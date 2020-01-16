The expression “OK, boomer” could come from TikTok. But it has just gained ground at the Supreme Court.

What happened: The Supreme Court is currently reviewing a case regarding the standards that federal employees must meet to show that their employer is discriminating on the grounds of illegal age, according to CNN.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts argued “OK, boomer”.

Asked Roberts : “Suppose that during the week-long process, a comment on the recruiter’s age is younger, says” OK, boomer “, once to the candidate. Now you only care about the process. “You are not concerned with causation, but only. It need not have played a role in the actual decision. So is it actionable?”

: “Suppose that during the week-long process, a comment on the recruiter’s age is younger, says” OK, boomer “, once to the candidate. Now you only care about the process. “You are not concerned with causation, but only. It need not have played a role in the actual decision. So is it actionable?” Lawyer Roman Martinez replied: “Well, if the workplace speech … calls someone a” boomer “or says unflattering things about them based on their age, then yes of course,” he said. .

“Well, if the workplace speech … calls someone a” boomer “or says unflattering things about them based on their age, then yes of course,” he said. . Roberts: “So calling someone a” boomer “and considering them for a job would be an action?”

“So calling someone a” boomer “and considering them for a job would be an action?” Martinez: “If the decision makers are sitting around the table and saying,” We have candidate A who is 35 years old “and” we have candidate B who is 55 years old and who is a boomer “- and is probably tired and you know, don’t you have a lot of computer skills, i think that would be absolutely doable. “

For the first time: Wednesday was the first time the sentence had been presented to the Supreme Court, according to Fox News.

The context: The phrase “OK, boomer” has gone viral, mainly due to reports by Taylor Lorenz of the New York Times and Kalhan Rosenblatt of the NBC News.