Why people think Harry and Meghan can move cities

When they announced that they would step back as “senior royals,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also revealed that they intend to divide their time between the UK and North America.

During a speech at a charity dinner in London, Harry said he felt “great sorrow” about their decision, but said there was “no other option” for his family and he said to the guests, “I want to make it clear that we don’t walk away, and we certainly won’t walk away from you. “

Following the news, Meghan flew to Canada to be with their son, baby Archie Harrison, and after his royal engagement, Harry joined her abroad. They are currently spending time as a family in Vancouver, and it is yet to be announced when they plan to return to the UK.

However, many speculate that Harry and Meghan are planning to relocate – this time to Toronto.

Meghan’s biography can be found on the website of the royal family: “While working on Suits, the Duchess moved to Toronto, Canada, where the show was filmed; she feels very connected to Canada because it became a second home for her. “

It comes after reports that they are considering going further and trading Canada for California.

A source told E!: “[Meghan and Harry] have started viewing homes online and are interviewing security teams. They get their ducks in a row and see if it is logistically possible.

“They have contacted people in L.A. and would like to put together a team of locals.”

The source added that the duchess “hopes to find something that meets their needs,” and a house that will allow her to “meet together and also receive and entertain friends.” Those are two things that are important to her. “

Would Harry and Meghan move?

We will have to wait!