Why planes are always cold enough when you fly

Whether you’re a frequent traveler or throwing from time to time, tips and advice to make sure you get the most out of your flight are always welcome. For example, did you know that this is the way to sleep on an airplane and make sure you sleep well? Or is it the most popular plane seat (so book it if you can)? How about the fact that you should never drink water from an airplane according to the flight attendants?

And regarding the plane itself, we’ve already answered a few questions – for example, why you have to open your blind window during takeoff and landing, and why we show our boarding passes to the airport.

But if there’s one thing that makes travel less comfortable, it’s the temperature of the plane. Have you ever noticed how cold it can be? Yes of course. Whether your neighbor has full air conditioning or not, sweaters and blankets are essential – especially over a long distance.

Why?

Apparently, there are several reasons why you feel cold when you fly.

A study by ASTM International examined why passengers pass out during a flight. He found that a “lack of oxygen reaching the tissues” is more likely to occur during a flight due to the pressure in the cabin. If the plane is too hot, it can also increase the likelihood of passenger fainting.

Second, in a report commissioned by the House of Lords, Airbus found that adequate ventilation keeps the plane cool, explaining, “The heat given off by passengers in a fully occupied cabin is considerable. The incoming air must be equal to or lower than the required cabin temperature if this temperature is to be maintained. “

Finally, flight attendant Monserrat Andujar-Geacoman added to Insider that the planes are kept cool to “accommodate emergency equipment and cockpit instruments”.

So now you know.