explain why Wonder Woman's best appearances have been as a bloodthirsty anti-heroine.

Heroes are the narrativised embodiment of advantage. They act as replicable behavioural archetypes, whose fantastical feats of strength are caricatured, depersonalised, fictionalised versions of our day-to-day trials and tribulations. They attract on tropes and metaphors congruous throughout mythology: Superman, for instance, is Marduk, Moses, Christ, and any number of other solar-run deities. These heroes are serialised by their person flaws repetitiously offered as a rogues gallery of enemies.

Wonder Woman is a direct link between mythical and comic-book heroes. She's popular among the Justice League—pantheon of modernity—is daughter of Zeus, or Ares, or Hercules (incarnation determinate) and the Amazons, and battles demons and demigods frequently resigned to well-worn tomes on Ancient Greece.

She’s a complimentary element of DC’s flagship Trinity, along with Batman and Superman: a agent of Truth of the matter, along with the Darkish Knight’s ‘Justice’ and Large Blue Boyscout’s ‘American Way.’ This tethering to archetypal precedent, and outlined role as part of a trifecta of virtues, defines the congruent tenets of all her characterisations as: straightforward, deistic, and a Grecian warrior.

Her accompanying virtues—compassion, temperance, etcetera.—are factors of her function as an inverted Jungian ‘anima’ determine. Prototypically, heroines have been the guiding intellect and psychological fortitude supporting the masculine hero, whose feats of physicality vanquished the monster. An ‘anima’s’ journey is inside: whilst heroes embark on a quest or voyage, ‘animas’ investigate the recesses of her psychological underworld, reconciling trauma and aversion to the domineering presence of the hero to unify the pair at the story’s conclusion.

Once again, myth extrapolates the self-actualisation of gentlemen and women—men as protectors and providers, gals as local community builders and mothers—and sets it in opposition to an archetypal predator figure—a minotaur, chimera, or other hybrid of animals able of harm—to converse a path for human survival, by way of justified copy.

However, Wonder Woman's existence somewhat usurps this tradition, despite her Greek mythological imagery. Inventor of the lie detector test, second-wave feminist, and sadomasochist (quite the CV) William Moulton Marston conceived of the character, believing the 'obvious solution' to American comics' 'blood-curdling masculinity' was 'a female character with all the strength of a Superman plus all the allure of a good and beautiful woman'.

Ponder Woman’s debut visual appeal in Sensation Comics

She manifests some of the 'anima' archetypes: as an emissary of Aphrodite, she was to pacify Ares' warmongering mankind with love, because, as Marston believed, 'There isn't love enough in the male organism to run this planet peacefully'. [What a simp.]

On the other hand, her invulnerability, use of physicality, and dominant function in her and Steve Trevor’s connection, spot Diana in the prototypically male job of the mythological hero.

Her development coincided with ladies moving into comics, in positions earlier occupied by adult men (until they were conscripted to bravely banish the scourge of Nazism from Europe), and as England’s own eventual Queen registered for wartime support.

It’s also why she was employed as iconography by feminist strategies, ran by Gloria Steinem, which aimed at abolishing gender stereotypes and providing equal office alternatives for women of all ages (with varying good results and competency).

However, this incongruity is not waved away as mould-breaking perfection so easily. Those who abscond gender specific virtues become villainous, out of the inability to reconcile ambition and natural temperament.

The neurotic, egomaniacal, Machiavellian male gets to be a Joker or Lex Luthor.

The lady wielding physicality, manifested as sexual electric power, is the temptress, seducer, adulteress, or femme fatale a Catwoman or Poison Ivy.

These also function in extra, as nicely as deficiency: with the senseless hulking brute—a Doomsday or Killer Croc—and (a lot less generally) the callous matriarch—an Amanda Waller or Faora/Ursa.

The character of comics as a continuous narrative means villains are not as quickly disposed as in myth or tragedy. Therefore, it allows a path to a-chronological character development, with villains and heroes often occupying the anti-heroic spectrum at varying points. "Masculinized animas" who have done so include Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Poison Ivy, Black Canary, Huntress, and Starfire.

But Surprise Woman was the first.

Diana mediates Clark's blind trustworthiness and Bruce's paranoid wariness with the Lasso of Hestia in Wonder Woman Rebirth Annual #1: The Lies

Superman has a God-complex imposed on him by his societal obligations (ability implies obligation "Must there be a Superman?"), and a free, optimistic temperament which has its validity tested by the tyranny of Zod, or the cynicism of Luthor.

Bruce’s pathological orderliness is a yin-yang with Joker’s a-political anarchistic chaos.

But Diana’s flaw? Her indeterminate character, due to an indeterminate exhibition of archetypal virtue. And it is a great flaw, from a writing viewpoint. It produces alternatives for conflict with the purely bodily female (Cheetah), or scheming masculine (Maxwell Lord, Ares). And—just as Batman’s and Superman’s flaws are derived from their gender-reverse mental capacity—Diana’s is derived from her bloodthirstiness her propensity to be hyper-masculine.

Superman stops Surprise Woman executing Mongul, and the Trinity’s ideological divisions provide the group to disrepair, in Infinite Crisis #1

From this dichotomy arises poignant philosophical questions about the nature of heroism. Bruce and Clark's dogmatic adherence to not killing their enemies is questioned by Diana's membership in the Trinity. Despite being a demigod, she possesses the grounded perspective that, sometimes, the Aristotelean mean of heroism is to be a warrior: whose sword and shield meet blood and bone in the self-defense of their civilization. It was the source of conflict in the opening issue of Infinite Crisis, and seems to be the more realistic—or, at least born of necessity—perspective, if Batman and Superman's on-screen kill-counts are anything to judge by.

It is also how Diana has become an accomplice to Superman when inclined towards totalitarianism in Superman: For Tomorrow and Injustice: Gods Among Us. She's a mediator between Bruce's night-time crusade and Clark's dawn optimism. The divine made woman, overturning tables in the temple that is the world. Executioner, with a propensity, as all power possesses, toward cataclysmic error. Great responsibility equally great capacity for failure. The furthest thing from "Mary Sue".

Diana dismembers Ares for suggesting she needs to supplant Lois prior to her place beside Clark in mattress receives chilly, in Injustice: Gods Amid Us #9

Batman v Superman possessed this quality: with Diana smirking at her return to being bashed around in the battle with Doomsday. Her distancing from humanity paralleled, and den-motherly instincts complimented, Affleck's Batman, with both to be "redeemed" by Superman's exemplary sacrifice and the creation of the Justice League to fight the chaotic threat to human existence, represented by Apokolips (#ReleasetheSnyderCut).

Snyder abided by these mythological archetypes, from Christian symbology in and Luthor’s portray, to the textual content in Male of Steel’s Fortress of Solitude remaining passages of Joseph Campbell translated into Kryptonian.

Conversely, Wonder Woman featured Diana's righteousness, hard-headedness, and self-sacrificial ability, but didn't muse on her tendency to revel (rightly or wrongly) in bloodshed. It simply quickly disposed of Ares, and pretended—for themes' sake—that his death had Germans and English holding hands and singing kumbaya (like Gadot's own recent misguided Imagine rendition).

Maxwell Lord's orchestrated, televised death in Wonder Woman #219

And now, in the chronological mess that is the DCEU, Wonder Woman 1984 will not (seemingly) deal with the impact of the Second World War breaking out after Ares' death on Diana's moral framework. Absent of the moral conflict presented by DC's Trinity paradigm, and inflected with an even lighter tone than Wonder Woman (abandoning any hopes of lining up with Snyder timeline), the reflection of Diana's conflict of virtues in her villains are gone.

Her flaw becomes that she's too good, too loving, to the point of naivety that if Ares is killed, or she wishes hard enough for Steve's resurrection, that no consequences will ensue. A flaw unbefitting a warrior. Not only was that the lesson from the first film—reducing her developmental arc to a repetitious bore—but it also removes her morally culpable, imperfect dimension which humanizes the mythological giants populating the DC universe.

Case in point: if you remove Wonder Woman's bloodlust, you weaken her character back to the one-dimensional archetype of global "peace and love." You revoke her agency. You make her boring.

The argument is not to change Ponder Female so she suits with a framework derived from, or imposed on, myth. It is not an attraction to a intellectual literary standard, or rigid abidance by custom. It is an argument to align her character once all over again with the normally happening manifestations of advantage, and the character flaws related with its misapplication, as have existed throughout human cultures and their stories through heritage, since it’s a pattern which closest aligns with real truth.

Let's hope the levity of WW1984 does not undermine the moral ambiguity of Diana's inevitable neck-snap of Lord by the film's conclusion (if they do it at all). We have already had an unforgivable character assassination of one Amazon in the last year (cheers, Titans). Let's not make it a habit.