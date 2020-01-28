Why Peter Weber's the bachelor season is bad

Again, I came here to tell the producers The Bachelor have gone too far. This time, however, does not mean that they have cleaned up unnecessarily painful family memories, maliciously sent a breach that should have remained private, or had overlooked racist and homophobic comments in a participant’s social media – not the first brush of the franchise with, incidentally, poor background checks. I’m not even here to emphasize that this season’s dates include fashion shows and pillow fights (but it’s OK because there was also a football date, right?).

No, the Peter Weber season is simply overly produced to the point of blatant interference and manipulation. It starts in the premiere, in which we learn that Peter had a chance to meet Kelley Flanagan prior to filming. No problem – except that later in the episode there is a group date at the hotel where they first danced and sparked. This is an obvious set-up for the remaining women to be jealous of Kelley, and it was only exacerbated when the producers allowed her to cheat his way in one-on-one with Peter. I understand that this is not the case SurvivorBut the woman took a shortcut through an obstacle course – unacceptable.

Then there was the Hannah Brown factor. There is a precedent for single and single seasons to come back and congratulate the new leads, but it was clear that neither Hannah nor Peter had licked their wounds sufficiently after their failed relationship. Let’s say the producers didn’t realize how tender they were. They would certainly have known it after Hannah’s collapse during the doomed group date. Because it’s good TV, cameras have documented every moment of her conversation with Peter – running mascara and all that. Hannah clearly knows what she signed up for, but you can tell from the way she went back in the bright lights of the make-up vanities that she didn’t want to be on the camera. Of course they have dragged along two episodes in that confrontation.

Let’s talk about Champagne-Gate. Kelsey brought a bottle of finely aged champagne (no comment) in the hope that she and Peter would open it together. Hannah Ann thought the producers would prepare the champagne for her and opened it with Peter. Drama followed and it was revealed that there was in fact a second champagne bottle supplied by the producers. Let us not assume for a second that the producers did not keep an eye on Hannah Ann and hoped for this exact result to create enemies in the mansion. A striking move on their part, but not terribly harmful.

On the biggest “bad guy” of this season, Alayah. The women did not like Alayah for various reasons. They told Peter, Peter listened (praise them) and Alayah didn’t get a rose. The producers then allowed Alayah to come back to the next episode, and Peter invited her back to the show and gave her the only rose on a group date. The remaining women, who physically joined each other to win with him earlier in the day, were rightly frustrated.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJ05T0WEZF4 (/ embed)

This marks an unfortunate trend for the franchise in which producers invite participants who have been eliminated to come back and explain themselves. Last year Hannah Brown had to endure a millionth conversation with Luke Parker when he was allowed to return after she finally kicked him out of her season. How often did she ask him to leave before producers intervened and removed him? Oh wait, they didn’t intervene at the time they should have.

Finally the remarkable case of Victoria Fuller. Her dating history was already the subject of internet rumors about her casting, Victoria was selected for a one-to-one date with Peter during the fourth week. She and Peter had the time of their lives. . . until he led her to a semi-private concert. The date immediately took a turn to the left when Victoria realized that the singer was Chase Rice, with whom she shares a history.

There are a few layers to this, people. Layer No. 1: Producers delve into the dating history of potential participants with the gluttony of hyenas ripping into prey. They knew in no way that Victoria and Chase knew each other. This is cruel enough. Layer No. 2: Victoria is thrown for a big loop and seems convinced that Peter will reject her when discovering her ‘ex’. If you were like me, you might wonder why Peter would care. People date, it’s one thing. We know Peter’s ex very well. Her panic may be due to Layer 3: according to Chase, he and Victoria only “spent one night together” while touring. Now imagine you’re Victoria on a dream date with a man she hopes will become her husband just to be confronted with a one-night stand. Explain that to Peter on the camera without licensing America to get you publicly slut. This was a setup no matter how you cut it, and Victoria would never come out intact.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vSqffrs-Mrs (/ embed)

But that’s not where it ends! Alayah, fresh from her stay in the real world, has returned to the show equipped with the knowledge that Victoria knew Chase Rice and spread the information to the house. Victoria, who chose to keep the details of her date with Peter to herself, is now in a position to explain herself. This is all nonsense * that could have been prevented.

“‘The most dramatic season to date’ does not necessarily mean ‘the toughest season to date’.”

“But Maggie,” you say, “all reality TV is fake anyway!” You do not give the participants sufficient credit. Producers cast the show, schedule the data, coach participants to talk and behave in ways they might not otherwise have, and even influence the protagonist’s decisions during rose ceremonies. Frankly, these behind the scenes tasks all lead to a more entertaining show. However, the feelings are not orchestrated (except for the symbolic villain, of course). Some people sign up The Bachelor and The bachelorette ‘for the right reasons’ and others are still signing up to be influenced and to lead the way by accident.

Why isn’t it enough to let their emotions lead the show? “The most dramatic season to date” does not necessarily mean “the most heavily produced season to date.” This show constantly reminds us that it’s all about finding true love, but this season has reached a low point. It is not about love; it is about blindsides, small battles and past that are exploited at the expense of the participants. How far does this franchise go before they realize we want them to return to basics? Protect your leads, perform due diligence when casting participants (do not rely on crowdsourcing for research), do not use their past against them for storylines and concentrate on the (supposedly) real point of the show: love.