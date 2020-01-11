Why Novak Djokovic prefers to beat Rafael Nadal in the Sydney final

Loading

Nadal hasn’t hit Djokovic on the faster surface for almost six and a half years. The Serb also won nine of his last twelve matches in total.

After a fairly simple tournament start, Nadal looked very human in the quarter-finals and semi-finals. He lost to David Goffin and was about to be beaten by Alex de Minaur.

Nadal largely rejected a question about his hard court record against Djokovic, but admitted that he had to pick it up.

“I think I finished with positive energy [on Saturday],” said Nadal.

“I know I have to be ready to play at the highest level to have my chance [on Sunday]. I need something else and I’m looking for it.”

16-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic, who won a 5-0 draw at the ATP Cup, looked like he could secure the eighth title at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal hug after the Serbian defeated his nemesis in two sets in the Australian Open final last January. Credit: Eddie Jim

It wasn’t all easy. He was pushed by the Canadian Denis Shapovalov to a third set change, and the Russian Daniil Medvedev also brought him to three sets in a high-quality semi-final.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion said that he demanded a lot of energy from his matches in Sydney.

“It is the beginning of the season and I am not the only player who feels and talks like this, but I am very motivated. I am inspired to play my best tennis,” he said.

“For various reasons, the conditions [in Australia] suit my style of play and Melbourne Park in particular.”

In the second single game of the game, Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut meets Dusan Lajovic.

Bautista Agut was one of the outstanding players in the ATP Cup. Nick Kyrgios defeated the world’s number 10 in the semi-finals in a 5-0 run with 10 consecutive sets.

As a semi-finalist of Wimbledon in 2019, he is 3-0 at career meetings against Lajovic, who is 4-1 in singles for the tournament.

The double selection probably depends on how the tie ends. Perhaps the ultimate result is when the singles split up and Nadal and Djokovic compete again in Sydney.

AAP

